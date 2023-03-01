He Playstation VR2 It is already among us and whether you buy it or not, you should think about whether that famous “killer app” already exists that makes a difference when playing. Now, the first thing that can be tried and that was consciously created for this gaming experience is Horizon Call of The Mountain.

This development of Guerrilla Games and Firesprite published by Sony Interactive Entertainment under the PlayStation Studios label was designed to take advantage of the PlayStation VR2 The question is to find out if it really succeeds or not, which can be a subjective matter, because everyone has their impression of Virtual Reality.

Now, doing a really objective exercise, the first thing you notice is that the game is designed in a way in which you experience the world of Horizon in such a way that you feel part of, not only the adventure, but the environment. Here several factors are going to be mixed that go beyond experience.

Does it make sense to get excited about Virtual Reality shown through Horizon Call of the Mountain? Are you going to get dizzy? Do you feel the vertigo and the desire to turn your stomach? Well, it’s time to solve that and other questions through the following review.

In Horizon Call of the Mountain you live the life of a fugitive

Maybe not to compromise everything that could happen if you’re Aloy, in Horizon Call of the Mountain You take the role of Ryas, who is escorted to be imprisoned. Circumstances make you separate from the group that takes you to the area where you are going to be judged. An “unfortunate accident” helps you escape from your captors, but at the same time, you become a traitor to your village as your freedom will cost you dearly.

It is easy to think that, as it is a Virtual Reality experience, you are going to run into a certainly empty and digestible story. The point is that here we have a certainly entertaining narrative, full of information and surprise. It seems stupid and silly, but the world of Horizon can be a fantastic one, full of color and detail on all sides.

Source: Guerrilla Games

Here comes another detail, You control Ryas all the time, but you don’t control what he says. That is strange in a Virtual Reality experience where you are technically the one living the experience. In this case, all the time you hear questions from the character you control and move around the stage. Come on, when you’re in front of characters like Aloy and you feel that she’s talking to you, well no, she’s actually addressing the main character.

The way in which all the elements of the game are developed make the experience intriguing, deep, mysterious and entertaining. The important thing here is that you reach the end of the adventure, without regrets and with tired arms from climbing walls over and over again.

Move those arms you’re going to need them to climb

The two most profound actions to be carried out in Horizon Call of the Mountain is climbing and using the bow. It seems limited, however, it is a lot, so much so that it can be a tiring experience. You also move your arms to run, but let’s say that this is the best wear to avoid leaving the PlayStation VR2 all sweaty.

Now, the topic of scaling is relatively serious. Motion controls detect your fingers, so don’t be frightened by opening and closing your hands on the screen when you’re also doing the activity. You raise your arms, you move them as if you were really hanging from a wall, but supporting your weight, you do a little bit of everything, the joke is that the game is not so demanding because of how you place your hands. Of course, if you don’t hold on, you fall and the feeling is certainly heavy.

Source: Guerrilla Games

On the other hand, you also use the characteristic arc of the series. Yes, it is an interesting experience, it feels how you shoot. The thing here is that you have to calibrate your controls well and find the most comfortable way to attack and dodge, which can be a real pain. Ideally, you should manipulate all the elements as much as possible to get the most out of the controls.

The finishing touch could be said to be playing with all the possible configurations so that you can carry out the experience standing up or sitting down, vision tracking or, failing that, move your head to carry the pointer. It sounds complicated, but if you dedicate the time, the best possible experience will come out.

You feel in a deep and dangerous world

The combat can be passive or a losing battle. As we mentioned, the only thing to do to avoid being destroyed by the mechanical beasts of Horizon Call of the Mountain It boils down to moving to the sides. If you gave a rut or something, everything would end very badly. You don’t have space in your living room for that much, nor is the game designed for parkour.

Therefore, when the game tells you to take it easy, then do it, you will not waste anything more than time learning to attack, dodge, find a better position and attack again. It is not that the difficulty is identical to that of the console Horizon, but the base is there, so that you feel at home.

Source: Guerrilla Games

The feeling of discovery, of getting up close to the fallen beasts, taking their parts and using them to your advantage makes the experience even more entertaining. Feeling at the feet of the protagonist, listening to his gasps and concerns, surround you in a very well-achieved experience and that gives PlayStation VR a lot of value.

You can tell that Guerrilla Games put a lot of effort into creating a decent experience that would take advantage of PlayStation VR2. Come on, it’s not perfect, but it is enjoyable, it even makes you think that every day we are closer to all these products becoming full-fledged games.

looks remarkably good

The PSVR2 hardware has to be very good for what you’re paying for and it’s very noticeable that Horizon Call of the Mountain He really gets the benefit of the headset. First of all, the setting is sharp, full of detail, with a color palette that is consistent with the series.

The appearance of the characters is also very well cared for. You can tell right away that the PS5 is doing a lot of the work to make the experience look as good as possible. The mechanical monsters also shine extraordinarily. The game could even be a tour of the region and with that we would consider ourselves served.

Source: Guerrilla Games

Then we have the sound and there Sony knows what it is doing. The quality of the audio, how it surrounds you with the headphones with the PSVR2 causes a sensation of depth that gives a lot of value to the Virtual Reality case. It seems like a very simple thing, but when the audio is 3D, everything changes and it becomes really entertaining.

With all this, then it would be worth heading to the conclusion of this review that ultimately seeks to answer a certainly clear question:

Should you buy Horizon Call of the Mountain?

One of the obstacles that you will face when wanting to play Horizon Call of the Mountain is the price. The pure hardware is worth little more than a PS5 and the games are not accessible either. Now, if you can indulge yourself and you are a fan of the Virtual Reality scene, then you are welcome.

Source: Guerrilla Games

Horizon Call of the Mountain does a great job of taking advantage of PSVR2. Graphically it looks very good, the audio section is impeccable, even the game mechanics, despite being simple, are enjoyable. We are getting very close to that goal of virtual reality ceasing to be an experience and now being a video game as such.

We played Horizon Call of the Mountain on PS5 with a code provided by a PlayStation representative in our region.