IO Interactive did a great job with this third installment of Agent 47, both in game and in appearance

Five years ago, nobody imagined that it was necessary to have a reboot of HitmanHowever, it happened. It first started with Square enix as publisher, then Warner Bros. Games At the end, IO Interactive by his own hand. The result? A trilogy that paid off.

The first two titles of Hitman In this new trilogy they fully fulfilled their goal of entertaining, they even added game modes that allowed you to get out of the traditional game mode a bit, however, the third was the cherry on the cake, because it finally delivered what the fans of the series they wanted.

At first, we just hoped that IO Interactive delivered in Hitman iii A little more of the same with a few cosmetic tweaks here and there for the new generation of consoles and PCs, but after experiencing the experience up close, we realized that there was some very valuable design work.

Hitman iii It is a solid proposal in every way, efficient, entertaining and we are going to tell you why you really have to applaud the pleasant work you did IO Interactive with this installment that closes a trilogy that began in 2016 and closed notably in 2021.

It all starts with the great level design

On the paper, Hitman iii It does not seem to contribute anything new to the series, indeed, those who have already played both the first and the second installments of the new trilogy will feel that it is only a necessary evil, however, it is essential to play this third part to know how much he polished proposal IO Interactive.

First of all, it is necessary to talk about the robust tier design behind Hitman iii. As we discussed, it seems bread with the same, however, much more depth is noted in the creation of the scenarios. Here, each space counts and you must investigate each corner to know how to tackle each mission entrusted to the Agent 47.

Sure, the game mechanics are still intact; You lock bodies in lockers, change your uniform and mix with people, but, as it is a game with high doses of stealth, it is necessary to listen to conversations to understand how your objectives will move in order to know the execution options.

Even if you are new to the series, Hitman iii It gives you a very clear tutorial on how to perform a mission, and then warns you that you have more than one path to complete a test. This grants a high level of replayability that is well worth enjoying because it is so well done. It is not just throwing an ‘enemy’ from the top of a skyscraper, you can defeat him with weapons and other actions. The joke is to test your creativity.

We also recommend: GTA III is now playable on Nintendo Switch thanks to fans

Hitman III is about running and escaping without anyone noticing, just like past games

On the paper, Hitman iii It seems a bit of more of the same, yet it is so well produced that it feels like a new and improved game. The main idea of ​​this installment, as well as the others, is summarized in 1) finish with the objective in question and 2) escape without a trace. The more accurate and quiet, the better your score will be.

At first, you follow a kind of direct line to eliminate a target with the Agent 47However, the same game tests you to perform a task in more than one way. As you improve your scores, you get better weapons and items to finish off your target in a new way. Let’s say it has a high level of replayability.

Speaking of executions, these can be as simple as firing a gun or strangling the target or as complex as using poison for a drink or electrocuting someone. The options are there, it’s just a matter of taking advantage of them. The great thing is that, if you are very creative, you will find more than one way to reach a goal.

Also, the locations help develop the story much more. Before, the levels were simple chapters, in Hitman iii This changes; the Agent 47 Y Diana Burnwood They realize that they are pieces in a war between the Shadow Client and Providence, an organization armed by purely rich people from all over the world. Everything you do and know will have a greater impact on the narrative, take that for granted.

The important thing is in the variety

Once again the weight of Hitman iii It falls back on level design and how you get thrown in missions. For example, there is a mission within a mission. This takes place on Dartmoor, England where you go from being an assassin to an investigator and depending on your decisions, you get the tool to finish off the target.

From there we go to a little more complex points, for example, there is a time when you stay in a place where you do not know what is happening and you do not have one of your basic work tools. You have to find out what about this mission to be able to finish with the objective in question.

Then you will proceed to levels a little more compact where you have to make decisions quickly, if not, everything will end badly and you will not be able to finish the game. Finally, it is the variety of options in the missions that deepens the Hitman iii. With all this, you assume that fun and entertainment are guaranteed.

What you should understand is that Hitman iii adds a new layer of difficulty to players who have experience with the series and drives crazy those who just barely got into this installment. The joke is that everything you already know Agent 47 can do has to be done in various ways to finish a mission.

Hitman III looks beautiful from every corner

Let’s go to the technical sections behind Hitman iii. The game, from its first level, makes you see that IO Interactive did a great job on the overall look and feel of the game. Ray tracing on PC looks spectacular, especially in the Dubai setting, especially when you’re climbing the building or looking at the landscape and you see one of your targets fall.

Everything looks immense and full of detail or, failing that, narrow and with very well detailed spaces. Ultimately, it is that you really feel that the Agent 47 he is in a huge world in which there are many wealthy people doing their thing and who ‘deserve’ justice in one of his many presentations.

A detail that perhaps does not surprise anyone is that the NPC they are still generic characters with a somewhat plastic design. This is where flat IO Interactive he does not usually make a great effort. Of course, individuals with a preponderant role will stand out, but, until then, they will not do anything else. We understand this because in Hitman iii it’s about a bald man in disguise mixing with everyone.

In general, we have a really solid proposal in the PC section since here it looks spectacular and you will make that RTX I took advantage of one of the few games with an optimization that NVIDIA already has ready. Now, with all this established, is it worth buying Hitman iii?

Hitman III closes the trilogy in a solid way

Many times game trilogies don’t end as well as we would like, however, Hitman iii closes this reboot noticeably. Let’s start with the level design which looks amazing; everything is full of details and they lend themselves to visit them on more than one occasion.

Be careful, there are no new game mechanics, even there are very few new gadgets that the game now uses Agent 47However, the way in which the challenges are posed is what causes the most experienced players to have a challenge to overcome on more than one occasion.

Maybe remove some game modes and functionalities that the second installment of the series offered at the time, such as the sniper game, they are missed, but, in general, Hitman iii it’s so well done that you don’t need anything else. Finally, the reboot of the IO Interactive franchise that began with Square Enix, went through Warner and returns with IO, closes in a remarkable way and lovers of stealth, espionage and investigation must play it.

We play Hitman iii on PC with a code provided by the IO Interactive representative in the region.

Hitman iii $ 1,271.54 Graphics and sound

9.0 / 10 Positive Remarkable tier design

Graphic power

They take advantage of the mechanics that already exist

The story has more relevance

High replayability

Games within the game itself Negative Removed some modes from the previous installment

VR mode should be on PC too







