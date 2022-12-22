Everyone who tells you that Xbox It did not have exclusives in 2022 for sure it let pass to High on Life And the most likely thing is that it was because the information around this title was scarce or, failing that, null. Why? Well, it’s a strange production.

The first thing that stands out is that this title has all the hallmarks of Justin Roiland, one of the creators of Rick and Morty. They even have the nerve to use the voice of these characters in the game and the result is very strange, because you feel that at some point a portal or another dimension will appear.

In addition, the setting is really badly traveled and the worst thing is that by the name you feel that maybe you are consuming methamphetamines or any illegal substance so that the title looks like this. Then you remember that this show involves Justin Roiland and you forget.

Now, under these precepts, it is time to tell you if there is a case or that you dedicate time to this launch which really leaves you with all kinds of doubts, but in a negative way, it is more of a scenario that is so crazy and damaged that it defies the design of many video games and proves to be irreverent.

A clear tribute to Doom

the start of High on Life starts off a bit weird. It is a game with all the appearance and design of Doom in the 90’s. The design of what you see on the screen is really attractive, but also a bit heavy on the eye. Also, you hear a character giving you instructions to play, but it’s the voice of Rick Sánchez releasing one f*ck after another and that at first is “funny”, but then it gets tiring.

From there we jump to reality, where your sister tells you that she is going to throw the party of life because her parents are not there. Be careful, here comes the first detail, they offer you a pass of those that nobody should recommend and well, let’s say that it stays in the “did you apply it or not?

Source: Squanch Games

What is coming is a catastrophe in which some aliens invade the Earth and for various reasons you end up involved, but instead of saving yourself, you end up going into space with everything and home. Of course, the weapon you use, which does not stop talking to you, gets you into this mess and you have to become the protagonist of the adventure.

This is when you realize that: it smells like Doom, it has Halo mechanics and well, it’s going to be good, but it won’t be such a pleasant trip, and more than anything it’s because the weapons have a kind of exaggerated role that can be annoying…

High on Life and its weapons that speak volumes

The main weapon of High on Life It can be detrimental to some people who don’t like to listen to others, especially because he talks and talks and doesn’t stop. Abuse, it’s an unstoppable headache, but let’s say that it’s the one who leads the conversation with the other beings in this new world in which you end up.

To that we must add that you become a bounty hunter and, well, you have to equip yourself with a kind of astronaut suit with which you fight the bad guys who get in your way and also talk up their sleeves. They are annoying, tiring and make you dizzy. The point here is that everything they say has some kind of justification.

Source: Squanch Games

I couldn’t tell you if everything they release is really relevant or justified, but it has a certain degree of ingenuity. Likewise, it is also important to say that the use of artificial intelligence was involved in the creation of the dialogues – at least of some characters.

In that case, We must point out that it was a meticulous job and that it really, the only thing that is repeated are bad words and because well, that’s Justin Roiland’s humor, which is not bad, it’s just a proven formula. It’s like telling Franco Escamilla not to say “he sucked” at the end of a joke.

A world back and forth

Without the need to be some kind of Metroidvania, High on Life it has a lot of elements of going back and forth between settings. The thing is that at the beginning you have to do it on foot. This is not bad, because you also understand the dimensions of everything you are exploring.

Throughout each scenario the game mechanics are developed in a certainly interesting way. For example, you find out that you have a special shot that spews some sort of green slime that isn’t infinite and relies on a ball you feed the weapon to make it work. This shot sends enemies flying and pushes structures. Let’s say it opens paths in a special way.

Source: Squanch Games

You also unlock a kind of dash that is very useful to escape the enemy’s shots or to reach points that are really difficult to reach. The good thing is that all these improvements arrive on time and make the game have a well-argued progression.

The constant exploration of High on Lifediversity of settings and characters, makes the experience feel irreverent, that breaks the mold and is committed to offering the player something different or good, rare in a shooter title.

It’s a progression that feels a bit weird, but it works well.

High on Life nor does it try to be pretentious with fancy mechanics where you are unlocking a thousand things, but it will give you some functions that make sense. For example, using the same weapon for a long time sounds exhausting, but when a new one arrives, things get much more interesting and change the way you play.

Even the use of the knife also adds a missing dimension to the early game, especially since you have to have some kind of melee weapon that can execute enemies with a touch or two. All the small “percs” or improvements that you acquire make sense and use.

Source: Squanch Games

Now, under this simplicity we have an effective game, which is entertaining for what it offers, although fed up with what is left over and those are the characters who keep talking every time they get the chance. There’s even one that you absolutely want to kill in the first two or three hours of play because it makes your head hurt.

It’s worth noting that both allies and enemies have something to tell you, and you have the option to silence them, but the game loses a lot of fun if you activate this option. And there’s no point in you going through this.

We also recommend: There’s the bread! High on Life is the hottest new Xbox exclusive

High on Life is everywhere and that’s a good thing

Many think it is anticlimactic that High on Life be on Xbox Game Pass Because well, it takes away the joke of people buying it directly, but, honestly, unless they recommend it to you, you’re not going to play it. That’s a fact.

But, if you have the chance to try it on Game Pass, even if it’s from the cloud if you pay for Ultimate, then you’ll win, because it’s one of those titles that works well without you having to install software. The service has very well optimized the experience of this shooting game.

Source: Squanch Games

Now, the joke is that, if you don’t have the network, then you play it on PC or Xbox Series X | S; zero lag, much more detailed graphics and so on, obviously with the limits imposed by the development of the game itself, which we are going to talk about a little later.

In addition, it is thanks to Game Pass that many subscribers will also be able to try and enjoy it, the question is its preservation, but that is a fear that more than one will have to face. If you like it a lot, the joke is to have it physically and never lose it in any way.

Ugly, strong, and formal

Well, it is a fact that High on Life It’s far from perfect, but it’s also not some kind of muck that can’t be digested or enjoyed. Come on, in the technical section it has some deficiencies and bugs that are not really annoying or scandalous. They just need a patch to be fixed.

On the other hand, we also have a game with design deficiencies. That we must point out because although we have a lot of irreverence, color saturation, strange creatures everywhere, we must also admit that his proposal is certainly messy and lacking in experience.

Source: Squanch Games

Let’s say that the organization of the exploration that is to go from point A to point B and then back to go somewhere else is not bad, but, as you advance, you realize that the paths are not so clear or, in their default, that they give you the footing to go in certain directions.

But, despite all the flats, we have a certainly entertaining, crazy, different title, wanting to stand out on the most uncomfortable path of all and the studios that dare to do this deserve more than one opportunity to grow, hopefully that is what is going to happen.

Should you buy High on Life?

A High on Life It lacked a lot of love when it came to being promoted or exposed to the general public, especially since it is a fresh, irreverent proposal and with a guarantee stamp that only someone like Justin Roiland can grant through his ideas. That it is on Game Pass is positive, and hopefully the effect it is leaving is very lasting.

Source: Squanch Games

Now, High on Life offers an irreverent, messy, heavy story with many dialogues and bad words everywhere. It’s what you expect from a title involving Justin Roiland. Beyond that we have a simple shooter title, with solid game mechanics and worth applauding. It is a tribute to games like Halo or Doom, but without being pretentious. This is one of those proposals that do Xbox so much good.

Do you agree with the rating? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion in the comments. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.

We played High on Life on PC with a code provided by an Xbox representative in our region.