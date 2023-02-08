The first thing to say about Hi Fi Rush is that it is a pleasant surprise, especially since nobody expected it and it really has the arguments to make anyone who is going to play it smile, either because you decided to buy it or you have the fortune to pay GamePass.

Also, we all stop thinking that Tango Gameworks can only make games with a certain dark, mystery or horror theme. That just made them a truly versatile studio that will be on the lips of many fans for a long time.

However, Hi Fi Rush It definitely surprises you, especially because it mixes rhythm game mechanics with a platform action title with all the arcade bases that many miss for being so simple. and direct. Technically he puts the small talk aside and goes straight to the game as soon as possible.

But this title goes beyond what its simple appearance offers and it is important to explain each of those points that make it a special offer that everyone should try.

Escape to the rhythm of the music from the 90’s videos

The first premise of Hi Fi Rush is to offer you a hero with a security as big as his ego. That’s not bad, because over time, you see that behavior in chai It is something more than a facade to pretend something, it is the need to fulfill a goal and it is to be a superstar.

The obstacles are robots and they are ready to hinder your step. Its design is simple and effective at the same time. They don’t need to be fancy and full of unnecessary details. They work because their personality is funny and according to the facade of the video game.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Chai is accompanied by a robotic kitten from the start of the game as he tries to get out of the place where he is trapped. At times the kitten turns into a sphere that will remind you of the Luna Ball used by Chibi Usa in Sailor Moon. The characters that accompany Chai in Hi Fi Rush they reveal themselves little by little and develop the story in a very efficient way.

The way in which the video game presents its premise is very entertaining, especially since it attacks a factor full of nostalgia that is attached to the music. Let’s say that, at times, the presentation is that of a video from MTV or VH1 in the 90’s.

We also recommend: Tango Gameworks presents its new game in the Xbox Developer Direct: Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush and its characteristic musical rhyme

The best way to define the game system of Hi Fi Rush It is talking about the music that accompanies the game from the first levels. It seems that you are going to find any brawler who will depend on madly pressing the buttons to defeat the enemies, however it turns out that the rhythm is a key part of the way you play.

Yes, you can spend the adventure the wrong way by pressing a single button, without more or less, but the experience becomes complicated and what follows monotonous. The truth is that it is necessary to keep up with the music when attacking and that is an element that is worth enjoying from the first hours of the game.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Sometimes it feels like it’s some kind of distant relative of Rhythm Heaven Fever coming together with Streets of Rage – especially with the fourth installment –but Hi Fi Rush it has an identity that is difficult to explain, but also easy to enjoy. Let’s say that we are facing a unique proposal that Tango Gameworks dared to create.

The other game that is perhaps somewhat similar to what this title available on Game Pass proposes is Space Channel and because this last title at the time offered certain combat elements that were entertaining. The evolution of the combat is very entertaining and you learn something new every time you go through levels.

No pretenses, it’s all in the Rock and Roll

A detail that is nice to find in Hi Fi Rush and that they should be offered more, is that the game does not pretend to be something more. It is a simple, fun and highly memorable adventure. It proposes something that few dare, remember that a video game must be entertaining from the first hours,

Music is a key element for this to happen. There is a synchronization at all times with the levels and, even if you do not have rhythm, you will find that the experience is not so severe with the way you play. Finally, the objective is that the challenge grows little by little so that the experience does not feel so simple or short.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Now, Chai is a guy who receives support from other characters and gets increases in his body. He has a mechanical arm which he accompanies with the scrap pieces to form a “flying v”., that V-shaped guitar with which he plays and attacks. Inside it is a first generation iPod type music player.

In order to acquire upgrades, collect nuts, mechanical parts and more, which are stored in wooden boxes or dropped by robots. From time to time you can increase these different sections and an additional secret weapon that is key for the game to progress and you can overcome the different enemies.

One of the most attractive Xbox exclusives

Hi Fi Rush It has a visual presentation that is remarkable. It does not fall into the cliché of cartoons, let’s say that it has the quality of a very good animation from Japan with a friendly and attractive character design. That’s why we tell you that it reminds us a bit of what we see in Streets of Rage 4 but with more production and care.

The animations look remarkable; the movement of the robots, of Chai himself, of the most unlikely characters is very well taken care of. If you pay attention, there are some robots that look like they are going to throw a baseball at you to attack you. The expressions, the effects, everything has a very good reason for being and working.

Source: Tango Gameworks

An additional section is the level bosses. They look menacing, defiant and they don’t let you down when you face them. If we tell you exactly who or what they are like, the whole joke of wanting to face them would be lost. What is a fact is that it is a guaranteed challenge and one that is worth facing. It is one of those games that go by like water because of how fluid they are.

There is a kind of harmony in the game, one that is very much worth applauding, because Tango Gameworks managed to offer an attractive, rocking, ready-to-drink environment to remember for years. It is a fact that video games lacked a proposal like Hi Fi Rush to feel fresh once more.

Extraordinary music and dubbing

Hi Fi Rush it is also intended for the most educated ear of all. It has few licensed songs that are worth a lot. Maybe there should have been more, but what is there works. The original tunes are also very well composed and enjoyable. Come on, the joke is that the game works perfectly with the game mechanics.

On the other hand, we must also applaud the extraordinary work of dubbing that comes in Hi Fi Rush. Although the joke is sometimes to play the video game in its original language, what we find for our region is a very well executed product with recognizable voices. Even this is one of those few times where there is almost perfect synchronization between the character’s lips and the dialogue spoken by the actors.

Source: Tango Gameworks

This is one of those titles where it is highly recommended that you play it in Spanish for our region, you will enjoy it and you will surely recognize more than one actor. It’s nice that more and more emphasis is placed on giving Latin American players something with which they can feel much more identified.

Now, with all this exposed, it is worth getting to the most important point of this review, whose objective is to tell you if…

Should you buy Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi Fi Rush It is a pleasant surprise, one of those that is very worthwhile that they have arrived that way. Having released a trailer or teaser of just 30 seconds would have hurt it. At Tango Gameworks they already knew that the game was good and they decided to launch the title just like that, with no further explanation than what was seen in the Xbox Developers Direct presentation. The fortunes of Game Pass played a role as well, but that’s another topic.

Hi Fi Rush It is the clear example that a video game should always aim to be fun, purposeful and empathetic with the player’s need, which is wanting to play without so many barriers to overcome. The musical elements, the animation, the character design, everything fully meets the objective of delivering an attractive product that is well worth enjoying. More proposals like this are needed that come as a pleasant surprise.

Do you agree with this rating? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

We play Hi-Fi Rush on PC with Game Pass.