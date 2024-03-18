













In 2023 Xbox and Tango Gameworks took us by surprise with the launch of HiFi Rush. A title that no one knew anything about until it suddenly became available immediately after its announcement. The result was one of the audience's favorites and one of the best titles of last year.

Recently, as part of a new Xbox strategy, it was announced that this title would leave exclusivity to make its way to PS5. Thanks to Bethesda we had the opportunity to play it in its entirety on this new console and we can tell you that it is very worth it.

What you should know about Hi-Fi Rush

What is Hi-Fi Rush about?

In HiFi Rush we take control of Chai. He is a young aspiring musician who volunteers for a mysterious program run by the Vandelay company. As a result of this, he ends up with a robotic arm and a music player inserted into his chest.

It's not long before you learn that this company has some pretty evil plans on their hands. For this reason, he joins a small group that seeks to expose what the company is up to and in the process try to put an end to it.

Source: Tango Gameworks

The plot of HiFi Rush It is simple but that does not stop it from being interesting. In fact, it has some surprises and twists to keep you attentive to what will happen. All with a lot of humor that will surely make you smile and a presentation that reminds us of some old cartoons.

It also has endearing and memorable characters, from the protagonists to the group of villains. For this reason, it becomes quite addictive and can make you not let go until you reach the end, due to your desire to know what will happen next.

How is its gameplay?

Here we find the greatest differentiator of HiFi Rush. At first it seems like an ordinary hack n slash. You advance through the levels and participate in confrontations using different combinations of weak and strong attacks. But here music and rhythm take a leading role.

Due to the alterations to Chai's body, everyone moves to the rhythm of the levels' music. Attacking and performing certain actions at the right time results in deadlier attacks and score bonuses for each scenario.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Of course there's also an exploration component to Hi-Fi Rush. While we are not in combat we can explore scenarios to advance, but we also have the opportunity to go in search of secrets that will make the experience more bearable. Like gears to improve or increases our life bar and that of special attacks.

In this last aspect, there is an invitation to enjoy the game levels several times. Well, as time goes by, we receive new abilities that will allow us access to places and secrets that we couldn't reach at the beginning.. So if you're left wanting more when you reach the credits, you have plenty of incentive to come back.

Variety keeps Hi-Fi Rush fresh from start to finish

Keeping the rhythm of the music on HiFi Rush while fighting is quite satisfying. Yes, to this we add that each stage and boss has its own song, We find an experience that feels unique with each level.

As if that were not enough, it adds more variety as you progress in various aspects. For example, it is possible to purchase new combos and special attacks so that your arsenal expands considerably.. You go from simple four-hit combos to devastating and very flashy combos near the middle of the game.

Source: Tango Gameworks.

You also have the ability to call Chai's allies into battle, who have different effects on enemies. One can attack them from a distance and break their energy shields, another can break their physical shields and finally another has the ability to put out enemies that are on fire. Well, switch between them at any time and take advantage of their abilities as best suits you.

The variety of HiFi Rush It does not end there, as it also extends to enemies. Throughout the entire game they introduce new types with new ways to defeat them, which always keeps you on your toes. Not to mention the boss battles that are quite creative and invite you to use everything you learned until your confrontation with them.

As if that were not enough, there is also a section of challenges to complete a mural in your hideout. Some are very simple, while others will test you. What is clear is that completing them all could significantly increase your playing time.

The PS5 version is not a simple port

Maybe everything we just said about HiFi Rush You already knew it. After all, it's already been on Xbox and PC for a year. Therefore it is time to enter into its improvements for the PS5 version, which I consider make this version the best way to enjoy it.

In terms of graphic and sound quality, it is practically the same as in the other versions. However, Take full advantage of the DualSense capabilities to make you feel the rhythm of the music even more.

Source: Bethesda

This is very beneficial due to the combat mechanics of HiFi Rush. Thanks to the haptic feedback of DualSense it is easier to attack, block and dodge at the right moment. You can feel the exact moment to press the buttons thanks to the vibration in your hands. You'll know when an attack has hit the beat by a special sound on the controller's speakers, which can also make some of the rhythm mini-games present in some stages easier.

As someone who played the Xbox version with a lot of trouble keeping up, I felt that on PS5 my performance was much better. All because the DualSense is a great help for those who are not so musically inclined. Because of the way Hi-Fi Rush is built, with music as a main factor, I consider this version to be the best way to enjoy this game and perhaps the easiest.

Hi-Fi Rush isn't perfect, but it doesn't take away from the fun

No game is perfect and in Hi-Fi Rush we find a small negative point. Sometimes it has difficulty spikes that can feel unfair. Especially in some rhythmic minigames that are not at all accommodating to players.

Not all people will follow the rhythm so easily and there are times where we are asked to do extensive button combinations. If you don't do them exactly at the pace and how the game wants, then you can't advance.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Players on Xbox will remember that there is a boss fight that is more about dodging and blocking at the right time. Although it seems to me that this battle was easier on PS5, it doesn't mean that it can be frustrating if you don't have the right cadence or reflexes.

Of course, these problems also have to do with the skill of the players. But we think there could be options to make moments like these more accessible. Still, they don't completely derail what a great, fresh, fun experience it is. HiFi Rush.

Should you give it a try?

HiFi Rush It is one of the most creative and fresh experiences in recent years. It gives us quite varied gameplay in terms of combat, as you are constantly given new enemies to test your skills. While exploration invites you to be attentive and go off the beaten path to find various secrets.

As if the gameplay were not enough It is complemented by a story full of humor, color and very good characters, loaded with a lot of personality. You will want the protagonists to triumph and the villains to receive what they deserve for their evil plans and not to mention the treatment of their employees.

Source: Tango Gameworks

The improvements for PS5 and its use of DualSense make this version of HiFi Rush It is, in my opinion, the best way to play it. Even if you already played it on another system, perhaps you could take advantage and give these new sensations a try.

In an industry plagued by sequels, reboots and remakes, it is no longer so common to see new IPs arrive. HiFi Rush It is a sign that experimentation, novelty and above all fun still have a place in the industry and that is why you should support it. Plus, while you do it, you get a fun experience that you will surely want to play again and again. So if you haven't given it a chance, we invite you to do so. You surely won't regret it. If you play it, share your opinion on our Discord.

We played Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Bethesda representative in the region.

