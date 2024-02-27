













Review: Helldivers 2 is that unpretentious shooter you needed









Yes, I was very prejudiced, but the truth is that I received the slap of reality because helldivers 2 It turned out to be a game that is not pretentious, that seeks to be very fun and that takes advantage of each of the resources it has. Yes, this is one of those titles that should be reviewed in the short, medium and long term, but at least, at the moment, with several patches installed, it is a rewarding experience.

Be careful, we are not facing the successor of Destinyit is not the Halo PlayStation Killer. Did anyone even play the first one? This is a solid game with enough areas of opportunity that are sure to be exploited over time. Hey, it's not the last cola in the desert either, however, it has that “I don't know what, I don't know what.”

I would like to tell you that it is “ugly, strong and formal”, but the game certainly looks good and compliant playing on PC. Good pretty and cheap? It is not as “cheap” as they say in the neighborhood, but at least it is not at the full game price. He is beautiful and compliant in his own way. And it's time to tell you why.

Helldivers 2 point by point

For the imperialist democracy that controls everything it touches

The first scenes of helldivers 2, those when you start the game, they seem like something serious, but then you realize that there really isn't that much you should get into. It doesn't even make sense for you to mess with him too much. the loresince you must understand that you are the soldier who will implement democracy directly, without interventionist attitudes or demagogic speeches.

The joke is that you ride in a spaceship and choose a mission. From there you see how what could be called the implementation plan for democracy is developed in the territories that require an adjustment in their governments or that are threatened by some races that prevent “democratic” control of the area. Don't worry, it's not that you stand up to a regime or political thought, it's more than anything a joke about how power is exercised by force.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The message during the development of the missions is that of constant sacrifice for the ideal of the cause that the Helldivers represent. Yes, it sounds very “gringo”, but it is like the speech from the 1980s where it is said that the good guy is the one who fires the first bullet in favor of freedom and the word of the people. Yes, the idea sounds a bit childish, but that doesn't make it useless, on the contrary, it becomes ridiculous and fun.

The way in which the game developed by Arrowhead Game Studios is projected is certainly agile, simple and – a word that will be repeated many times during this review – unpretentious. Because ultimately, the objective is for all this to be straight, direct, to the point, without jumps and what you want is to get into the action. That's why bottlenecks were created.

A multiplayer to bring them all together

This title is designed as a multiplayer where four players launch themselves into an area of ​​a planet and set about liberating said place by destroying creatures, robots, insects and more. The premise of Helldivers 2 is very simple, if not basic, however, games that are this direct, focused on game mechanics, are also required.

Now, the shooting mechanics are super clear. You change weapons with one button, you reload your weapon with another button, you aim with one trigger, you shoot with the other. You throw grenades. Everything you already know about a shooter is already there. The complexity comes when it comes to the extras. What do I mean by this section?

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Just as you plummet from the sky when you enter a planet, so do all those extra elements arrive, such as a rain of missiles on the enemies, weapons or ammunition. Even several extras to survey the area you are going to attack. All kinds of questions that will help you make the adventure more bearable.

The thing is that even with all these variables present, the reality is that the game has a variable difficulty and there is the first alienation hook. As you improve and increase the difficulty, the game becomes much more intense and complicated. You even feel that the title is stained and doesn't let you breathe. Not even crying is good anymore when you have a time limit and you feel cornered next to your teammates.

Designed so that you don't get bogged down with progression

Front facing helldivers 2 It can be very challenging, however, that does not mean that the experience is difficult to navigate. You don't have to live with the anxiety of upgrading weapons, crafting items and so on. The joke is that you go straight to the attack, without leaving creatures surviving or robots standing.

The joke finally is to gain experience and do the “like battle pass”. This is like a necessary evil for it to make sense to play and get better weapons. You even have to improve and not just be a generic soldier, but move up and, above all, obtain those skills that will help combat not feel like a filthy headache.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The progression is very clear, the only thing you have to worry about is improving your arsenal, armor and skills. That's what makes this title great. You have to worry about playing and having fun in every game and session you create, whether with your friends or strangers. And the truth is that the community is very focused on getting the missions out and that is a driving force to come back and play more.

Arrowhead did not complicate life with helldivers 2, even when we found out that they were using an almost obsolete game engine, we understood what the priorities were. Come on, it is not an experience with a million-dollar budget, but without the need to be “something else” it fulfills you as a consumer.

Good game as a service

Yeah, helldivers 2 It is a game as a service and one that was heavily promoted during Jim Ryan's administration at the helm of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The question even seemed very generic, but it turns out that they got it right here. This title came out on both PC and PS5 and was purposeful enough to stand on its own.

With the forbidden doors open for a joint launch for a console exclusive, the truth is that everything could go very wrong. And in fact, the community wanted PVP to be added to it, however, the team behind this video game wants more than for this to be a PVE in which everyone helps each other and is not competing with each other. Sure, there is a lot of friendly fire and accidents, but in the end everyone ends up shaking hands… Or leaving the session, which is something to look forward to.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The challenge that Arrowhead is going to face is that the additional content, which could be raids and so on, is very entertaining and accessible. Because people already paid for the game, maybe they don't expect to be spending more. And well, what you invest in, finally, let it be something cosmetic and nothing that makes the experience much easier.

Now, if the community stays active and united, all Arrowhead has to do is serve everyone who plays on time. They have already taken steps forward with the issue of supporting more players and making crossplay functional between platforms.

On PC it is a certainly demanding game

If you review the technical specifications to run helldivers 2 on PC, then you find that although it is not going to ask you for the highest-end card, it is going to tell you that to run it comfortably, you do need a 40 series GPU plus a more or less recent processor of more than 8 cores.

The PC configuration to be able to review helldivers 2 It had 64 GB of RAM and a 4070ti graphics card, however, the processor had 6 cores and 12 threads Ryzen 5, which is far from new. Yes, it had more than 60 frames per second without a problem, but there were animations that were stuck due to the bottleneck that occurred in the processes.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

To this we must add that it is not a graphic marvel that breaks the quality standards in the visual presentation of a video game of the PS5 generation, but it does not look bad either. Let's say that where it shines – which is in the explosions – is where it really turns out to be a delight in every sense of the word.

The thing is that you have to admit that it has many flaws in physics and some bugs that leave you wondering “why does that bug keep moving?” Yes, it has its problems, but that doesn't make it any less fun. To that we must add that the experience in Ultra Wide is quite decent and playing like this we also owe it to the NVIDIA 4070ti which is the one that did most of the work to execute it.

Should you buy Helldivers 2?

Video games don't have to be pretentious, they should be fun and that's a lesson it teaches helldivers 2 to all. Many will say when they see the rating “why do you brag about it so much if it's not a 10?” This title is not perfect: it has notable programming errors, the story is far from being moderately thoughtful and its survival will depend on what happens in the medium term, however, now it is a very solid, entertaining title that makes you want to play for many hours.

helldivers 2 It fully fulfills the main mission of video games: it is very fun. The video game developed by Arrowhead is a clear rebuke to AAA productions and a lesson that game mechanics are the most important part in a video game. It is not a perfect title, it has many areas of opportunity and the chance to improve. Community contributions will be key to the medium and long-term success of this Helldivers 2.

We played Helldivers 2 on PC using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070ti with a code provided by a PlayStation representative in our region.

