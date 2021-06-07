The catalog of gaming headsets that we can find for our Xbox is tremendously wide and, above all, with many options of enormous quality. And it is that the great brands of gaming hardware strive to have a catalog that satisfies all audiences and all needs, from the entry ranges for those who seek quality at an accessible price and those who seek the highest quality in each of their games.

In this case we bring you the Mad Catz FREQ 2 headset review for Xbox, which they presented last March with compatibility for Xbox Series X | S. An entry-level headset from Mad Catz, but as we will see, it offers us a quality in most of its aspects that has little to envy to other headsets of higher ranges.

Their main features They are:

40mm Audio Drivers with Deep Bass and Wide Audio Range.

Double metal ring and flexible suspension headband to easily adapt to different sizes.

Lightweight and ergonomic polyurethane foam pads for intensive use.

Retractable microphone with easy retrieval mechanism.

Smart controller to control microphone volume and functionality.

Compatible with PC / Mac / PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X and S / Xbox One / Switch / mobile phones and other devices with composite 3.5mm jack input.

Ready to fall in love

Mad Catz has been a brand that has always taken care of the aesthetics of its products but leaving as its main objective a palpable quality in each of its elements. In the FREQ 2 it is no different, since we can observe a quality in the materials from the first moment in which we unpack the box.

When we unpack the FREQ 2 from its box we already observe both for its size and for the touch that they have that we are facing a headset that will be comfortable in use. Once they are on, we can confirm that both the pads and the weight make you forget that you are wearing them within a few minutes of starting to play.

As we have already seen in other headsets, the FREQ 2 have a circumaural design, totally wrapping our ears to provide us with greater immersion in the sounds by isolating ourselves from outside noise and great comfort by not crushing the upper part of the ears, something very annoying that usually occurs in lower priced headphones or with much harder ear pads.

Quality sound

When we look for a good headset we have to assess several factors such as comfort, which we have talked about now, the type of connection, etc. But obviously the main feature we are looking for in a headset is the sound quality.

Playing with good headphones helps us to immerse ourselves much more in the game, perceiving much clearer sounds than from the TV speakers or the monitor where we play.

In this sense The FREQ 2 do their job perfectly, as long as we look for an entry-level headset to release with the new generation.

Although they do not have the 7.1 sound technology that their older brother the FREQ 4 has, they have a very well adjusted sound thanks to their 40mm audio drivers, especially highlighting very intense bass.

On the other hand, the sounds are well defined and it helps us to locate them within the game, which comes in handy for competitive online gaming sessions where it is very important to have a spatial location of the rest of the players.

In turn, the retractable microphone is very comfortable to extend or store, giving a feeling of robustness that we do not get with other microphones of the style after moving them several times. And most importantly, that we can be heard perfectly and without external noises or interferences that cut off the sound, something also quite important in long online games or even if we want to use them for a video call.

Last conclusions

We have been testing the FREQ 2 for several weeks with regular use, both in game and in office use, and the truth is that we have been pleasantly surprised by the versatility, quality and above all comfort of this headset.

Let’s not forget that it is the entry range of Mad Catz, and for the price at which we can access them we cannot ask for miracles or functionalities of high-end devices, but if you are looking for an inexpensive headset, for daily use and that perfectly fulfills its function, do not hesitate to take a look.

