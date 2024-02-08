













After being able to enjoy the first four episodes thanks to a Paramount representative, I can say that the adventures of the Master Chief are in good handss. Thanks to a beginning that seems safer and that also takes better advantage of the mythology of these games.

What is the second season of Halo about?

The second season of Halo It begins with Master Chief and Team Silver on what seems like a simple evacuation mission. However, an unexpected Covenant attack leaves John with doubt and fear that follows him long after that mission.

As if that were not enough, the UNSC and the Spartan program are now under the command of someone new after the disappearance of Dr. Halsey. However, the objectives of this 'executive' are not very clear and it seems that he has a somewhat dark agenda on his hands.

Source: Paramount

I won't go into spoilers so as not to ruin the experience for anyone, but it seems to me that the second season of Halo It is more engaging from the beginning than the first. From the first episodes it already presents us with a general plot and follows it without so many deviations. The first suffered due to so many flashbacks trying to explain the Chief's past.

Thanks to the fact that they are very clear with the story they want to tell, it is now easier for us as an audience to follow the thread. Plus it feels like a kind of soft reboot for the series.since it touches very little from the first season, but still anyone can jump into this and enjoy it.

That it doesn't follow the games to the letter gives it quite a bit of freshness

One of the main complaints from fans with the first season of Halo is that it is quite far from the canon. In this one we already begin to see even more attachment to the events of the games, but it still remains as its own thing. A kind of alternate history that is worth seeing.

For example Dr. Halsey's replacement is a character entirely from the series and in just the first episodes it is already a mystery that leaves you wanting to reveal it. The same can be said about the Master Chief who is no longer just a practically silent war machine.

Source: Paramount

Moving away from the video games in this regard allows the series to give John-117 a more interesting story. From the first we were shown that he would be a more complex character, but this season shows us more of this. Especially when we see the Chief interact with his squad mates.

The best thing about this distancing is that it manages to maintain an element of surprise. Although video game fans already know what to expect when it comes to Reach, the series handles the tension very well. In fact, throughout the first four episodes of the second season of Haloit was difficult for me to stay without knowing what happens next. They are all built with a hook at the end that leaves you very interested.

Halo found a great protagonist in the form of Pablo Schreiber

I already mentioned that the series of Halo gives a more complex story to the Master Chief. This is complemented by Pablo Schreiber's great performance as the heroic Spartan. Especially because Sometimes it feels like he plays two characters in the same series.

While he is wearing the Spartan suit, we are looking at a very capable soldier, serious, focused on his objective and fearless of anything. When he is outside of it we find a character with insecurities, broken and to some extent disturbed.. Pablo Schreiber manages to differentiate them in a masterful way with his interpretation.

Source: Paramount

This also extends to the rest of his team and feels like something fresh. The video games of Halo, especially the first ones, sell us the Spartans as immovable beings. The series once again takes advantage of its detachment from canon by showing us that behind the helmet they are still human.

Now the action is much more impressive

Of course in a series based on Halo We cannot expect everything to be drama, a touch of action is necessary. The first four episodes of the series give us quite a bit of it and it becomes both visceral and exciting.. Surely a scene from the first episode will leave you quite excited.

Perhaps the best thing is that the Covenant now feels even more like a very worrying threat. Since even the Boss with all his skill struggles to eliminate him. Not to mention that they have scenes that border on the horror genre. So far we only see Elites, I can't imagine when the Flood make an appearance.

Source: Paramount

So fans of Halo and its action will not be disappointed at all. Especially since these four episodes already paint a dark future and surely full of many more shootings. We'll see if the rest of the episodes keep this promise.

Halo isn't perfect yet but it shows a lot of potential

In general the first four episodes of Halo I found them very engaging. However, it still has some scenes that feel unnecessary. In addition, it must close some things from the first season which slows down the pace.

Despite these small setbacks, it seems to me that the second season is an example of what can be achieved by adapting this beloved video game series. It already seems more focused on giving us the action between the UNSC and the Covenant that we expect so much, but without leaving aside the dramatic side. The latter seems better accomplished to me now that the story is more linear and with a clear premise to develop throughout the season.

Source: Paramount

I even dare to say that this should be the real beginning of the series of Halo. I wouldn't be surprised if future fans invite new fans to delve into the series starting with this one and skip the first one. It is superior in several aspects.

I don't know where the rest of the episodes are going, but at least the first four paint a promising picture. Seeing their handling of the events of Reach, I can't wait for it to continue to see all the events in the eponymous Halo and the fight against the prophets. So give them a hearing so they don't leave us halfway.

