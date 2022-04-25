.hack// was that multimedia product that Bandai Namco introduced in the 90’s. The boom in online games and what it represented for the medium became a saga of video games, novels, anime and manga that reigned as one of the most innovative products and with different approaches and perspectives from what we saw in this new step of technology for entertainment.

Following the events of the original tetralogy, which is still stuck in limbo on the PlayStation 2, .hack// Last Recode presents us with a new tetralogy of games where the protagonist, Haseo, faces an online world plagued by a virus that can cause people to coma in real life.

After its original release, also on PlayStation 2, and release for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, .hack// It comes to Nintendo consoles for the first time with a port that many fans have been waiting for. But is this story really worth returning to fifteen years after its original release?

The classic gameplay of .hack//GU Last Recode

.hack// GU Last Recode presents us with four games where we will take the role of Haseo, an online player of The WorldR:2as well as your teammates in a classic RPG style.

Taking the role of the protagonist, you will be able to explore cities and dungeons accompanied by two other characters. However, the way this title mimics living in an MMORPG will have a significant impact on your adventures: Your teammates aren’t always online, sometimes they’re busy, and you can’t directly equip them. As the leader of the team, you will be able to give them items that you hope they have the conscience to equip… It will depend on each one of them.

.hack//GU Last Recode is a remaster of a series of PS2 games | Source: bandai namco

Although these types of elements make for a more immersive experience in terms of context, unfortunately the online world we see is rickety and scarce. Being a PlayStation 2 game, few players are shown on the screen, the dungeons are linear rooms without much variety and the enemies alike. The battles, although it is a type of RPG that leans towards action, the repetition of buttons and the AI ​​of your allies will be essential to be able to excel in the most important battles.

With all this scarcity, it would be illogical to think that the Switch I had problems running the game. Has passed. Yes, it has happened, and on many occasions this is due to a bad port (We are seeing you Kingdom Hearts Y Grand Theft Auto). Fortunately, bandai namco has already had enough experience with versions in Switch Y Last Recode it mimics its counterparts even in a portable version. There is nothing to fear!

You’re going to have to play through a lot of pointless dialogue and dungeons before combat becomes an interesting element of the game. However, once Haseo’s character begins to evolve, there will be plenty of fun.

What is this .hack about?

Haseo is a boy trying to enter The World R:2. The first version of the game was somewhat catastrophic after a number of people fell into a coma while playing it. However, his inexperience leads him to be targeted by PKs (Player Killers), until he joins two friends who guide him on his new adventure. Soon after, her best friend disappears as she has fallen into a coma after facing a phenomenon that should not occur in the game and, although Haseo does not actively seek answers, he is involved as one of the characters. who can solve this mystery.

Although the story could be similar to others that we have seen recently such as Sword Art Online, Overlord or any other isekai; .hack// was one of those pioneers who introduced us to the world of MMO RPGs. However, the fact that it is a tetralogy of games immerses us in a development that could be slower than expected, even for those fans of the RPG genre.

The visual presentation is compliant. | Source: bandai namco

Haseo is one of those protagonists loved for the character’s evolution throughout the four games, but who initially clashes with the player due to his coldness and self-centeredness. The advantage is that the world and all his lore is built around him so that you can understand, not only him, but the circle of characters with whom he develops throughout his adventure.

The game seeks to exactly imitate the experience of an MMO and it does so masterfully, from the main character’s computer operating system, having access not only to The WorldR:2 (the virtual world) but to forums of different kinds, to an inbox where we exchange emails with different characters and even a news channel that includes videos and where they will seek to explain what happened in past deliveries and even what is happening at the moment, recounting cases of abuse, addiction to video games and scams by online sellers.

Is it a lot to read? It’s not much. It is more than a lot. In this case, we appreciate the portable advantage of the Nintendo Switch to be able to intrude more into the lore of this world. If you like to get fully involved in the world that arises, this is a title that develops its entire ecosystem as it progresses.

Sometimes you will feel that the games are already a bit old. | Source: bandai namco

A presentation that endured the years

As a good remaster, the game presents all its glory in HD. The models of the main characters were worked on but those of any other NPC will remind you that we are dealing with a PlayStation 2 game.

The art direction is unique and there will be avatars that really stand out for following a graphic line that .hack// had been proposing since its origins. However, underdeveloped dungeons and empty towns leave much to be desired in this revitalized experience.

Source: bandai namco

As for the music, it is one of its strongest points, with the usual bells of the series when an evil approaches and with an intriguing development throughout the dungeons and cities. Fortunately, you can find all these pieces on your favorite digital music service, be it Spotify either AppleMusic.

If you are looking for a title to explore its entire narrative, enjoying the evolution of the characters and how the world evolves from the events.hack// GU Last Recode it is perfect for you. Just take into account that it is a remastering and, as such, its world shows it in empty spaces and little variety of scenarios and enemies.

Let’s play .hack// GU Last Recode on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a representative of bandai namco in our region.