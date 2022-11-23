GunGrave GORE is a video game developed by Studio IGGYMOB – the South Korean studio – in Unreal Engine 4. Despite the fact that the video game has as its main aspect that of a shooting title, in our experience, we feel it is closer to an arcade. However, it is something remarkable for the expectation of the game, since we will be able to enjoy the classics of a little machine – such as the scenarios – while we have an intense shooting.

The story of GunGrave GORE

The story of GunGrave GORE It is set in a world of the East: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Vietnam, and the island that emerged from the sea, Scumland. Fictionalized real scenes with dark twists —for the sensation they provide — as well as being bright — for their graphic delivery —. Through them, Graves — a skilled gunslinger — will be resurrected through a necrolization science experiment — which relies on huge machines, blood, and very intrepid and showy Sci-Fi stuff, which will definitely leave you thinking about the science behind it. of the story.

Graves will be resurrected with a vengeance, moving as a one man assassin army, shooting with an automatic aimer. The protagonist is a huge man with a tremendous anti-hero bearing, his dark aura and his efficiency make us feel proud to embody him. In addition to having a specific task for which he returned to the world, he will also want to defend his adopted daughter. In addition, he will have to fight tirelessly to eliminate the SEED, which is a substance that infects people in this universe.

Nevertheless, from our perspective as players, emotionally, we didn’t connect with Graves who, although he has goals in favor of revenge and love, seems to be a kind of zombie with an obvious almost absolute silence. The only thing you can empathize with is his pair of weapons and his gigantic bazooka coffin, which we want to shoot all the time, because it allows us to live a kind of dance full of bullets.

The game levels are shortThanks to this we have a sufficiently repetitive narrative through cinematics that, it should be noted, are very pleasant. Its graphic level and the design of the characters is quite appreciated within them.

The argumentative thread is strong due to the insertion of the cinematics, which do not allow you to forget it. Although we have to emphasize that the story is not that impressive and since he fails to sensitize us —mainly due to the presentation of Graves—, does not provide a sufficiently daring or remarkable argument.

The game mechanics of GunGrave GORE

The delivery may cover from 12 to 15 hours of play, depending on the level of gameplay and ability, of course.

Roughly, mechanics focus on bursts of explosive shots, so much so that we ended up in a kind of dance with unlimited bullets. Wherever you turn, thanks to autofocus, we are able to destroy everything more or less easily.

We can improve the capacity of our weapons, from the firing range, health, shield, power, combos, although we can only implement this for the points we get each time we finish the levels. We must remember to make the improvements, since it will be very helpful to us and we will only be able to do it at that moment.

If you forget that, you could end up facing a final boss with no upgrades and you’re in for a fix.

The levels are relatively quick and the reward is usually a cute cinematic.

Although you have your special attack that literally sets you on fire and when you use your coffin to launch a strong attack you will feel the vibration of the force, it is not usually something very memorable -compared to other shooters. Although we believe that this would be more than anything for the arcade presentation that goes through the bowels and that recreates the delivery of the genre in GunGrave GORE—.

levels of GunGrave GORE

We can divide it into three substantial ones:

—Against the clock: in these you will have to go through a stage in a certain time, but you will have to survive the persistent wave of minor enemies, in an interactive stage that will try to knock you down before you reach the goal in the precise time.

—Classic: in this you must go from one point to another on the map, defeating enemies and a final boss.

—Perseverance: here you will have to apply yourself and get rid of a wave of characters —which many times will feel endless—, endure it and finish the level.

As we mentioned earlier, the levels are fast, although it’s worth mentioning that they suddenly feel quite repetitive, despite the fact that the design changes. Referring to that, At first we will have steampunk-type settings and later, a much more cyberpunk wave. The change will feel refreshing but not for long enough.

The enemies

We will have a basic delivery of enemies that will change as we progress through the story, but only in design, because it doesn’t matter if they throw grenades at you being a kind of hybrid or if they want to cut you with a sword being a kind of ninja: the difficulty is the same and the impression too.

We will have a higher level of enemies before facing the final bosses, but they will involve the same as the basic opponents, despite being a higher level.

On the other hand, something extremely important will be the final bosses. These in addition to different designs – from a huge machine to a kind of gelatinous snake or cyberpunk hybrid types. They will have different dynamics, ranging from trying to dodge their speed to devastating attacks that will destroy you immediately.

What you want to do is enjoy the shooting and not be afraid to move the camera, because this will allow you to have a little more control of the focus of the shots. GunGrave GORE He leads you by the hand along the path of a fairly stable, determined and punctual shootout.

the dark protagonist

Graves is a gloomy character with singular overtones, he presents himself as a strange mixture, well, after all, he is a resurrected man who enjoys the massacre and who is no longer afraid of anything, but for the same reason, he does not let you form a bond with the.

The shooter feels quite flat, despite the fact that it is presented with the intense banner of revenge and love. We believe that he could have developed a little better if a more human image of him had been created, but it is perfectly understandable why this could not be the case.

The installment is full of dense movement and dark environment. And, it definitely achieved what an arcade would have as its essential goal: the positioning of scenarios with interesting final bosses and distinctive levels in each of the phases.

The arcade mode is a vertebra of the video game, so we consider that the protagonist himself was adequately presented for this, although personally we would have wanted to see a little more.

At the level of its mechanics, His movements are quite heavy but he is quite resistant. Graves’ health will only decrease when his shield is destroyed and for that, he will spend a long time, especially when you optimize him.

In turn, he will be equipped with a pair of pistols and his lethal howler —name given to the coffin behind him—, which will help him deflect or return strong attacks. He also has a chain that will pull items and characters that will allow him to use them as extra shields.

Graves’ ammunition is unlimited, every time we pull the trigger four bullets will be fired, as we progress this will become the possibility of carrying out combos, unlocking special attacks and even his fury mode in which Graves will burn with flames and power.

The settings, the music and the originality in GunGrave GORE

One of the points that could definitely be better is the sound section. It definitely did not give us the feeling of going hand in hand with the scenarios at a graphic level, nor with the situations. In fact, we consider that at times it broke the brand new atmosphere full of action, the sound section of setting, in general, was neglected.

Nevertheless, the sound effects of the weapons were particularly good.

On the other hand, the stage designs, especially in the first section that gives the steampunk sensation, came to feel rudimentary and repetitive, an issue that changed a lot with the lighting of the cyberpunk spaces that were more visually impressive.

It must be said that the scenarios were also flat, from the perspective that in these you will not find collectibles, or passages or weapons. Everything is as clean as it comes.

The installment focused on Sci-Fi, but proposed various aspects of the classic decadence of the same branch. This made it prolific and interesting in that aspect, to a degree, it was original.

On the other hand, the graphics were very good, but the game felt heavy, we make special reference to the image of the huge Graves, but its mechanics were definitely nice and quite fluid.

Should you buy GunGrave GORE?

To end, GunGrave GORE is a delivery that could be summed up as a 3D arcade in shooter mode. It has a heavy protagonist with an anti-heroic profile —somewhat flat—, who will fight a varied catalog of excellent final bosses, but who will have to put up with the repetitive basic enemies that are not so entertaining in the long run.

The delivery stands out for its graphics that go between the shadows and the light of the popular steam and cyberpunk styles. Although this is not only limited to the settings, but also to the narrative axes —SEED and necrolization— and to the characters —some are modified, but they are not that impressive—.

Per se, GunGrave GORE It doesn’t bring anything substantial in a new way to shooters or arcades. However, being a hybrid installment, what is interesting lies in its attempt to merge, quite acceptable.

If this idea is interesting to you, you might give the pitch a try. On the other hand, if the repetitive basic environments and enemies don’t appeal to you—despite the final bosses that stand out a little more—this is probably not the game for you.

