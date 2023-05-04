













Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – An Emotional Last Dance

Led by a “little known” in 2014 James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy they stole our hearts because they formed a group of misfits who were stopping threats that were endangering – easily – various civilizations. His addition to the MCU was key to making the space a beautiful setting as well.

Now, the first film of Guardians of the Galaxy It stole people’s hearts with the music, humor and adventure that James Gunn showed us by introducing us to Starlord, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Racoon, Groot and Gamora. Then the second he added Nebula, the third he was able to make interesting?

James Gunn’s third and last film under the Marvel Studios label comes a bit late, especially since Adam Warlock, an important character within the house of ideas and the true possessor of the Soul Gem in the comics, is barely making his presentation in the MCU. How do you use it in this film? Does your participation make sense?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 point by point

How we got to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

A good detail of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 it is that it is not so necessary to know the more than 10 years of the MCU movies. As long as you follow these heroes and have seen the last 2 Avengers, you are on the other side. Maybe Thor: Love and Thunder will help a bit, but it’s not like you’re going to go crazy either.

What is that the Guardians of the Galaxy now they are very well stationed in Knowhere and they will take care of this base/planet/ship or whatever and from there they move to do their respective missions. As I mentioned, Thanos’s snap has passed, Gamora is not Gamora, and Thor has already left the scene, leaving Starlord alone and depressed.

Source: Marvel Studios

But, this hero is not the only one who suffers, the smart little Rocket Raccoon is not having a good time mentally. To this we must add that Nebula now has a more prominent role and both Mantis and Drax are experiencing their own problems. With everything and everything, you understand that, at least, they are a united group.

If this is your first approach to these MCU heroes, you are going to run into some walls, however, the characters are self-explanatory and it is understood what is the place of each one without being pretentious or searching wikias. Finally, they have something to tell you.

Searchlights on Rocket Raccoon

The different advances of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 they put a lot of emphasis on Rocket Raccoon. That means that a large part of the plot focuses on him and in a certainly tragic way, since a tragedy occurs that forces the team to try to save his friend. The idea seems like a cliché, however, James Gunn uses a very special resource to tell you the importance of the character.

Throughout the film we have many “flashbacks” that explain much of the story behind Rocket Raccoon. Some will say that it is more than obvious and even that it is not so necessary, but James Gunn knows very well what foot Marvel fans are limping on and causes the audience to ache in the chest with each of those scenes about such a beloved character. .

Source: Marvel Studios

I’m not going to lie, it’s easy to get breathless, not so much because of the crudeness of the images, not at all, it’s more because suffering and hope go so hand in hand that they leave you hanging by a very thin thread that you don’t know where moment it will break Come on, the resource of sentimentality is used in a predatory way that does not let you breathe.

James Gunn knows what he was doing by giving so much weight to one of the most charismatic beings he helped create. Why is he upset all the time? Where does his intellect come from? There are even some very interpretive details that are left wide open that the audience can generate theories on the subject.

The Guardians without Gamora

It’s easy to believe that, since Wandavision and eventually with Loki, Marvel Studios had already left a mess with realities, however, the constant time travel in Avengers Endgame changed the fate of several characters and Gamora was one of them. If you keep up with the movies, you know that the “surviving daughter of Thanos” is not the one who ended up in love with Peter Quill.

Obviously, the character played by Chris Pratt has to deal with that, because he does. It is his human nature to fall in love and think like a child, the point is that it is already affecting the team. The eventual reunion between those who are not in love is handled in a very subtle way, because one is foolish and the other is worth two hectares of chistorra for barbecue.

Source: Marvel Studios

This detail of the story is never forced, it will even generate interest in you because you want to know how it will end. The point is that, with this film, we also face an additional detail and that is the forced humor that sometimes breaks the rhythm of the plot.

James Gunn knows how to make you laugh with Guardians of the Galaxy, the problem is that those moments feel really very predictable and get in the way. The reference that I will say is very chavorruca, but moments of discussion between Igor, La Nana and Count Pátula, that is, someone said something out of place and they discuss it, sometimes ironically and others in a very smart and really agile way so that the joke is funny.

Finally, a different and hateful antagonist at the same time

Chukwudi Iwuji is the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy and perhaps he is one of the best villains of the latest MCU movies. His motivation is solid, his morals are totally out of whack. He is the scientist who went mad due to a mistake. Maybe his superhuman power is not justified much, but his insanity is scary.

The actor Chukwudi Iwuji fully complies with his task of hating the villain. He makes you desperate because he is stubborn, he does not get off his horse and he blackmails anyone who gets in his way. His idea of ​​creating the counter-Earth is crazy and you really feel worried about all the damage he is doing because there is no remorse in him.

Source: Marvel Studios

On the other hand, it is also necessary to talk about Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. As I mentioned, this character in the comics is broken, it’s technically the soul stone, but Marvel Studios figured it was a better idea to give it to Vision instead of him. Adam Warlock is mentioned at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and look forward to your participation.

Now, in the third installment of the movie of these heroes, they explain to you that it is a Warlock that is not even completed and that it is very young. He does not even have wisdom, but he does have plenty of power to put the others in check. Guardians of the Galaxy. The way this character works is just supporting the story. Its existence is more or less well justified.

James Gunn’s hand is noticeable

If there were some people on social networks who complained about Bowser’s actions in the Super Mario Bros. movie, many here are going to complain about how raw several of the scenes in the movie become. This is where James Gunn’s misplaced mind shines the most.

There are very old black jokes, there are really graphic moments – without blood – that seem to come out of a Warner Bros. cartoon, but that somehow manage to be portrayed here. There are light doses of horror during many moments that generate a lot of pressure on the audience, especially when they are on the planet against Earth.

Source: Marvel Studios

We have to admit, James Gunn is leaving on his own terms from Marvel Studios. I don’t know if anyone will miss him, however, his stamp will remain in the minds of many fans and the same actors who received a chance to shine under his direction.

Come on, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is promoted as the last dance of these great heroes. They paint them as the Chicago Bulls and their last championship with Michael Jordan. It’s an exaggerated comparison, but if there was a franchise that took a different approach to the MCU, then this was it.

A quality playlist

Thanks to the first film of Guardians of the Galaxy it became fashionable to put themes that marked the time in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s in the movies. Some do it very well, others abuse the use of “I need a hero” and others… Well, there are some who abused this camouflage resource to cover up how bad the movie was.

James Gunn’s song selection is very good for the music of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, because it starts with a grunge that makes you fully understand that it is a product that could depress you. Then he mixes a bit of the 80s and puts together a very folksy playlist with which you can start mopping.

Source: Marvel Studios

It is also necessary to talk about editing the audio of the film. This is one of those where you need to see it in IMAX or on a macro screen with Dolby Atmos sound, because there are a series of sounds that really make you jump due to their proximity or distance. It is a fact that Marvel Studios is going to compete for an Oscar for this section.

On the other hand, if you had any specific theory as to why Marvel Studios’ previous films and series had very poor special effects, it may be because the entire budget could have gone into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Come on, it’s not perfect, but there are moments where you really notice a work of cameras and lights where you have to stand up.

Should you go see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy It is an endearing, very noble product and the third film fully complies with the objective of making the audience that is watching it feel various things. Yes, there are many bad jokes, others very good ones, we also have room for black humor and, above all, to be emotional.

Regardless of the discussion of whether it is the best of the trilogy, what we should point out is that it is perhaps one of the best in the entire MCU, which has been down the street of bitterness for a long time trying to build multiverses, villains, and stories that maybe weren’t necessary.

The Guardians, they are the true redeemers of this MCU that seems to not even know where it is going. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.