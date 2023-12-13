













The film that will be released on December 28 is a rather curious retelling of one of the most ridiculous stories in the world of sports. The premise alone seems perfect for Waititi's sensibilities. After seeing it I can say that he was the right one to bring it to the screens.

What you should know about Gol Gana

What is Gol Gana about?

Goal Win is a retelling of the curious true story of the American Samoa soccer team. During their attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2002, they received the worst defeat in the history of sports. In their match against Australia they lost with a score of 31 goals to 0.

Years after this fiasco, they seek the help of trainer Thomas Rongen, known for obtaining good results but also for his temperament. He along with the new team seeks to try again to qualify for the world cup in Brazil 2014.

Since the beginning of Goal Win We are warned that this account will not be totally serious and that liberties were also taken in presenting the story. What follows is a recreation of the events but with Taika Waititi's typical sense of humor. Full of visual gags and quite ridiculous situations.

It honestly follows the same exact formula as other sports movies we've seen in the past. The team fallen from grace, the coach who doesn't believe in them but ends up giving them his heart and the final match where everything turns out in favor of the protagonists. Still, it manages to remain a very entertaining film thanks to its characters.

What it does not have originality has plenty of humor

If you follow Taika Waititi's work, you know that he is a director who likes to make jokes left and right. In Goal Win He gave free rein to his directing style and I think it works very well with the story. At no point does it feel like it's too much comedy that interferes with the storytelling.

This in the end works very favorably for the film to stand out from other similar ones. Although in a way we already know what will happen from the first moment, it is still an entertaining journey. In large part this is also due to the great cast that the director chose for the film.

There are several characters within Goal Win that can become audience favorites. Even the protagonist played by Michael Fassbender, better known for his serious roles, has moments to demonstrate his abilities in humor.

It's a film that takes nothing seriously and invites audiences to do the same. Since in general it is a film simply made to entertain, it also feels like it goes by very quickly. Although it lasts 1 hour 44 minutes, you won't even realize it and you'll already be in the final credits. That's how engaging and entertaining it can be.

When Gol Gana tries to add drama, that's when it fails a little

Most of the time in Goal Win We find joke after joke after ridiculous moment that generally works very well. However, there are moments where you want to insert some drama that doesn't 'land' as it should. Precisely because we come from feeling good all the time.

Also some of the dramatic moments feel a little out of nowhere. Perhaps what works most against these moments is that the conflict they raise is resolved only a few minutes later and it doesn't have much of an impact on the overall plot. Although they don't derail everything, they did make me wonder why they were involved.

If you want a very faithful retelling of the history of the American Samoa team, you won't find it here

Something that seemed right to me Goal Win is that Taika Waitit concentrates entirely on telling the story. That is to say, he doesn't waste time on other subplots, He simply tells us the process of training this team and their qualifying match.

He manages to do this for the duration of the film and at the end gives us a small account of what happened next with the real team. So if anyone is interested in all the ins and outs of this sports story, they shouldn't expect to see them here. Fortunately, there is a documentary with the same name that details all of these events in much more detail.

Should you watch Gol Gana?

I would be lying if I said that Goal Win It is a watershed film that changes the way sports films are made, because it is not and it does not pretend to be. The director simply took this ridiculous story and put his spin on it to share it with the rest of the world.

I admit that it is also not a movie that you should rush out to see when it is released. But if for some reason you get to the cinema and you have no other options to watch, you could decide on this one. It will keep you entertained and amused throughout its entire duration. Even if you're not a sports fan, it has the power to draw you in with its humor and great cast of characters. In the end it gives us what we are looking for from a visit to the cinema, an escape from reality that will also give you a lot of laughs along the way.

