Games with high difficulty are always a risky bet for any studio, but when they have a good job behind them they tend to become true jewels.

Clever Beans, the studio that brought back the saga Wipeout, decided to take a drastic turn to bring us a challenging job, which is sure to delight some and break the control of others.

If you are a lover of boss-focused titles, and have a high tolerance for frustration, get ready to meet a world of powerful Celtic gods that you will have to challenge in Gods Will Fall.

If we were to accurately describe the genre of Gods Will Fall, we would say that it is very close to the famous dungeon crawlers, where you must complete different dungeons to achieve your goal; however, this game offers much more.

The premise of Gods Will Fall puts us in control of eight warriors, who seek to end the reign of terror of the bloodthirsty gods, who have humanity under their rule.

Each game you start will have different heroes with random stats and weapons, so there is a touch of surprise that applies to the main enemies as well.

The world map will allow you to move freely and choose between different dungeons, each with its own antagonists, whom you can defeat to arrive with its powerful leader.

Gods are capricious in Gods Will Fall

Each new game will have a different God difficulty, and one that you easily defeated could become your worst nightmare the next time you visit.

This is where the first variation comes in, since these characteristics bring it very close to the genre roguelike, where luck also plays an important role.

It can have a short or long life, depending on your luck.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Gods Will Fall It is a complicated title that strongly punishes carelessness and foolishness, since once you enter a dungeon, you will not be able to leave until you complete it or die.

The maps are full of enemies that you can defeat with five basic mechanics: a light attack, a heavy attack, an evade, a counterattack, and the ability to pick up and drop weapons.

It is at this point where you will remember the saga a lot souls, since you will have to calculate your attack distance, the speed of your blow, the reaction of the enemies and their movements, at least if you want to avoid a large burst of damage.

Every fight can be challenging if you don’t calculate your times.

Each failure is severely punished, and in some levels an enemy combo will be enough to send you to the lobby, so be very careful.

Mastering the counterattack will give you a very noticeable superiority, but it requires an exact time, so you will die long before you get it, but it is worth it.

Eight warriors, eight chances to win

If you are unlucky enough to enter a difficult dungeon on your first try, your hero will most likely die, but don’t worry, you can use his other characters to rescue them if you eliminate the god who rules him.

Of course, things could not be that simple, and each defeat has a consequence that can be positive or negative.

Each warrior starts with predetermined and random statistics that can be decreased if they fear a god or if they lose a friend, although they can also increase for the same reasons.

Each hero is unique in form, weapons, and abilities.

This is important to take into account when playing the game, as carrying a disadvantaged hero will give you less chance of success.

As you can imagine, each character lost is one life less, and when they all die the game is over, no matter how far you have advanced.

Here you will find yourself in a dilemma, as avoiding conflict will help you stay healthy, but killing rivals will lower the total health of the gods, and when you face them it will take a few hits to annihilate them.

Skill and equipment are the key to success

Gods Will Fall it doesn’t launch you into combat naked, so each new game will have different weapons that can give you unique advantages if you know how to use them.

The weapons include swords, axes, maces, spears and a few more surprises for you to discover, and although these will have laughable damage at first, as you defeat the gods you will find better items.

Mastering the different fighting styles is the key, but if your hero’s team doesn’t convince you, you can take that of your dead rivals.

If you pay attention, a level could give you epic weapons.

An important mechanic stands out here, since opening fights by throwing a gun at the bad guys will give you a good advantage.

To prevent you from suffering too much in combat, in Gods Will Fall You can heal yourself in two ways: the first, and the most important, is through a shout that you can use when defeating enemies, so the more you eliminate, the more you fill your health.

The second involves finding food during your trip, although this is very rare, so we recommend saving it for important moments.

A well created world, but it could give you trouble

The level design is something worth admiring, as each dungeon has a different theme that will take you through beautiful natural landscapes or terrifying corners, depending on the god you face.

By having an isometric perspective you can contemplate all the details, but if you do not have a good calculation of your space you could have problems.

On more than one occasion you will attack by mistake to the side of the enemy and you will miss the launches of weapons, but the worst thing is that there are corners where you can get stuck and ruin all your progress.

Some elements of the map cause you to get stuck, and when it happens you are lost.

The character design is straightforward, but well done, at least with the gods, who feature grotesque shapes that faithfully correspond to their attacks, but on the hero side, you’ll notice that they look lifeless.

We recommend paying close attention to the environment, since you can find secret data about the story and even elements that, when destroyed, will affect the total health of the bosses.

Gods Will Fall is good, but not perfect

Although the design of landscapes, enemies and even combat are very acceptable, the mechanics themselves end up becoming repetitive, and it will not take long to find a way to pass the levels without trying too much.

Completing the campaign should take around eight hours or less, with the ability to play again to test yourself, but getting started can be frustrating.

Unfortunately, during the time we played we encountered a persistent problem when resuming saved games, as the game crashed most of the time.

Although in the end the data was kept safe, it was very annoying to have to reboot over and over again to continue our adventure.

The levels are well designed and have secrets.

In conclusion, Gods Will Fall is a game that lovers of difficulty and challenge will enjoy, but its repetitive mechanics make it frustrating and unappealing to complete more than once, even despite its beauty.

It’s a fun option if you like titles like roguelike and dungeon crawler, but it falls far short of perfection.

Gods Will Fall is available in digital version for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

This review was conducted in a Playstation 5.

We recommend you:

Gods Will Fall $ 503.22 Mexican pesos Graphics and Sound

7.5 / 10 Positive Well designed levels.

Moderate and fun difficulty.

Well made enemies that stand out. Negative Repetitive.

Some elements cause you to get stuck.

Problems with loading games.





