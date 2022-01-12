God of War is back with a totally revamped experience for a new platform

Reviewing a game is complicated… but it is even more so when it is not even new; What’s more, it is not different from the original, but it is still as great as those old reviews and articles remember. This is the curious case of God of war and its edition for PC.

It’s not that I didn’t enjoy the Father simulator by Kratos. I really enjoyed it at the time, especially because it was perhaps one of the games that most raised the power of having a PlayStation 4, a console that in the last generation was well ahead of Xbox at almost all times.

God of War lets us see all its magnificence on a new platform | Source: Santa Monica Studio

Also, the power see a much more story humanAs far as possible, the destroyer of gods gave a completely new dimension to the character. The reinvention of the myth of the myth, a meta myth, came with a whole system of improvements in mechanics, graphics and, of course, opportunities. The only god that needed to challenge Kratos is the creator god, the one who decides his steps and ensures that his polygons are ordered when rasterizing.

All of this has been around the world since 2018 and is still true. The game is good and everything that made it great and a favorite of those deployments that generally end up sounding like “a love letter to the video game” or any other commonplace that speaks more of the intellectual laziness of the self-callers. critical, which is truly a real achievement in any industry.

Nothing changes there. The game is the same Kratos plays father and God of war is a wonderful video game that, at the time, gave us an aesthetic experience difficult to match. However, nothing that existed in 2018 can be assumed as the reality of what we live in the present, the fateful world of DP (During Pandemic). What changed was, without a doubt, the eyes with which we can look at him … Ah, of course! Also the platform.

Same game, different world

2018 was a curious year. As political tensions around the world mounted, pop culture decided to delight us with scathing criticism of its industry… with more massive products that defied their very nature. Avengers: Infinity War Y Bohemian rhapsodand dominated the box office, while Cobra Kai and Narcos stormed global streaming; not forgetting that Drake and Ed Sheeran never fell out of the global top 10.

Kratos and Atreus, two faces of a war without truce | Source: Santa Monica Studio

Among all that amalgamation of criticism and combined nostalgia, came God of war with a new story, full of symbolism and elements that filled the fans of yesteryear, but also with a modern gameplay that, of course, lived up to what was expected of a franchise of this style.

The accolades were never long in coming. Like The last of us or Metal Gear Solid, It was assumed that the game was good without even having played it and that is, words plus words less, it is a damn gem of the video game.

Everything about it was great, even though the PS4 was already getting outdated by standards and future imaging technologies which of course are now only possible on Xbox Series X, PS5, and the ever-mighty PC.

Seeing Kratos in a feat that, finally, did not include only him as the myth that he carved out among the gamer community was a fresh point to rethink the mythological problems that, once, are solved only by brute force.

Atreus, as an obnoxious and often unhelpful complement, was exactly what God of war needed to build a story that finally came down from the pantheon of gods to this destroyer of deities. The humanity that Kratos claimed with his brutal and hostile treatment towards The Inevitables, ended up being a reality only thanks to his connection with the floor he walked.

Although this story made sense in 2018, thanks to all that cheap nostalgia that was sold to us in remakes and reboots, as a perfect allusion to that same anchor that prevents us from walking, in 2022 it is … well, it is completely different.

The game is the same, sure, but it feels different. Looking into the eyes of Kratos and Atreus behind a new screen also makes us look back at that past. That world that, unknowingly, was heading for one of the heaviest and cruellest odyssey in modern human history.

That black herald says it well: those who do not know their history are condemned to repeat it. God of war, in its version for PC, comes in the middle of a fourth wave of global contagion, facing a world that, like the fictional universe in which we move, is destroyed by its own nausea.

Now, the vestiges of those ancient inhabited cities remind us of our own misfortune. A consumed world, in need of resurgence from each piece of rubble rises from its isolated ashes and surrounded by four walls, whether it is the one who wrote this taciturn and tired text, or the one who reads behind another screen.

Kratos’ dimension stretches four years after the release of God of War | Source: Santa Monica Studio

Definitely, being able to re-experience Kratos’ path to healing his own karmaThanks to the motivation of caring for what he loves and loves the most, he sinks deeper into two years of confinement and laughter among the plains.

God of War with an Xbox controller

The person writing this, a famous pig with a long history of playing games that test mental stability rather than aim, was also surprised by PlayStation’s decision to bring its exclusives to PC. In other words, the barrier between consoles and PC people is always that: we have more FPS, yes … but we don’t have your games.

Suffice it to say that the aura of superiority that surrounds the PC Master Race is false, because although there are always conditions to have better components, most of the pc gamers They have to settle for what the inflation of their countries allows them, which is (to be fair), extremely similar to that of an old-generation console. (via: Steam)

But this is not the point, I am going around the bush a bit. The point is yes having the PlayStation exclusives on this platform allows us endless options such as being able to play it with an Xbox controller or that, in the future, we have a mod to be able to turn Kratos into Barney and Atreus into Selena Gomez. The sky is the limit.

The same God of War but with more possibilities | Source: Santa Monica Studio

The experience is quite fluid and despite the bad experiences that other ports have given us before, this one keeps up at all times. This was our test bench for this review:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: EVGA RTX 3060

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ Neo (3600 MHz)

Storage: SanDisk Extreme Portable V2

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi

Cooling: MSI MAG Coreliquid 360R

Monitor: Gigabyte G27QC (2K)

With all in ultra at 2K resolution, the game lifts to a stable 45 FPS (41 FPS -1%), but simply lowering the shadows or reducing the rendering resolution, we can always go above 60 FPS. The system temperatures were always kept below 80 ° C in GPU and above 50 ° C in CPU, which did not have much load, always going around 20% of use in just a few cores.

This speaks, first of all, that this port was made with a lot of optimization work and it was thought perfectly so that it can have different adjustment states depending on the user level without affecting the experience. The simple fact of never falling to 30 FPS, even with this visual presentation and with all the graphic values ​​at maximum, speaks of a good job in that section.

Spartan anger is the strength we need to face another year of this new life | Source: Santa Monica Studio

However, being also on a platform that uses another type of input method, it makes some errors visible, such as the endless amount of invisible walls that, although at first greatly interrupt the experience, with the passing of the occasions they feel almost comical (This is not a compliment, quite the opposite).

Outside of that, the work of Santa Monica Studio to bring this title to more people is amazing. It’s really difficult to weigh the pros and cons, because although the cons are obvious, they are so few that complaining feels almost unethical.

Let’s play God of war on PC with a code for Steam provided by a PlayStation representative in the region.

