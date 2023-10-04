













Now, after a notable absence, Forza Motorsport is back in front of us and with the difficult task of overcoming what the last two did at the time. Force Horizon They were really very entertaining and had many activities to do without the need to delve so much into mechanics.

So the first obstacle of Forza Motorsport It is very clear, it is not such a free game and much less is it arcade. It is fully a racing simulator in which everything counts. It’s not that the same thing doesn’t happen in Forza Horizon, but here they do punish you if you have a collision, apart from the fact that the presentation in general is more sober.

Technically we can say that the competitive automotive game is back for those who like to spend hours moving each of the sections of a car and who really experiment with all kinds of adjustments. Yes, it is a very focused experience in which you have no margin for error and that puts additional pressure on the players.

What you should know about the new Forza Motorsport

Precision in every turn

Forza Motorsport, as its name indicates, is focused on automotive sports, that is, the focus of the game is racing and competition. It is not an open world like with Force Horizon, here everything is in a certainly serious and sober atmosphere. This differentiator should be enough to understand what we are aiming for when the game comes out.

Now, it is not bad that you understand that Forza Motorsport It is one of those games where precision is required at every turn. Here, each collision, the way you take turns and other parameters that make the experience of driving in a video game very complicated are taken seriously. It wouldn’t even be bad to try this title with one of those console steering wheels, but that’s another topic.

Source: Xbox Studios

In execution, the way you race in this video game is not unrelated to other licensed competitive racing titles. You must take into account each parameter of your vehicle so that you really feel that there are improvements and that you can develop as a driver in a company.

The experience is efficient and the learning curve is certainly broad. If you have been playing motorsport titles with a competitive focus for a long time and you perfectly understand the mechanics and physics of the different cars at your disposal, then you will quickly enjoy the video game. Otherwise, mastering the latter will be a bit complicated.

Don’t be afraid to get your hands on vehicles

Driving can be complicated, but over time you learn to grip corners better, accelerate and take advantage of the mistakes of rival drivers and that every up and down counts. Of course, it is not an easy task to master this section, but it is fun to do it. The point is that to achieve this, it is also very important to understand how adjustments are made to the cars.

Yes, you have to spend a lot of time at the point of changing car parts and leveling up. Progress is a very important section within Forza Motorsport and we must pay close attention, because just as we get money for the race, we must also know how to spend it on parts that improve the performance of the car.

Source: Xbox Studios

The good thing is that many of the parts are generally to improve the car. Don’t download any statistics from your car. When yes, you have to be very careful and think about whether it is better for you to lower the acceleration in exchange for stability when driving or better braking. It seems like a complicated task, but it doesn’t hurt to give it a try.

What is a fact is that if you feel overwhelmed, there is a possibility that adjustments that favor your car will be made automatically. The point is, let’s say the entire experience is centered around a balanced system rather than, perhaps, leaning toward whatever might give you the most speed. This is when you must realize that you are going to be facing a very nailed game.

Progression to careers

Like other racing games, Forza Motorsport It offers a progression system so that the player wants to complicate his life as much as necessary. If this section did not exist, we would be missing a good part of the game and many would complain about not having the option to “tune” or, failing that, “change the vehicle’s engine.”

As you race with a car, you level up and unlock parts. The joke is that “grinding” occurs through winning or placing yourself in the best possible position during a circuit. The rewards are very clear and are designed to improve one of the many cars you use. Now, this task can be as complex as you want or simple.

Source: Xbox Studios

What do I mean? You see, you can tinker with your car always thinking that the improvements have a kind of limit. You can mess with the radiator, the exhaust and other elements that somehow increase the parameters of that Honda Civic with which you wanted to start your automotive adventure. Making these adjustments requires a lot of attention because you can change the driving experience. The good thing is that if you water it, the computer can fix it and put it back as it was.

Likewise, if you are one of those who like to still move their cars, you will find that you can adjust the height of the tires to better grip the camber of the curves. You move to so many areas that you really feel like you’re on a NASCAR team. Be careful, this exercise still requires much more attention and knowledge of a car, since we do not have any automatic execution of what we need.

Online play will sustain the experience

Yeah Force Horizon It was supported by what its community did with the game and its different sections, Forza Motorsport You must require the same help if you want to remain current for a long time. This is because despite all the cars that the game could receive, the added downloadable content and so on, the fans who play will be the ones who keep those servers active that not only save games, but also scores.

Forza Motorsport It is committed to a weekend gaming structure that will serve to keep its community busy. The ratings will show how careful the players are when driving, a detail that is not bad at all, but it is not something that we go crazy with excitement about either.

Source: Xbox Studios

Even there it is presumed that this installment has regulations generated by Artificial Intelligence so that all races are clean and fair. Come on, there are circuits where it is simply impossible not to have collisions with other drivers, especially because we are on very narrow roads. We understand that the experience must be nailed, but at this level?

It must be admitted that the game is committed at all times to being a racing simulator that demands the player. It is for this reason that it leaves no room for errors and why you must have a good level of skill when driving. It seems not, but yes, one will have to strive to be the best possible competitor while complying with driving standards (all we need is to have a license points system).

Presentation that takes advantage of the Xbox

This is perhaps the Forza Motorsport more worthy in the visual sections. We are already talking about photo realism in the game like never before. Yes, perhaps they are exaggerated statements, but at least in the graphic section, Microsoft’s game looks as good as it gets. What we do is that we also have that debate that there is an option to have or not have ray tracing. We know it is a complicated issue, but it seems that this generation of consoles will not have that “4K, stable 60FPS and Ray Tracing”.

That brings me to another point, at a content level we do have a lot to unlock. Yes, it will be a task that may border on the most idle, but it is not that bad. There are more than 500 cars and tracks to discover. Here where motorsport lovers will feel dreamy because the game is giving them much more than what they had budgeted for.

Source: Xbox Studios

The sound effects are really amazing too. The engines roaring down the track, the same skids. All those small details make the experience even more attractive. The point is that at the game mechanics level, Forza Motorsport perhaps it is still far from what a game like Gran Turismo can offer.

Forza Motorsport It is a good simulator, but it is not as precise and exact as Gran Turismo 7. In the PS5 exclusive you feel every curve and the weight of the car. The Xbox game does not achieve this even though the visuals are superior. Come on, we have a very entertaining title, but if its objective was to emulate the driving experience perfectly, then it is missing. It’s not that it’s bad, it just doesn’t go as high.

Should you buy Forza Motorsport?

The most passionate car lovers are divided between licensed games like Formula 1 or series like Forza Motorsport and Grand Tourism. The first are very deep titles, annual and with a very well defined game system. They even go so far as to offer pilot progression RPG mechanics that are, at times, entertaining. In the case of Forza Motorsport and Grand Tourism We have more of a tribute to the automotive industry with some elements of competition that decorate the experience.

Force Horizon Visually it is a masterpiece, its audio is great. The production spared no resources when it came to demonstrating what the graphic potential offers. The point is that in terms of simulation it is very good, but not excellent or as accurate as its direct competition. Not for this, Force Horizon It stops being an enjoyable and entertaining experience. We have one of the most attractive titles that can be seen on an Xbox Series X or S and that is the most important thing.

We played Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series X with a code provided by an Xbox representative in our region.

