The end of 2021 was a great time for Xbox. In what felt like the blink of an eye, Game Studios delivered Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 Y halo-infinite. While the status of this latest title is still in doubt, no one can deny that the work of Double Fine, Relic Entertainment, and Playground Games was poor, especially the fifth installment in the beloved racing series. By taking us to Mexico, ForzaHorizon 5 captivated the world public, and became one of the best experiences of last year. However, the current situation is different. While the distant future of Xbox looks promising, with Starfield as the jewel in the crown of the Bethesda purchase, there is not much to talk about right now when it comes to exclusives for Series X|S or One. A couple of weeks ago we told you about Ace Dusk Fallsa very interesting proposal for narrative adventures, and now it’s up to a DLC from ForzaHorizon 5 continue with the task of keeping all the fans of the brand entertained.

In 2017, ForzaHorizon 3 introduced us to an expansion that transformed the roads of Australia into a giant amusement park through a collaboration with Hot Wheels. During the Xbox & Bethesda presentation last June, and after an unfortunate leak, it was officially revealed that this relationship between Hasbro and Microsoft would be revived, only this time in the beautiful representation of Mexico that Playground gave us last year. past.

After a couple of weeks of waiting, the Hot Wheels DLC for ForzaHorizon 5 It is now available. This content not only promises more challenges, new cars, missions and locations, but it is also one of the strongest cards on Xbox for summer 2022. Is it worth returning to ForzaHorizon 5 with the content of Hot Wheels? Does the game system and open world work in this collaboration? Discover all the answers to these and more questions in our Atomix Review.

Love for Hot Wheels

One of the wonders that this type of collaboration offers us is that it is not simply about uniting two well-known brands and that’s it. In the case of ForzaHorizon 5, there is a clear love and value for everything Hot Wheels stands for. While this can be seen represented in the cars and tracks that were created for this DLC, there is one element in particular that stands out from the rest. Throughout our adventure we will be able to participate in five missions that, rather than offer a challenge that tests your mastery of control, are focused on being a class on Hot Wheels history.

These missions go one step further by also offering classic challenges that are inspired by the long heritage of Hot Wheels. Although a recreation of the car wash was impossible, we do have a session where the focus is on collecting treasure chests that represent collecting. All this while we are accompanied by a couple of facts and curiosities that do expand your knowledge of the brand. However, all of this feels like someone is reading an article directly from Wikipedia to us. Despite all the curiosities, they are appreciated, the way in which they are transmitted is not the best. It all boils down to something that one can easily find with a simple internet search, like: why are the tracks orange, or what has been the most expensive collection of Hot Wheels?

Fortunately, the love for Hot Wheels is not limited to just these five missions. This DLC also offers us a selection of 10 cars. Although we do not have a catalog that compares with those seen in Hot Wheels Unleashed, yes there is a level of detail and attention that is put in front of the Milestone game. Although the number may sound somewhat small, it is important to mention that we are dealing with a single list. Each car has its own speed, way of handling, terrain it specializes in, and more, not to mention the work that went into recreating every last detail from an internal and external point of view that all fans they can appreciate.

To top off the level of attention, Playground Games also offers us an extensive region full of curves, loops and the iconic orange tracks that have characterized Hot Wheels so much. Although one might think that the realism we see in ForzaHorizon 5 may contrast with the toy scenarios, this is not the case, and even everything we see looks just as good as in the base experience. It is even possible to see a couple of gigantic green dragons throughout our tours of this new area. Alongside this, we also have ice, water and magnetism sections that do substantially affect the way cars are controlled.

ForzaHorizon 5 take everything that worked from the collaboration in the third game, and take the next step. The level of care and passion that Playground Games clearly has for Hot Wheels is effectively conveyed through a series of missions focused on spreading more information about the brand, a selection of cars that make the toys more realistic that every child had in their room, and with tracks that work perfectly with the driving system present in the base experience. It’s a love letter to what Hot Wheels stands for, although it feels limited due to the structure that was presented to us last year.

A new but familiar route

Beyond everything that Hot Wheels represents, this expansion offers us a lot of content. We have more races, collectibles, secrets and speed challenges. All this and more is packed into a new progression system. Unlike the base game, where you unlock more and more content as you complete different competitions, in this DLC the focus is on getting points. Here we are presented with various ranks of the Hot Wheels Academy, each one has a series of specific tasks that you need to complete until you fill a certain quota.

These challenges are divided into two. The main ones award the most points, and are focused on completing a certain group of races, and fulfilling certain missions that the game does not mark on the map, such as completing a specific route with a certain car. The other type of challenges are minor, and are focused on exploring the new map. Fortunately, the system is built in such a way that by completing the main tasks, you will have enough points to advance to the next rank. Best of all, each action you take will reward you with one of 10 Hot Wheels cars, as well as cosmetic items for your character.

Although this sounds like a positive difference, we are presented with a couple of problems here. To begin with, the freedom to choose what to do and what not to do is left aside, since you will basically have to participate in all the activities to reach the end of the campaign and enjoy the best cars that the DLC has for us. This is a minor inconvenience, as the progression system is pretty clear with the kind of tasks you have to accomplish, and at no point are you required to be a master of the wheel to advance, but I wish I didn’t have to participate in additional content that I wasn’t a fan of in the base game.

Along with this, one of the negative points that the DLC presents us with is that most of the action and missions take place within the orange Hot Wheels tracks. Due to the nature of these structures, the exploration that characterizes these games so much is almost completely left out, and instead we have fairly linear paths. This does not mean that it is impossible. There is still the possibility of leaving the amber path, and traversing the jungle, tundra and desert biomes in any way you want. Sadly, outside of a couple of collectibles, there isn’t much going on here.

Don’t get me wrong, the Hot Wheels DLC is a lot of fun, and part of it is due to the new zone. While it would have been great to tour around Guanajuato on a giant toy track, the expansion takes us into a whole new area. Here we are introduced to three new biomes, each connected by a series of complex tracks that present us with terrain covered in ice, water, metal, extensive loops, and a setting that is constantly challenging the laws of physics. Just like the base experience, just driving without any direction and moving towards the horizon is a unique experience that is very difficult to replicate.

Reaching the goal

The question is: is this DLC worth it? Remember that the Hot Wheels expansion is not part of Xbox Game Pass, and you will have to pay $19.99 dollars, or $499 pesos, to access this content. In total, we are introduced to 10 new tanks here, each well-designed with its own distinct style of speed and gameplay. We can also enjoy a new and extensive area with three biomes where the magic is to go through this map through the extensive orange tracks, which have their own challenges.

However, exploration has been scaled back substantially, to the degree that everything feels fairly linear from start to finish. Along with this, the selection of the 10 new cars could have been better. Although there are some classics, there are also others that feel out of place with the type of experience that we have in front of us.

In total, we have almost 10 hours of additional content, something that can be expanded substantially if you choose to complete all the available challenges. As such, I would definitely recommend this DLC to anyone who enjoyed the base experience from start to finish. However, if ForzaHorizon 5 did not convince you last year, the expansion of Hot Wheels will not be to your liking.