Now Frey and his faithful Cuff are back in a new DLC called In Tanta We Trust. Which gives us the opportunity to return to Athia to learn a little more about its mythology and experiment with new magic.. But is it worth going back to this magical world?

The story of Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust takes us back in time

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust takes place a few months after the conclusion of the base title. A mysterious, disembodied voice begins to speak to Frey and directs her towards a body of water. Upon entering it, our protagonist is sent to the past, where she has to fight an invasion in the company of Tanta Cinta. At the same time that he could find a solution to the mysterious corruption of his time once and for all.

The relationship between the two is perhaps one of the strongest points of the expansion. Since their constant interaction comes to have very interesting moments. Especially with some revelations and twists that come a little advanced in the plot of this DLC.

Source: Square Enix

Unfortunately it feels like the whole story is coming to an end very quickly and there is wasted potential.. Although there are new files to collect, there isn’t really a better understanding of Athia. Plus there were indications of a deeper past for Cuff, but it didn’t expand on in the end.

And if that was not enough, Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust leaves open the possibility of a continuation. Unfortunately it looks like we won’t have a sequel to Frey and Athia’s story in the future, which might be frustrating and disappointing for some.

The gameplay of In Tanta We Trust stays the same with a few additions

Obviously, being a DLC, the gameplay remains practically the same in Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust. Combat is done with a series of new spells that you can combine and cast in the heat of battle. However, there is a new mechanic that feels inspired by the narrative.

Throughout the game we are accompanied by Tanta Cinta, who is very useful in combat. She fights on her own, but we can ask for her help in specific situations. Like unleashing a big powerful attack or being able to group all enemies into one mass.

Just like in the base game Forspokenplayers can upgrade their spells and get new ones. We achieve this either by collecting the mana that is scattered on the map or coming out triumphant from confrontations against enemies.

As for the latter, the expansion also falls a bit short. Since the variety of enemies from the base game is not found here. Not to mention, many of the fights feel artificially stretched out, with more and more reinforcements constantly arriving.

This creates a double edged sword. Since those who loved the combat of Forspoken they will surely be happy to cast their spells with as many enemies as possible. For those who don’t, it could create a feeling of jadedness very quickly.

Experience much more content in Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust

Forspoken it gave us a huge world to explore while we weren’t following Frey’s story. In Tanta We Trust instead feels like a more contained and sometimes even linear experience. Which seems to work in their favor.

Most of the time we are going from point a to point b, fighting against hordes of enemies. Usually at the end of these matches we get story previews. So there’s a steady pace that makes you want to keep going non-stop towards the end.

Of course, the open world does not disappear entirely. However the open section of this DLC is much smaller than any Athia region we saw in Forspoken. Exploring it also has its benefits, with tools that will help you advance your odyssey and the files we mentioned to expand its history. Still, it has its downside.

None of the magic or artifacts you get here can be carried over to the base game. In addition to the fact that if you do not take the objects from the open section at the time, there is no way to return. The only thing left for you if you have the soul of a compulsive completeer will be to start the DLC from the beginning.

Even so, this does not take away the charm of the new setting where it happens Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust. Visually it’s quite interesting and the fact that it’s so small makes exploring it a breeze. Not to mention, you won’t spend much time doing nothing, as you will always find a new goal.

Magic and magical parkour are still magnificent

Of course, one of the main differentiators of Forspoken it was his portrayal of magic and magical parkour. Both elements return in this DLC and they still feel as good as ever. Although in the magic section we miss the spells we got on our first visit to Athia.

In In Tanta We Trust we have a new set of rather colorful spells. In addition, now the improvements are also related to the magic of Tanta Cinta due to this constant cooperation. But we must warn you that the original magic types are left out of this DLC.

This is not bad, as it forces us to experiment with a new arsenal. LOr best of all is that the growth of this magic is quite varied throughout the DLC. At no point did we feel like experimentation came to a complete halt.

The most concentrated design of Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust makes magical combat shine even brighter. Which was one of the things that most applauded the base title. Since by not dispersing in a huge world with few enemies, it gets us into constant fights.

Should you give Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust a try?

If you were a fan of Forspokenthere is a very high chance that you will enjoy this DLC. Since it expands the story a bit, it adds new features to the combat and gives us a new set of magic to experiment with. Not to mention, it shows us a new side of Athia before the corruption.

However, we must admit that it is too short in terms of its duration. Only about two hours are enough to enjoy everything it has to offer. Which might be a tough recommendation for anyone who hasn’t gotten caught up in Frey and Cuff’s adventures in the first place. Even so, it does not take away from the fact that in those few hours it can be fun and hectic. If you decide to try it, be sure to share your opinion with us at discord.

We played Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in the region.