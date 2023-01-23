This January 24, Square Enixcreators of Final Fantasy, invite us to discover a new world of fantasy in Forspoken. A very promising title that will supposedly make the most of the benefits of the PS5. With a combat and a way to explore full of magic

We know that being a new intellectual property could raise doubts in players. We already had the opportunity to play it in its entirety. That is why here we answer the question: Is this new adventure worth it?

Forspoken takes us into the story of Frey Holland

The story of Forspoken puts us in control of Frey Holland. She is a New York criminal who, after finding a mysterious bracelet, is transported to Athia’s world. A land full of magic and dangerous creatures, which is also falling victim to some kind of corruption.

Frey’s journey to try and return to her normal life ends up taking her through various parts of Athia. At the same time that she faces the Tantas, great witches who seem to have the key to what is happening. Of course, he finds several allies along the way who will help him complete his mission.

As for the narrative aspect of Forspoken, we find it not that engaging, which is not a bad thing in itself. However, much of the game time is spent in long scenes that are not that interesting. The tedium is accentuated by the animation of the characters, who remain practically immobile when they converse.

There is a notorious attempt to get players interested in the world of Athia. Since there are even missions that force you to read books with their history. Unfortunately it is a fantasy world that we have seen many times before and better. Even Frey’s journey feels very similar to other stories of heroes and heroines who didn’t want to be.

It is by no means one of the worst we have seen. However, we believe that focusing so much on her has a negative effect on Forspoken. Especially since it feels like it ‘cuts your inspiration’ when you could be exploring its vast open world. Which has many opportunities for fun

Exploration and combat really are magical

Now it’s time to talk about the gameplay of Forspoken. Since we are in a huge open world here, there are two main aspects: exploration and combat. These two aspects feel unique and are quite enjoyable.

Although you are on foot all the time, the journeys in this title can be a lot of fun because of the magical parkour. Just by holding a button you can travel at high speeds and dodge obstacles through Athia. Further along in the plot you get a lasso and various upgrades that make reaching even the tallest towers a piece of cake.

As for the combat, we believe that it is one of the strongest points of Forspoken, since it becomes very varied. There are a huge number of spells you can use to defend yourself. Experimenting with each of them and combining them against enemies can be a great delight.

There are attack and support spells that you can switch right in the middle of the fight. Also, holding the trigger of the attack spell will make it even stronger and more devastating. While the support ones can give you a break from the waves of enemies.

Speaking of enemies, we feel that there is a very good variety in Forspoken. In addition, these can be resistant or vulnerable to the different types of magic in our arsenal. So experimenting with all spells is highly recommended and rewarded.

As if that were not enough, you can improve each of them by completing quite specific challenges. Like killing a certain number of enemies or doing a lot of damage in a very short time. So we think it will be very difficult for you to find yourself with nothing to do while playing the game. Forspoken.

The progression in Forspoken takes certain elements from RPGs

Every time you complete a mission or win a fight in Forspoken You will receive experience points to level up. Once you do this you get mana points which are used to buy all the spells. There is also mana scattered around the map in the form of small trails of light on the ground.

As you progress through the story, more and more spells will open up, with some very deadly and even some that serve more as support than attack. You can also use your mana points to get some magical parkour upgrades that will let you explore even more.

Something to note is that getting new spells is not exclusive to the boss. Since you can also find magical ponds throughout the world of Forspoken. Entering them will give you different abilities that you will not get otherwise. So keep your eyes open for them.

The bosses become challenging, although they absorb a lot of damage

The combat of Forspoken and its union with the graphic power of the PS5 is evident in the boss battles. Since these are usually on a much larger scale and will test your skills so far. One point against is that most of these opponents have a huge life bar that takes a long time to go down.

Fortunately, these battles are usually divided into different phases in which the boss will increase his power and vary his attacks more. It is at these moments where the difficulty of Forspoken also stands out. Although it may not seem like it, it can be quite challenging even when you are facing normal opponents.

So in the end it’s a somewhat balanced situation. The bosses can take a long time to die, but at the same time keep the battle fresh by changing their abilities. It is precisely because of this that defeating someone gives you an enormous feeling of satisfaction.

There are both optional bosses and bosses that you must face to continue the story. The latter reminded us a bit of Mega Man, since defeating them will grant you their respective magic and open the door to more variations.

The open world of Forspoken is full of things to do

Forspoken is loaded with activities within its open world and each of them offers you different rewards. You can find different challenges that will give you mana to get more spells. There are also some dungeons that might grant new capes, necklaces, and decorations for your nails.

Getting the latter comes with the addition that they have different improvements that will help you on your journey. Like capes that increase the damage you can take, necklaces that improve spell charge times, and nails that enhance the effects of certain types of magic.

Traveling through the world of Athia in Forspoken can be fun due to the magical parkour and the beauty of its settings. However, although there is much to do, we feel that the journey between different destinations is very lonely. Since it is rare to meet enemies outside the areas near challenges or some treasure chests.

Even so, we consider that the variety of its activities is very good and the rewards very satisfactory. So you will surely want to be exploring and getting powers until it is necessary to continue to the next chapter of your story.

Dungeons, altars, optional bosses and even magical cats

Among the things that can be done in Forspoken we have the ability to explore dungeons. These places are full of quite difficult enemies, plus there is some kind of boss right at the end. If any prove too difficult for you, there are statues you can return to the entrance with to try again once you’re stronger.

To become stronger, you can find various altars scattered around Athia. Contacting them will raise different parameters. Some can increase your defense, others your health, and others your attack power. So there are quite a few incentives to explore.

If you already feel strong enough, then you can go in search of some of the optional bosses of Forspoken. These are known as mutants and they are large animals that will really make you suffer. Our recommendation is that you face them since you have all the types of magic, because you never know which of these they will be vulnerable to.

Finally one of our favorites is to make friends with little magical beings very similar to cats. These were supposedly the pets of Athia’s powerful sorceresses, but you can make them your own companion creatures. To achieve this, they take us into a mini stealth game where you must approach them and caress them without scaring them. Once you do, they will be added to your collection of pets that you can find at different resting places.

Worth it?

For us Forspoken it turned out to be quite a fun title when focused on its strengths. We spent hours of joy completing spell challenges, exploring dungeons, fighting enemies, and activating altars to upgrade our powers. But that fun was often held back by the story.

Forspoken’s pacing is perhaps its biggest drawback. In their eagerness to get the player into the story, they get to take him away from what he really wants to do. Several times we wanted to explore to our heart’s content, but the game forced us to spend minutes that felt like forever in uninteresting conversations.

Despite its flaws, we think this new intellectual property from Square Enix is ​​worth checking out. Especially for the great work that its developers did to give us a combat that feels quite unique and varied. If you decide to play it, don’t forget to share what you think of it on our discord.

