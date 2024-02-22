













Review: Foamstars – A good proposal in a saturated games-as-a-service market









They already had a Battle Royale of Final Fantasy VII and now with Foamstars They want to enter the competitive team titles. This is a titanic effort because it is a proposal that tries to carve out a space in a market that is saturated. It is part of PlayStation Plus at launch and even reminds us of the release of Rocket League on PS4, a detail that helped the Psyonix game a lot.

The point here is that being part of the monthly lineup of games on a subscription service cannot be translated as some kind of guarantee of success. Much more is needed, to be a solid, strong proposal with the arguments to stand out among the many options already available.

This is a real challenge for Square Enix. Does it fully fulfill its task of entertaining? Is it another option that is competing with other more robust titles? Let's find out.

Foamstars point by point

A frothy, slide-in shooting system

At first glance it is very easy to point out that Foamstars It is a kind of carbon copy of Splatoon, however, its mechanics, physics and objectives are diametrically different, so the comparison is still unfair. Now, based on gaming experience, what is the real performance of this Square Enix title?

You see, the weapons of the characters at your disposal throw foam on the ground, which helps you get on a board and move quickly. Each “hero” in the game comes with a very specific weapon that you can adjust so that it behaves according to your needs. The reloading of the “foamy ammunition” has a cadence similar to that of a Call of Duty or Battlefield style title, that is, it is a manual reload.

Source: Square Enix

Your character has two passive abilities that recharge as you play and a special that usually generates much more damage. The joke is that the special techniques are designed to dominate the game map, so the emphasis is on the resemblance to Splatoon, where you have to paint all the time. The thing here is that when you foam your opponent, you trap them in a ball and then you have to finish them off with a slide of the board, sending them flying. Trapped rivals can be rescued by teammates, but it is not an easy task to bring them back.

The learning curve of how to play Foamstars It is long and in any individual desperate to get through the game, it may be lost. Yes, it is important to take your time to understand the objectives of this team video game. When you master the precepts, the experience is really entertaining and you even notice the disparity between those who are just running and throwing foam, with those who make an effort to understand the map and eliminate the enemy.

Foamstars is a clear multiplayer, but doesn't it have something to play alone?

The city of Bath Vegas not only has spaces for the development of team fights, it also has an area with missions where you can learn a little more about the background of the available characters. For example, Soa's story is certainly emotional and you understand that she was not always that girl who exuded confidence. Thanks to this element, you can learn a little more about the background and context of the protagonists of this work.

Now, the missions are certainly simple. Going specifically to the theme of Soa, you participate in a series of battles in waves in which you must prevent ducks, sheep and other figures from arriving that you stop with the shots of your gun. Throwing foam on the floor can help your movement be much more agile and relying on passive abilities also eliminates enemies much faster. The thing is that this section seems more like a tutorial than something with a challenge.

Source: Square Enix

Of course, it contributes at a story level, however, its value is also not that high. Of course, it is a good place to generate game experience and thus level up and unlock elements of the season pass. It is worth spending some time to better understand what a part of Foamastars means – not all -. Yes, it is enjoyable, but it is far from being the whole package.

Square Enix could have added more elements or rewards. With each character that arrives, this section will be extended and the “lore” of the game will expand in such a way that you will know the motives behind the protagonists much better. What is a fact is that access to this section of the game should be much clearer so that you can play in it.

Foamstars and its varied challenges when playing online

Team multiplayer games with a high competitive dose can go the route of offering a single mode or providing variety to users so that they have something to choose from and do not have a one-dimensional experience. In the case of Foamstars We have on hand: Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, Ranked Party Lone Star, Private Party and Rubber Duck Party.

Smash The Star are 4 on 4 team challenges where you have to defeat the rival team. There is a time limit and therefore, when it is not given at the end, it is extended to extra time. Then, in Rubber Duck Party you must win by pushing a duck from the center of the stage to the opponent's field. The joke is that you get on the duck to make it move. As you dance on the duck, it moves faster.

Source: Square Enix

Ranked Party Lone Star is a limited time mode where you compete in rankings. The joke here is that you can't mess with a team, you have to do it alone and then they pair you up with other users. At the end of the event you receive rewards based on your rank. The private game is basically setting up a lobby where you set your rules to play. Happy Bath Survival is a 4-player mode (2 each team) where the one who takes 2 out of 3 battles wins.

There is variety in the game, that is a reality, however, the reality is that the weight falls perfectly in Smash The Star and also in Ranked Party. This is where the majority hang out and are constantly leveling up. Technically the community depends on these modes being good to get them to play again.

Foamstars is a game as a service and that's where things get complicated

Getting a game as a service right is a no brainer and even if you win, that doesn't guarantee that the title in question will be a success. Maybe you create a niche and can get ahead, but what if not? Failure is the next painful thing. In case of Foamstars It is certainly a curious one, because the public was prejudiced in saying that it was a copy of Splatoon.

Now, you have to go against the current of that generalized thought and going out on PlayStation Plus could be the solution, however, it cannot be everything. To that I want to add that the season is very short and it rushes you to be playing. This strategy of forcing the consumer can be counterproductive. The joke is that a community is created and that people play, have fun and discover everything that is worthwhile about the experience.

Source: Square Enix

Foamstars It is a good team-based shooting game with a well-defined theme and mechanics that make the experience not only dynamic, but also very strategic. Find that it is not only about throwing foam, but also controlling the field for better movement of your team. Come on, the variables are there.

The scenario is not simple for Foamstars and the first thing the game must do is promptly attend to the community by resolving its needs, the quality of the matchmaking and all those flats that overshadow the benefits offered by the Square Enix video game, which visually and musically is quite worthy.

Should you get into Foamstars?

Square Enix entered a field where it is very difficult to build a building. You have to be very honest and admit that a game as a service needs to be very special, extraordinary and offer something to a very specific niche that no other experience can offer. Foamstars It has the difficult task of filling the eyes of many users and achieving it is complicated.

The game mechanics of Foamstars They are very good and unique. The map and setting design is certainly eye-catching and the characters have a lot of charisma. Although we have a very worthy experience in front of us, it will depend on good treatment of the community for it to work and be a game that lasts.

We play Foamstars on PS5 through the PlayStation Plus service.

