Final Fantasy VII Remake It seems like a necessary evil, mainly because it brings back a valuable installment of a franchise that transcends decades that everyone wanted to see again, but, like before.

Finally, Final Fantasy VII Remake it is a reinterpretation of the original work. How is that? Well, that’s up to you to find out because otherwise we’ll end up ruining your surprise.

What we must tell you is that this new ‘Next Gen’ presentation of the game that everyone has been waiting for more than a generation, comes with some very attractive technical adjustments, two game options that will be very difficult to choose and the extension of the story with Yuffie.

Is there a case that you buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5? If you already have it, should you play it again? It is time to answer this and other questions that you surely have in mind.

Reboot or start testing the story, it’s worth it

Right off the bat, if you didn’t play Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PS4 because at the time it did not seem like an attractive offer, because we tell you that you are missing a solid story, with more human dialogues for its different protagonists.

The experience gives you more than 40 hours when you get everything out and the combat mechanics are very entertaining. It is not like the Kingdom hearts from Tetsuya Nomura where you can end the game by pressing a button, no, FFVII Remake it poses its strategy very well and makes it attractive to those who play it.

If you already finished it and it was full, well, maybe you should give it a second turn because it is very worth playing this story again in the next generation. First of all, the graphic section transcends a lot, in addition to making some adjustments to the game experience so that a slight change is felt.

Go! The game was already solid, taking advantage of it on a PlayStation 5 sounds like gluttony, but, when you experience it, you feel the generational change that the console gives. You’re going to enjoy it again as if it came out yesterday.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and its two options to play

Final Fantasy VII Remake It already came with a dynamic 4K presentation on the PS4 Pro. Mind you, it wasn’t like it really looked flawless on the previous PlayStation console, because it finally didn’t have that maximum native resolution.

On PS5 you have two options that are becoming a kind of standard: performance and graphics. Speaking of performance, you will have a little more than high definition with 60 frames per second, which makes it very attractive. While in graphics we have 4K and 30 frames per second without drops.

It is very difficult to choose between the two, especially since one looks great if you have a 4K TV or monitor and the other gives you a fluidity in combat that is also very attractive. Maybe, if you asked us for advice, we would stick with performance. The game still looks great and the flow is worth a lot.

Now, the visual presentation is an important job, they even make us imagine that perhaps these ‘renders’ were the originals and they had to be lowered due to the limitations of the PS4. It is a fact that, for now, PS5 is the most beautiful place to play Fina Fantasy VII Remake.

And my tips between screens? Loading makes the experience much more agile

Play Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade it’s quite a visual and performance experience worthy of showing off in the next generation of consoles. On the floor you can see the stones, the advertisements on the walls are already rendered and there is not so much surprise ‘pop up’ of objects on the screen.

It is noted that Square Enix took advantage of the benefits of the PS5 so that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade look like a visual wonder. Now, on the subject of the guts of the game you will find that the game loads in less than 2 seconds and that is to say that the experience is immediate.

Where do we want to go with this superficial section? It is very simple, so much speed improves the quality of life of the game, there is a notable generational change and that is the least you should expect in a ‘next gen’ game of this size.

Finally, the objective of the generational leap has to be noted in the quality of life of the games and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a clear example of that. It’s worth giving this game a try, you won’t regret it.

Playing with Yuffie is another ticket

Now, let’s get to the most important point of all this and what you should play for. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Yuffie. Yes, this is certainly a comment left over, but, playing with the little ninja is very entertaining in this new adventure that takes you through Midgar.

First of all, playing with her is very entertaining because her mechanics are completely unrelated to those of the other characters in this installment. On the other hand, it is also important to note that the visual presentation looks quite good and the character design is compliant for the protagonists of this chapter.

Playtime is extended with Yuffie’s story and feels like an add-on that brings a lot to the story. We do not see that something similar is going to happen with Vincent or Cid, but, here they placed it quite well and with a good story to tell, in addition to some extra game modes that turn out to be very idle.

Now, not everything is perfect with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the game should allow you to move more than one save file to your cloud and not just one file. Now, with all this, we must answer a very simple question that you should not lose sight of …

Should you buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in case you don’t even have the PlayStation Plus version?

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It could be the definitive version of this game that looked good on PS4, but now looks much better on PS5. All the benefits of the new generation of consoles look impeccable and the work of Square Enix is ​​very noticeable in more than one section.

It is a pleasant surprise to find in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade a game that takes advantage of the new generation of consoles, in this case, the PS5. The game loads very fast, both the performance option and the graphics look flawless and the Yuffie expansion is an entertaining addition to the product. In other words, you have to play it.

Square Enix made an effort that we should applaud, because it was worth playing again Final Fantasy VII Remake in this new version. If you already have it and have the fortune of having a PS5, it is a must to enjoy what the PS5 can offer.

Let’s play Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on a PS5 with a code provided by a game publisher representative in the region.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $ 1,699.99 Graphics and sound

9.5 / 10 Positive Loading times dropped a lot

Execution options look just as good

Yuffie’s story extends the experience

Made major adjustments some previous bugs

Improved the physics of various objects you interact with

There are new game modes that are very entertaining and idle Negative There are poor side missions

The camera usually brings problems





