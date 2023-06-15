renewed delivery

Formula 1 is becoming more popular every day and motorsports has become a benchmark in the entertainment industry and video games have not been the exception. This year, EA Sports has released F1 23 and true to its regularity, this installment brings various additions and the return of one of the most longed for game modes. Unlike many other Electronic Arts sports titles, Codemasters’ latest work offers a more in-depth experience in its annual review, sure to delight single-seater fans, but also casual audiences alike.

To begin with, the way in which we accelerate has changed and is a determining factor when exiting the corners, that is, you must press the accelerator precisely to avoid leaving the track. In the same sense, we must add the return of the red flags -which did not appear since the 2014 version- when there is a serious accident on the circuit and the weather conditions are extreme, forcing us to rethink the entire strategy that will have to be carried out during the race. Another relevant change is that now the grand prizes can be passed at 35% of the distance of the course, making it more immersive, but without reaching the long duration of the actual event.

f1 world

Unlike its predecessor, F1 23 incorporates F1 World mode, replacing F1 Life, which results in a highly immersive experience for fans, providing endless hours of fun. Within this section, it is possible to enjoy a continuous progression system that allows unlimited customization of the vehicle, its components and the contracts that are entered into with various sponsors to improve performance. The present challenge to increase your technical level is also striking, which is a mixture of the previously mentioned customization and the results you obtain in each race, which in turn are linked to events. In parallel, this content will be gradually updated as the Formula 1 season progresses, so new activities will be added on a weekly and monthly basis.

The customization in this section is impressive since you can select the parts of the car according to your driving style, so the performance possibilities of the single-seater are unlimited. Likewise, there is the issuance of licenses (D, C, B, etc.) and when competing with each one of them, the conditions will be different; For example, with a D license there may be collisions without a serious penalty, but the more demanding the license is, it will be impossible to make that mistake or you will be eliminated the first time.

For the most perfectionists, there are very specific challenges such as completing a certain number of clean laps or being on the podium on several occasions, to name a few, which will allow them to continue gaining technical experience, obtain new improvements and, therefore, participate in more demanding competitions. . It is very important to highlight that this mode during the review phase was offline, so the other drivers were generated by artificial intelligence and although they responded appropriately, when the game is formally released to the public, these drivers will be other gamers around. of the planet, making it much more entertaining and, at the same time, challenging.

The usual career mode and the return of the braking point

True to its style, F1 2023 has the traditional career mode where we can create our character and the team that will accompany him on his journey from scratch to fully immerse ourselves in the new season starting from Formula 2 until reaching Formula 1. Character creation has improved a lot and has more features, however it doesn’t have the depth or flexibility that other EA Sports titles have, so it will surely be a pending task for Codemasters next year.

One of the aspects that caused the greatest impact in the 2021 installment but was absent in the following year, was the Braking Point mode, where it is possible to follow the story of two drivers with a great rivalry that will envelop the viewer. For the fortune of the gamers, such modality is back and you can experience a new story full of emotions and to a certain extent with unlikely elements but that will not be an impediment to having fun. This campaign has more than fifteen episodes, where you will have to overcome races with specific challenges, give interviews to the press and make decisions within the team. Each of these actions will have a direct impact on both the level of performance and the reputation of both the driver and his team.

Without going into spoilers, the new narrative in the dramatic story now involves three characters and when you’re controlling each of them, you can check social media, emails, and phone calls. In this last activity if you want to continue or skip the call, it will automatically register as if you had hung up. All these activities are a complementary experience to enjoy the plot that, as in its first season, is loaded with high doses of adrenaline, emotion and, of course, drama. For players who are starting to get started in the driving genre, specifically F1, this mode is ideal to get started with a view to the immersive mode of F1 World.

Outstanding controls and accessible to the public

Codemasters have made it clear that they are experts in the driving genre and F1 23 is no exception, making it possibly their best work so far, since the controls work perfectly, the vehicle is very responsive and the physics are extremely polished whether you’re using a traditional controller or a compatible steering wheel. However, there is a bitter taste in the mouth in the performance of the Dualsense on PlayStation 5, since it only takes advantage of the minimum of its capabilities, tending to emit sounds through the device or slightly increase the resistance of the triggers, but it does not take it to the maximum limit. . For Oculus owners, the game supports a VR mode for added realism and complexity.

Although the high level of detail that Codemasters has put into their game seems to be solely focused on the hardcore Formula 1 public, the reality is that players who are looking for a more casual experience or who are going to venture into the saga with this edition also They will have a great time. The difficulty settings are very robust and varied to be able to establish both the level of the user and the ease or assistance on the controller. The versatility of F1 23 stands out in its game modes, for example, the most passionate public will be able to immerse themselves in the F1 World modality and those who have just broken in will be able to do the same in Braking Point 2, which offers more casual playable dynamics, or they can always resort to to Grand Prix modes and time trials. For lovers of capturing images or streaming content, F1 23 is an ideal product, since spectacular panoramas of the circuits, vehicles, podiums and cinematics, among other elements, can easily be generated.

Multiplayer, upgrades and the unfortunate microtransactions

One of the biggest problems or challenges that exist today is the absence of a mode for two or more players on the same console, forcing the user to connect to the Internet in order to face their friends online. F1 23 features online mode but also a two-player split-screen option, reminding us of the golden days of this type of experience over the last few decades. The performance of this modality is adequate, being able to run circuits with all the pilots, with different cameras and there are no noticeable crashes in its operation or load capacity.

On the other hand, as one progresses in the game, you go up a tier (level) which allows you to access multiple rewards in the store that you can acquire only for each new rank you obtain. On the contrary, true to current trends, there is also the option to obtain virtual coins with real money to buy clothing and parts that help you both customize your character and your car. The confusing thing in the payment section is that it is a mix between “Pay to Play” and “Free to Play”, since they give you rewards as time or days progress, but you cannot use such “rewards” to buy what is valued in the virtual currency of the game, called Pitcoins. It should be noted that, although the practice of microtransactions is present, F1 2023 offers a wide range of content, being able to offer many hours of fun without having to invest more than the initial purchase of it.

One of the best driving games

After having tested the new Codemasters simulator for many hours, it only remains to say that it is one of the best racing games made to date and without a doubt the most outstanding in the world of Formula 1, since it is faithful to its roots, maintains its essence, in addition to adding new features such as the exciting and deep F1 World mode and the long-awaited return of Braking Point narrative production. Regarding the new Grands Prix, the circuits of Las Vegas Street Circuit (United States) and Losail International Circuit (Qatar) have been added, while Shanghai International Circuit (China), Circuit Paul Ricard (France) and Autódromo Internacional do Algarve ( Portugal), will make their appearance as legacy tracks.

F1 2023 is the sixteenth installment that Codemasters has made in the digital world of single-seaters, so the errors in its operation are minimal, if anything, a few seconds of loading in the image transition in the main campaign, but it does not affect at all the gameplay or entertainment associated with this experience. Aspects criticized in the 2022 edition, such as the blurry appearance in certain frames or the continuous errors in the vehicle’s traction, have been eliminated. The most loyal fans of the franchise will no longer have to worry about considering the F1 2020 video game as the reference in the genre, as the regulations have become obsolete and its most realistic aspects have been transferred and improved in this new installment.