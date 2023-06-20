













Review: F1 23 – Back on the track with fresh tires

Of course, there are bugs, but the developer knew how to listen to player feedback and while it was enough to fix some bugs from last year’s installment, we have in F1 23 a game that justifies its purchase and that excites all motor sport fans.

The asphalt drama is back

One of the biggest complaints last year was the absence of Braking Point, a story mode that was very well received in 2021 and placed you in the middle of a narrative that was equal parts exciting and intriguing.

Braking Point 2 is one of the most attractive points of this year’s installment. A story that puts the people behind the wheel and the technical and administrative team of a professional racing team front and center and tells us the continuation of the story of Aiden Jackson, now an established F1 driver belonging to the fictional team called the Konnensport Butler Global Racing Team and who by irony of fate is now a teammate of Devon Butler, his old rival.

Source: EA – Codemasters

Playing Braking Point is taking care of yourself more than the results on the track, since in addition to your results you will have to manage your reputation through various interactions in interviews, social networks and emails. These additional details provide more story and a sense of progression knowing the consequences of your decisions and actions.

And while it’s a touch soap opera-like, it’s a story worth experiencing from start to finish, especially if it’s your first taste of a Formula 1 title. It lets you experience even a bit of team management, teaching you more about a world of which you may not yet know things. It is an experience as fun as it is enriching.

The world of Formula 1

Another direct result of last year’s feedback is the removal of F1Life, an aspect that was undoubtedly the worst of 2022. In its place, we now have F1 World, a social hub that encompasses Grand Prix and Time Trials. This new space offers a new progression system that feeds on your experience and overcoming challenges both online and offline, unlocking new cosmetics with the promise of seasonal events and other surprises to ensure some longevity in the game for a growing community. of amateurs. This would be, in theory, the mode we would be playing for the next 12 months. An interesting bet and certainly much more attractive than last year.

Source: EA – Codemasters

Career and My Team modes return basically intact and are the only two aspects of the game that were basically left untouched during the development of this game.. They weren’t broken or in need of a major redesign like F1Lifebut it is an aspect to consider since if you have not experienced much with these modes in last year’s installment, there is little or no reason to do the same again in F1 23.

It should be mentioned that the Podium Pass it also returns and continues to function like any other season pass these days. The cosmetics at the end of the pass are very interesting and can be worth it if you are willing to invest the time necessary to obtain them.

Top the new bodywork

Although Braking Point 2 is one of the highlights of the game, its impact does not come close to that of the various technical improvements. The new system of physics applied to F1 23 allows braking, traction, acceleration and general handling in corners to feel much more realistic. It is a necessary twist that strengthens this game as an excellent simulator that offers a pleasant and enjoyable experience.

Of course, although many of us have a steering wheel to enjoy this type of game, most players have the control of their console. And for them, Codemasters has developed a new technology called Precision Drive that I was able to play with on an Xbox Series X Elite Series 2 controller. and that certainly closes that gap between drive systems. It is a system with finesse and easy to use but it feels much more responsive and subtle. Of course, you can also feel the difference of this new system on a DualSense if the PS5 is your console of choice.

Source: EA – Codemasters

The graphical presentation has also improved a lot from last year. Given that F1 23 It has a new way of processing the colors and lighting of both the circuits and the bodywork of the cars that complements the already excellent work in the audio department, promoting a more polished experience, with more saturated colors and even better animations in the models of the pilots and other characters. In the technical section I have no complaints, it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and realistic games of the genre in this generation of consoles.

Should you buy F1 23?

I’ll be specific with my answer: F1 23 is not only the best game in the series to date, but a fantastic opportunity for any curious or new fan to test themselves in a simulator that feels real enough., which offers excitement and challenge and has a social and progression aspect that can offer a lot of hours for its price. The game even features two-person split-screen multiplayer, an endangered feature these days.

Source: EA – Codemasters

The sense of detail and care that only a developer like Codemasters can offer is basically a guarantee of quality. This is a title accessible to all skill levels and all driving styles. And the new driving and physics system offers an opportunity for novices and veterans alike to learn and perfect their handling on even ground for all.

Of course it will f1world the mode that will bear the most responsibility for the longevity of the title. But with a community as passionate and fresh as this one, this year looks set to be plenty of exciting races.

Do you agree with the rating? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

We played F1 23 on Xbox Series X with a code provided by an EA representative in our region.