Enola Holmes 2 was released on November 4, 2022. It is the second installment of feature films based on the novels by Nancy Springer, which give a twist to the classic work of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle. In this work we have as protagonist Enola Holmes, the supposed younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

This installment once again features the main cast of the first film: Millie Bobbie Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, and Louis Partridge as the young Earl Tekewsbury. Remarkable by his absence is Mycroft, the older brother of the Holmeses.

The music is in charge of the brilliant Daniel Pemberton, the script comes from the hand of Jack Thorne and we will have Harry Bradbeer again in charge of the direction.

Remembering Enola Holmes

The first installment of Enola Holmes it was criticized, due to the winding narrative that was suggested, sinned of jumps and got lost in a careless narrative. This, together with the breaking of the fourth wall, was in charge of leaving a story as a patter of information, which oscillated between a technique that tried to tell something, while seeking to distract the viewer, from the simple details that put together the mysteries.

In the first film, the protagonist Enola Holmes needs to rethink and resolve the course of her life After finding herself without her mother, which we will find out later, she fights for women’s rights.

While trying to position herself and understand the world from which she has been separated, Enola will meet a young count who she will also accompany on her journey. In the end, she will solve a mystery and escape from her brothers again.

The Enola Holmes Story 2

The second installment will have better orchestration. At the level of the sequence of images and with respect to the fluidity of the narrative, everything will be cohesive with more detail. Here we will find Enola Holmes opening her agency and facing her new position as a young female detective in Victorian times.

Enola Holmes will have her first and dangerous case that will be connected to the one her brother is investigating. The highlight, the installment will present us with a new form of Moriarty, Sherlock’s greatest enemy. And to Watson, the classic couple that will accompany him.

Well, the basic premise of the film: at the request of a little girl, Enola Holmes will investigate the disappearance of a worker from a match company. On the way, she discovers that the workers are dying from a supposed contagion of typhus, which is obviously more than that.

It is a case that involves corruption and very important people. It will open up a broad panorama that contemplates economic, social and political spheres in a timely manner. And, it will also put the protagonist in trouble. Ella enola she will learn the nature of the art of mystery and she will realize that there are still things to learn and that she must be much more careful. This continuous learning will lead her to a very dangerous situation, she could even be hanged.

The strike towards the end of Enola Holmes

Something remarkable that cannot go unnoticed is that the final strike is based on real events. It is against the Bryant & May company of London in 1888.

The presentation of Enola Holmes

Among so much adversity, also we will have the humor, the closed way of facing life and the fleeting anger of Enola Holmes, that will allow us to perceive a girl with a rigid construction that, in the end, responds to the conditioning in which she was raised.

And again, thanks to the voice of that education is that her way of seeing life changes and she decides to take the help of those around her.

We can make a couple of reproaches:

Despite getting hit as hard as Tekewsbury in the final scenes, she only has a light scratch. Could it be that they did not want to dirty their feminine face? It should be noted that Tekewsbury ended up all purple and at least with enough blood. But, he didn’t know how to fight, that’s true.

One more important, despite the fact that Enola Holmes was raised in the wild, she does not react properly to the idea —Although freedom can be embraced in various ways, it should be clarified. They present Enola as a force that trusts in herself, but the truth is that she always requires the approval of the regime that constituted her, in other words, “the mother who raised her in freedom and taught her that she is capable of achieving what she wants.” is proposed”.

Nevertheless, refuses to show his affection to Tekewsbury because he considers him an obstacle in his independent pathBut when her mom tells her that’s not necessarily the case, she immediately takes a different tack.

It is not something bad or really reprehensible, after all Enola Holmes is young but, by no means unconscious. The advice and guidance are human issues that should not be seen from egocentrism, however, it is a little more questionable due to the first impression of the character.

A general reproach —it’s more of a doubt—: Is Henry Cavill as the incredible Sherlock Holmes also imposing more than Millie Bobbie Brown in her interpretation of Enola Holmes? Who enjoys more fame, and therefore more focus?Is the shadow proposed by the film replicated? I don’t know, but it’s interesting to think about.

The didactic proposal

Though, Enola Holmes is in itself a largely formative and didactic matter. We can realize what he proposes:

The education of women from home and primarily from femininity, aiming essentially at freedom, confidence and knowledge.

Women as the main reliable support network for them.

Romance and sexuality as a decision without dependence of any kind.

The visibility or exposure of the problems that women face from political, social and economic constructs.

The historical difficulties that women go through.

The firm and consistent ideological construction for conscious decision making.

Enola Holmes is not a perfect feminist, is she? Because each feminism has its rhythm and is unique, right? The premise of the film is eloquent, wild and tender. It’s bright enough, but it’s an entertainment film.

Enola Holmes is a hurricane aware of her strength and she is not alone.

In conclusion

Enola Holmes It is a beautiful film, from the visual essence to the narration and what its proposal implies on an ideological level. It will make you laugh, suffer and perhaps think for a moment, beyond entertainment.

Nevertheless, If you are looking for a black novel installment, it will definitely not be something that will entertain you, because the film is much more entertaining and winks at shadowy ideological issues. On the other hand, if you are looking for something more direct on these issues, you will not find it here either, since it is not posed within a discussion framework, but rather as a refresh that tries not to be permeated by academic conjectures.

