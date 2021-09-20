Encased is a title developed by the Russian studio Dark crystal games taking place in a post apocalyptic world style Fallout 76. The latter is not an assumption of ours, on the page of your Kickstarter mention that their objective was to create a copy of the first title of the saga of Fallout.

But, unlike the last title of Bethesda, this could be a great alternative if you are a fan of the most classic RPG games. Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG It is the result of a Russian development team that loves the style of more classic role-playing games and that seeks to attract nostalgic audiences for these types of experiences.

Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG Synopsis

On Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG , we are going to know an alternative version of the Cold War, a version that ended in 1976. The conflicts between the Union of Soviet and Socialist Republics and USA stopped by creating The dome, a mysterious dome that has achieved the most interesting technological advances.

And, the company CRONUS it has taken control of who can and who cannot enter into that mysterious area. Fortunately, you will have access to that incredible place, but before you can enter you will have to create your character. Here, we see the first relationship between Fallout and Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG.

Your character build is quite robust. First, you will have to choose a faction: Blue (engineering), Silver (administration), Orange (labor), Black (security), or White (research). Then, the type of attributes and species with which you feel the greatest affinity. These types of decisions will determine how the rest of the characters will see you in Encased: A Sci-Fi Post Apocalyptic RPG.

So, if you want to discover everything that this title developed by Dark crystal games, you will have to experiment with this aspect of the video game. And for those less experienced in Western RPGs, the number of possibilities this opens up can be overwhelming. My advice: Take a default character, his attributes are well balanced according to his species and faction in Encased: A Sci-Fi Post Apocalyptic RPG.

In the same way, these types of attributes will allow us to approach the different missions with different perspectives. Unlike Cyberpunk 2077Here every decision you make at the beginning of the game will have a direct impact on how the environment will perceive you. Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG he has taken the time to carefully develop that aspect.

Although, that is not why the story will stop taking genre clichés, both from the classic role and from futuristic and cyberpunk science fiction.

Tactical RPG in the most classic style

The first part of the game mechanics of Encased they are resolved through dialog boxes that, depending on your attributes, can trigger a battle. If they belong to the same faction, a related species or have a sufficient number of points, you can even obtain secrets and avoid going into combat.

Although, if your type of game is more active. You may want to prepare before going on a mission.

In the shop, you can go to get tools, change your clothes or obtain support items to heal in combat. Although, if you have the right points, you will have access to certain discounts in Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG or dialogues that delve into the story.

Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG It has two main gameplay types. The second is that of a classic turn-based RPG game. This is when some of the stats we chose at the start come into play. You can choose whether to act more stealthy, intimidating or aggressive, according to your strongest points.

If you ever played X-Com, this type of combat will not be foreign to you at all. Although, this is where we see some of the first failures of Encased: A Sci-fi Apocalyptic RPG, seems to have been too inspired by the first games of Fallout, as its graphic detail in various scenes becomes good but repetitive.

The scenarios are repeated continuously, just like your opponents. And, the animations are usually pretty straightforward. After the first few hours, you will have seen everything that this title can offer you.

The Faults of Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG

And the problem does not end there. We agree that 90% of the experience of Encased it is experienced through dialog boxes. However, there are many inconsistencies in the English and Spanish version (which is, in fact, Iberian Spanish). So, you may find certain dialogues difficult to understand or completely disconnected from the story.

If you are thinking of playing in either of those two languages, take it into account.

In addition to the above, in Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG, There are several bugs that we experience that could be annoying. From infinite loading times (not slow, just endless), black screens and just not being able to load the game. Fortunately, the community has looked for ways to solve them. But, they are not definitive solutions.

And, because of this, there will be times when you won’t know if you completed a mission correctly or it was a bug that has blocked your progress.

One point in its favor is that many of these problems, you can skip. Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG, allows you to freely choose the difficulty of the video game. Even having the option to play the mode story, which allows you to discover only the story that this title has.

However, that means losing half of its game mechanics.

Is it worth buying?

Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG It has a few points going for it, from its story told from beautiful drawings to an interesting, if cliché, story.

This title appeals to nostalgia for the more classic western RPG titles like Fallout. Unfortunately, there are some mechanics and art decisions that haven’t aged quite well.

Encased: A Sci-fi Post Apocalyptic RPG is available on PC via GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store.