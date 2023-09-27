The rebirth of what was FIFA



Since 1993, Electronic Arts had been characterized by launching its classic soccer video game called FIFA, which ended last year, after 30 years of collaboration between the two parties, derived from the demands of the world football body to grant a contract renewal for the amount of one billion dollars. Faced with this situation, the American developer decided to bet on a new product that moved away from the conventional license, baptizing it with a different name and various changes to reposition it in the market as the reference game in said genre. EA Sports FC 2024 presents a facelift in multiple aspects, which differentiates it from the saga FIFA but at the same time includes its entire essence. The selection menus have been completely renovated so that the interface tends to be minimalist and moving around the screen is more intuitive. The flagship color of its corporate image is based on green and black tones and the triangular logo of the game will seek to gain a reputation over time, just as Konami did decades ago with Pro Evolution Soccer, making them known simply under the name PES badge.

As mentioned above, all branding It is renovated and in each match you can see a series of detailed statistics on the grass, or on the sides of the goal, very similar to the indicators used by data analysis tools for the various television networks around the planet, as well as new sponsors. Also on the mini card of the player you have selected or next to the cursor, it is possible to see an icon that reflects the special ability of that soccer player, that is, if he has a powerful shot, is fast or has a very good dribble, among other attributes. This condition allows whoever controls the attacker to take advantage of such abilities, but also gives the defender the option to anticipate the maneuver that his rival could launch. The technical section is spectacular and runs at 4K and a fairly stable 60 frames per second, and there are rarely crashes or processing problems. This review was carried out with a download code for PlayStation 5, so on Xbox Series X the performance should be very similar. On the Sony console, the DualSense controller makes sounds when the ball hits the posts, when there is a hard foul, as well as a variety of other sounds such as when a goal is scored or the referee’s whistle to signal an infringement. Unlike Spain, in the Latin American version, the narration of the matches has not been modified and Fernando Palomo and Mario Alberto Kempes are still present with the inclusion of some new phrases of dialogue compared to FIFA 23.

Improved gameplay

The first raid of EA Sports FC 2024 It brings various changes at the playable level, since there are new animations, so the physics and movements of the players and the ball feel much more fluid and smooth. The pace and speed of the game are a little faster than usual and it has worked great, without the need to adjust it in the settings. Likewise, it is notable that various technological resources have been invested to provide goalkeepers with greater attributes, since they respond with greater precision to short-distance shots, to exits and to avoid making such childish errors as occurred in deliveries in the past.

Three types of defensive strategies are now available. The tactical mode, which as its name suggests, makes the players position themselves waiting for the ball and by pressing the rebound button at the right moment, the ball can be removed cleanly. For its part, the competitive modality is a recent addition and takes the concept of tactics as a reference, but it also allows you to put your body between the defenders, making it a greater challenge, but if you have the ability to master this modality, it can give you very good results in the team’s back line. Nor could we miss the traditional legendary defense, which is given less importance every day by the developers and which cannot be used in online games.

Regardless of the type of defense chosen, the body can be put in more easily, making the ball stealing techniques more robust and requiring a greater degree of skill, that is, the ball does not go so easily to the attacker when There is some dribbling, but it is not removed so easily by the defender either. It is also worth highlighting that there is greater flexibility in the controls to be able to anticipate the moves. In this sense, many similarities can be perceived to the golden era of the PES although there is still a little more freedom for a footballer to run just to get a filtered aerial pass that a teammate has sent him.

Content for all tastes

One of the main fears that existed when the divorce between EA Sports and FIFA was announced was related to what would happen to the number of licenses or if there would be a considerable drop in them, but everything ended in a scare because EA Sports FC 2024 It has more than 19 thousand players, 700 teams and more than 30 professional leagues, among which the main five major leagues in Europe stand out: England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France. Regarding the tournaments, you can enjoy the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and the Women’s Champions League. On the other hand, the absence of Liga MX stands out, which signed an exclusivity agreement with Konami to appear on eFootball.

Likewise, the Brazilian Serie A Championship appears but does not have the licenses for the names or physical resemblance of its players, transferring this same condition to the Brazilian team. FC Barcelona is present but the return of the Spotify Camp Nou has not been completed. In the women’s section there have been many new additions in addition to the intercontinental tournament referred to above, having manifested themselves with more clubs, leagues and teams than in FIFA 23reflecting the rise and growth that this sport has had among women.

Varied game modes

You don’t have to wait for a great revolution in all the options you have to be able to play in EA Sports FC 2024. The quick match can never be missing to start casual games, as well as the Volta mode that is reminiscent of the emblematic FIFA Street, under a progression mode with online multiplayer that has not had substantial improvements. Unlike this, club mode adds a much-desired feature aimed at cross-play including Nintendo Switch, the platform that had fallen far behind on the way. Within this section it is also possible to implement a new league and reputation system that offers fresh air.

Regarding the player’s career mode, the option of having an agent has been incorporated, who has a personality system that will influence how our footballer’s playing style will be, in addition to being accompanied by a system of objectives and the eventual award of the Ballon d’Or award that will be reflected in the contract renewal policies that we will sign with the club that has signed us, or that in turn could also serve to attract the attention of other teams that could make us an offer in the future. On the other hand, if we decide to choose the career from the coach’s perspective, there are modifications to manage the squad, with highly personalized schemes for the attack and defense strategy, in addition to the prior preparation of the matches. At the same time, in your role as technical director, you can call on your assistants who help the players at your disposal adapt to the style of play you want to play throughout the season.

Ultimate team renewed

Ultimate Team can be enjoyed better than ever thanks to its new features, such as the inclusion of women’s football in the squads, so it will be possible to have mixed teams. This dynamic works quite well because the physical differences between men and women have been balanced so that there are no disadvantages. Another notable improvement is the evolutions of the Ultimate Team, in which it is possible to improve the characteristics of the footballers based on their skills and playing styles, to have a very well-defined profile depending on the character. Although this section is not exempt from micro transactions, it is not a reason for uncertainty, because although it is a fact that those who spend money will have an advantage, it does not prevent gamers Traditional players earn random rewards to build a world-class team as you progress through the free Season Pass.

In EA Sports FC 2024 FC Points, formerly known as FIFA Points, are present, which is one of the main currencies of Ultimate Team. Except for the name change, the operation of this currency is the same as in FIFA 23. FC Points can be purchased from the virtual store of each console. If you still have points from the previous year, you can transfer them until before January 1, 2024, between platforms of the same brand and intergenerationally (for example from PS4 to PS5) but not cross-wise. The first time you open the Volta, Clubs or of course, Ultimate Team mode, you will get a message so you can make the necessary transfer adjustments.

Guaranteed fun

Regardless of the endless customization options regarding the tactics and strategies section, the reality is that EA Sports FC 2024 It is very focused on the offensive game and it shows because in a one-on-one match, the attacker’s skills tend to be superior, so the spectacle of goals is guaranteed. It is noted that Electronic Arts decided to pause various improvements in FIFA 23, to have a greater repertoire in its new release that completely separates itself from the license of the world soccer body. The movement between the different game menus feels fresh and offers a new look to the interface without losing the essence that FIFA brought to the world’s players for three decades. The gameplay is very fluid and feels better than ever, incorporating mechanics such as a third defense option or the difficulty in retaining or stealing the ball, achieving in many aspects a much more realistic football, which was one of the aspects that was criticized ago. a few years to the franchise FIFA.

For football lovers, it is a must-buy as it will provide countless hours of fun to complete its different game modes and get the team of your dreams in the Ultimate Team mode. On the contrary, for those who enter this new saga, they will have no problem adapting quickly due to all the accessibility options it has. EA Sports FC 2024 It is not only very fun to play alone or in multiplayer, but it is quite a spectacle in terms of visuals, animations, licenses and stadiums, among other components. It is a reality that Electronic Arts managed to make a discreet transition with an adequate facelift without generating so much confusion with the public that had been fans of FIFA products over the years. However, for future installments it would be beneficial to include additional game modes such as a dramatic and original story in the purest style of F1 2023 or, failing that, to adopt the famous Scenarios mode that fans of the game liked so much. International Superstar Soccer and that was also present in some EA Sports titles, such as the 2006 World Cup in Germany.