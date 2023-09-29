













Review: EA Sports FC 24 – With strengths and areas of opportunity, it’s still fun









The question is like this: EA Sports FC 24 This is what FIFA was surely going to be this year. There should be no doubt about that and it is reality. The Electronic Arts soccer game maintains its base, its fun factor and everything that makes it popular, just under a different name that may not be the best, but it is what it is.

Is it wrong that it remains the same? Well, let’s start with that topic. This installment is not the same as FIFA 23 and much less FIFA 23 was the same as FIFA 22. There are always adjustments to the game mechanics, modes, improvements in the visual sections. On the other side of the coin there are also vices and problems that seem to no longer have a correction because decisions are made at the design level that seem like they will never evolve.

Now, it is worth entering the conversation and defining something very clearly:EA Sports FC 24 Is it really a fun game or should you skip it?

EA Sports FC 24 point by point

It is not a skin from last year’s FIFA

I can’t imagine what many casual gamers will suffer when they go to their favorite store and don’t find FIFA 24 on display and see that, instead, it’s EA Sports FC 24. Those who only play for the love of the challenge will question whether it is the same video game or something completely different, which could generate some kind of fear.

The first thing people who consume Electronic Arts’ soccer game without fail should know is that the pillars that support the renowned franchise are still there. It is a very robust title, full of clubs, leagues, competitions and national teams that you can choose from as you please. The “always” thing will be there and there is no fault in that. Many will even realize that people continue with the habit of playing PSG against Manchester City in challenges or that in clubs there will always be some kind of personalist who never passes the ball.

Source: EA Sports

Making that clear, EA Sports FC 24 It seems like just a change in the facade, as if they were now painting with the colors of a new brand identity, however, EA knew that it had to offer something more and, with a little luck, it turned out that this year the game really gave a important jump in terms of player animations and the attributes they have.

These kinds of tweaks make the experience of playing soccer on a console like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S feel fresh. Of course, we are not going without errors, but there is a very important change that will make the users themselves have to adapt to this renewed game model. So it is not a new skin, it is a development designed for the current generation of consoles.

If you focus on the animations, the physics will fail

Hypermotion V is the next step in the evolution of Electronic Arts’ soccer game. Capturing motion from real matches to obtain better player animations makes the experience much more varied. The thing is that there are many variables to consider and artificial intelligence generating all this content to EA Sports FC 24.

Now, improving the animations section does not translate into a much more precise or realistic experience, let’s just say that it is something much more varied that will change the way players approach the game. In the execution, you notice how a player starts at a certain speed and then accelerates to catch up with his rival or how, in closed spaces, certain footballers can be very explosive in the way they move.

Source: EA Sports

The point is this, once again, giving priority to animations causes what we could say are bugs to proliferate because physics takes a backseat. For example, there are footballers who collide with their opponents for no reason or at times when nothing should happen. When you see it in action, it makes you laugh, but then you notice the frequency and you wonder if all this makes any sense.

Be careful, thanks to EA Sports FC 24 It places emphasis on the animations, since we have the players with different ways of running or even moving their arms. Come on! He even changed the section about saving the ball to save time, the point is that putting the balance on one side will generate errors on the other. This is something that has plagued this franchise for a long time.

Many options so you don’t get bored

Like his predecessors, EA Sports FC 24 It has many game modes, as many as when Homer goes to eat in New Orleans and can’t stop seeing so many dishes. You have the traditional challenges, friendly online play, more serious competitions with other users, clubs, licensed leagues, women’s teams. There is so much to do that everyone ends up grabbing PSG and Manchester City.

Come on, EA Tiburon makes a real effort to make you entertain yourself as a Technical Director or a professional footballer. Of course, in the past there are cinematic experiences that were more or less good, but that does not mean that what we have now is useless or has no value. For example, when you manage a professional club and sell a player, you see that sad animation where you take that footballer to the door who is embarking on a new adventure (with this you already know what Human Resources people face) .

Source: EA Sports

Of course, there are sections such as interviews with answers that affect the mood of the teams and players, but this same section could improve or not be identical to previous years. But while they do not make a change in something so superficial, they do give more depth to the administration of a team since now you must hire physical trainers or even assistants in charge of defenses, goalkeepers or forwards.

All these settings, plus the others, make the experience of EA Sports FC 24 be the next robust thing. Come on, you can’t throw some kind of stone that “it’s the same old thing” when it’s not. If you only complete the challenges, of course, you will only see new cinematics and aesthetic changes, but you will also miss out on many valuable things.

Creating your soccer player extends the gaming experience

As we told you, EA Sports FC 24 It’s not just the challenges you can take on with your friends. Spending time playing clubs can also be very entertaining and adds a new dimension to the gaming experience. As always happens, you create a footballer and edit all his parameters: height, weight, speed, appearance, what position he plays, whether he is right-footed or not.

The good thing about customization is that it not only works in clubs, but also in Volta and that can help you save a lot of time. As you play online, you progress and improve your skills through a tree. We even have “perks” (like those in CoD) that improve many of the parameters. Come on, this mode could be a kind of adventure where you strive to make your soccer player become the best.

Source: EA Sports

Now, there is a big difference between Volta and Clubs, because in Volta let’s say that it is made for spectacle and clubs are made to suffer when they pass the ball to you when playing with strangers. Come on, we have to be honest, these are very robust and entertaining experiences that can give you many hours, the thing is that you want to dedicate them to them.

Let’s say that one of the strengths of EA Sports FC is one that you should take advantage of, but you surely run out of time on other experiences because perhaps they are more immediate and less complicated because, who would want RPG elements within a sports video game? ?

Promising future for female soccer players

One of the most notable things within EA Sports FC 24 It is the space given to women’s soccer. You will find it in UT, in online games, everywhere. Come on, it is an element that is here to stay, however, we must admit that they are not enchiladas in terms of “involving all the leagues in the world” and thus returning to the game much more mixed, when at the moment that is not the case.

Surely EA has already done its study and knows that, in the drawer, there has to be the Women’s Champions League, which is easily the most important competition at the women’s soccer level, almost tied with the World Cup. Maybe all those licenses will not be so expensive because they are in the process of growth and commercialization, but when the popularity is greater, things will surely get financially complicated… Or maybe not. The joke is that the female public has many more options every day and does not have to “put up with playing with men’s teams” when there is very good representation designed for them.

Source: EA Sports

Likewise, it should be noted that the Volta and Clubs experience is mixed and, like a good video game, it does not matter if there are female or male avatars playing. The trick is that everyone feels welcome at all times and the experience is the best possible. Hopefully the licenses will expand more as time goes by.

Yes, many licenses are missing

Well, from here we can say that despite how cool it may be, Liga MX is greatly missed, especially because you had the facility of being able to choose the team and play with it and in the competition, well, you can’t. It is something very limited. Maybe one day yes EA Sports FC 24 You get to have the Conca-Champions or the Mexican teams return to the Libertadores, but there is no other way.

It will also be strange at some point that we don’t have something alluding to the World Cup, but well, we must admit that, with what we have at the moment, we can play and enjoy the experience as we should. As I have told you throughout the review, the reality is that everyone ends up playing with PSG or Manchester City because they are the most broken teams.

Source: EA Sports

Now, perhaps the other way to extend the theme of playing with your favorite footballers, especially the historical ones, is through Ultimate Team. The point is that this mode, which is now much more complex than before due to the evolution of the cards, is still very random. Fortunately, it is not the option that is rubbed in your face when you start playing as happens with other titles, but those who invest time and money in this section, it is a fact that they already know what they are getting into.

Personally, what made FIFA strong at the time was the name and how you identified it with the ruler of world football. Now that this partnership with EA is technically broken, I hope that the players themselves realize that the soccer title is more than just a licensed name, but rather a pleasant gaming experience.

Should you buy EA Sports FC 24?

It’s worth it at the time of publishing this review, as we’ve already had a fairer experience playing online. This is because during the early launch it was impossible to have stable games or games with a considerable number of players. It was not possible to offer an objective opinion with an experience that was not 100%.

However, EA Sports FC 24 It is the continuation of hard work that has evolved over the years, especially in the most recent ones. The experience is more fun than before and improvements are felt as the learning curve becomes shorter. Sure, there are many vices that cause many errors in the game, but that does not make the video game inoperative. Electronic Arts’ soccer game is going in the right direction and is worth enjoying for what it is.

Source: EA Sports

