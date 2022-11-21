Dying Light 2 Stay Human released its first expansion a few days ago with the DLC of Bloody Ties. This introduces us to a new area within the city of Villedor, with a new story and even more side quests to complete. In addition to a new tournament mechanics.

Thanks to Techland we had the opportunity to step back into Aiden’s shoes and enter this world of zombies. For this reason, here we tell you if it is worth taking another tour of Villedor or if you can simply keep the main story.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties has a fairly simple story

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties It puts us back in control of Aiden. On this occasion the runner begins to hear rumors about a tournament in Villedor. His curiosity makes him enter the selection phases for himself, where he meets a new ally. A young would-be champion named Ciro.

This is just the beginning to get to the new section of the map known as Carnage Hall. A huge building with large gardens where the tournament and different events are held to gain fame and go up in rank. With a few touches that reminded us of Mad Max.

Source: Techland

Something that we must highlight about this Dying Light 2 DLC is that it does not expand its main story or alter it in any way. Which seems strange to us and at the same time one of its weakest factors. Since its story is not compelling enough, nor are its characters endearing. In fact, we feel that some of the side quests in the base game are better written and do a better job of drawing you into the plot.

That is why we are a bit surprised that Bloody Ties is promoted as the first major expansion of Dying Light 2. Since it also does not let players fully use everything they have already earned in the past. Like powerful weapons, with useful alterations. Since in the context of the tournament, everyone must use the same, so as not to create a disadvantage.

The gameplay of the tournament becomes very fun

Although the story is the weak point of Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Tieshis gameplay helps him a lot. If you were a fan of the base game, you’ll surely like what you’ll find here. Since the different events of the tournaments become novel and give welcome twists.

To advance in the Carnage Hall tournament you must participate in a variety of events to increase your fame. These range from battle royals where you must be the last one standing, to brutal fights with special infected.. Many of them cost quite a lot of work to complete.

Source: Techland

One of our favorite events in Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties it is a special race. In this one you have to go through all the checkpoints within the given time, but with very dangerous zombies behind you. Not to mention that the map requires you to be alert and making decisions in seconds to take the best route.

Although at times it becomes somewhat repetitive, the boredom is not frustrating. Also you can take a break from your championship rise by doing some side quests and looking for new loot.

Dying Light 2’s Stay Human: Bloody Ties map is another weak spot

Another point that was not so much to our liking in this DLC was its new map. Carnage Hall is a huge plantation-like house surrounded by large gardens. The latter look very similar to each other, so navigating them feels like being in a maze.

Source: Techland

It also feels quite claustrophobic as there are few climbing opportunities. So parkour, one of the main aspects of Dying Light 2 is quite relegated.. It feels like you lose a lot of the traversal freedom granted by the city of Villedor in the base game.

Should you give this DLC a try?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties it becomes quite a fun experience if you just focus on its events. The variety of these competitions keeps you entertained on your way up to the championship. However, the plot of this expansion and its new play area diminish its appeal.

Source: Techland

Of course we can not let go that it is a considerably cheap DLC. If you want an excuse to put more hours of play into this title, go ahead. If you were looking for something that would expand its gameplay and give us more juice from its story, then you can easily pass it up. If you get to play it, be sure to tell us about your experience in our discord.

We played Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Techland representative in the region.