Graphics – 70% Summary Dustborn offers an interesting story in an alternate version of the United States that is engaging and uniquely presented. However, its ambition in terms of gameplay means that it tackles several game modes without really standing out in any of them. Genre: Adventure



Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC



Release: 08/20/2024



Publisher: Spotlight by Quantic Dream



Developer: Red Thread Games

For a few years now Quantic Dream started their new brand known as Spotlight. Through it they began publishing certain independent video games to give them a chance to reach more people. Their most recent release is the title Dustborn created by Red Thread Games studio.

I had the chance to play it and so here I share my thoughts on this new narrative odyssey that presents us with a rather unique road trip across the United States in the company of very diverse characters. Is it worth it? Here I tell you about it.

What you need to know about Dustborn

What is Dustborn about?

The story of Dustborn puts us in control of a young adult named Pax. She along with a group consisting of Theo, Noam and Sai. At the time we meet them we only know that they have stolen an artifact and must travel through a strange futuristic version of the United States of America.

It is worth noting that this version of the country includes robots that perform different activities and a rather Orwellian police force. Not to mention some sort of cataclysm that caused ‘voices’ to enter people’s minds. In addition, people appeared who began to have powers related to the use of words.

Source: Red Thread Games

Dustborn He doesn’t waste much time explaining. Practically from the first minutes, the protagonists are portrayed as a group on the run from the law, but without many answers. The why and how they got to this point is gradually revealed as the story progresses.

Jumping right in without any answers is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s interesting for more patient players to learn who these characters are and the reasons behind their journey. However, the game starts off a bit slow and takes a while to start giving you answers, so some may give up before trying everything it has to offer.

The gameplay is a whole box of cuteness

Dustborn It is a video game that is more focused on narrative and this is reflected in its gameplay. Most of the time we are in conversations with the rest of our companions and with other people. Here we have dialogue options that can alter both the progress of the narrative and the way other characters react to us.

There’s also an exploration component, although it’s pretty basic. All objectives have huge yellow letters on them so you can keep an eye on them. Perhaps where there is more freedom is when it comes to solving certain problems in the scenario that push you to take advantage of the skills of your companions. Use your superhuman strength to open a door or do you go for the stealth of picking someone else’s lock?

Source: Red Thread Games

Of course that’s not the only thing you do in Dustborn. It also has a rhythm game component, as the protagonists use the cover of being a rock band. Because of this, they must occasionally perform in front of different audiences. The gameplay of these sections has you pressing the right button at the right time to keep up with the beat.

Finally we have the combat component. Here Pax uses a special bat to deliver melee blows and can even throw it to deliver ranged blows. We also make use of their special powers with words that can push our enemies or even cause them to fight each other.

In some sections of the game we also have the opportunity to gather certain spirits that put negative thoughts into people’s minds. We can then use its power to increase our own arsenal of words to use in confrontations.

Dustborn’s presentation will make you feel like you’re in a comic book

Regarding the presentation of Dustbornits visual style is quite similar to that of a comic book. The characters and settings have a cel-shading aesthetic. In addition, certain sounds and objectives are presented with enormous onomatopoeia and typography typical of this printed medium.

As if that were not enough, as the story progresses, it literally creates a comic book where all of our decisions are presented. Reading through their panels also gives us the opportunity to see the decisions other players made at key parts of the story. This might also prompt you to play this experience again in search of different situations or even a different ending.

Source: Red Thread Games

In addition to its very attractive aesthetics, Dustborn also presents us with a visually very interesting alternate United States. It simultaneously looks like a futuristic setting but is full of 80s technology such as quasi-old game boys and arcade machines with a slight touch of the Cold War.

His ambition works both for and against him.

Dustborn It has elements of a point-and-click adventure, a dating sim, a rhythm game, and some combat. The truth is that it combines all of these elements quite well within its strongest aspect: its narrative. However, such a wide scope makes it fall short in several aspects.

Precisely because it wants to do many things at once, the final result does not fully stand out in its gameplay sections. Everything remains basic and doesn’t really offer anything completely new.. Perhaps it would have benefited from more focus on certain elements rather than scattering attention in multiple directions.

Source: Red Thread Games

Even in its strongest aspect, which is making decisions to influence the narrative, it sometimes feels very restricted. That is to say, some situations seemed to me to push you only towards one path without much possibility of choosing alternatives. In fact, there were several situations where I tried several options until only ‘the right one’ remained. Perhaps the developers didn’t want to deviate too much on these points, but it feels like too much control and pressure when the most interesting thing is to see how many ramifications our decisions have.

Should you give Dustborn a try?

As I mentioned, Dustborn It’s a pretty ambitious game that could appeal to different audiences. From lovers of rhythm games, titles with multiple paths to take, to those who enjoy hack n slash and those who simply want a good story.

While Red Thread Games’ attempt is to be applauded, its ambition works against it somewhat by not letting any of its systems shine as they should. Of course, this is an indie developer, so it’s a good thing they took the risk of giving us so many things at once. They will probably find a better balance for their next game.

Source: Red Thread Games

Even with its flaws, it manages to give us an interesting story with a captivating presentation and an intriguing version of the United States that invites you to discover the mysteries of its alternate history. So if you are a big fan of graphic adventures, you will surely have a good time with DustbornIf you get to play it don’t forget to go to our Discord to talk about it.

We played Dustborn on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Quantic Dream representative in the region.