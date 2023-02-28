Sometimes the way of operating of PlayStation, especially since either you get on the suck train fast or it takes a long time to do it. For example, Xbox released its pro controller in 2016 and from there it has not stopped and Sony until the PS5 arrived was that it launched what we know today as DualSense Edge.

This PRO control comes to officially cover a “need” that surely some dedicated users are looking for and that is the full configuration, done and right, to their liking, of a video game controller. Yes, it’s a pretentious question, but that’s how this thing about controls like the DualSense Edge works.

The joke is that Sony’s new controller is a premium experience for users who like to move their controller from head to toe, need to adjust the size of a stick, the placement of a trigger, and much more. Come on, it is a question that many should think about a lot before buying it.

Now do you have any real differentiators with the stock controller already available in a good number of colors? Does it make sense to go after him? What is the meaning?

No good, $200 for the DualSense Edge

The first thing about Sony’s premium controller is that it costs $200., which is certainly expensive if we compare it with other more or less similar offers on the market. Now, does expensive translate into quality? That is the question.

In the strictest terms of utility, the DualSense Edge and the standard version offer the same functionality: haptic feedback, game-adaptive roosters, touchpad, integrated microphone and more. The basics for video games to be functional at all times, which is the most important thing and the final function.

The issue here is that the extras of the DualSense Edge They are designed for those players, if you want, more picky. For example, the first thing you can adapt without problems are the triggers. You no longer have to press all the way down for the command to be executed. They should be shorter and faster movements for those who want to shoot faster.

You can also change the position of the triggers so that you press them in a way that could be considered more comfortable, but it depends on each player. The rest of the buttons have other kinds of settings and that goes more to the software side and is explained in a different way.

Profiles for all kinds of games and changes in the pieces

The DualSense Edge has a couple of additional buttons just below the sticks which serve to access very specific gaming profiles. For example, you can save a configuration so that God of War: Ragnarok Plays like the classic titles with simple button remapping. Managing this section is certainly simple. There is no loss, you will be able to take advantage of it, nothing happens.

These kinds of sections help a lot so that players have the options at hand, as long as they want to go deeper. Not going into this topic could mean a kind of waste of control. If you don’t take advantage of it, then there would be no point in having it.

On the other hand, you can open the control to change the levers. This is also a very stuck topic, but it has a reason for being. If you don’t like to play with the common design of the sticks, well, you can move it and thus play with another comfort. It even smells that manufacturers can come out to create more specialized pieces. You can also adjust the size and so on.

Now, if the stick drifts and you want to change it, you can remove the piece without much problem. Even Sony sells it, the thing is that it is not something so easy to get. In addition, there is only one spare part for sale per person, something that can surely change in the medium term.

Personalization and battery life of the DualSense Edge

Sony tends to complicate life sometimes or they also do it so that you learn to use their hardware well. The case of the DualSense Edge is no exception. If you really want to get juice out of it, the ideal thing is that you get to remap the buttons from the PS5 software.

That’s where you can clearly see everything that can actually be done with the PlayStation pro controller. You can even mess with the precision of the sticks, which is already finicky indeed. All of that can be stored in profiles that you can access very easily from the function buttons below the sticks. The bad thing about these last buttons is that they can be very sensitive and you can accidentally press them.

The battery can be a problem because it lasts much less than the normal control and that same command already has a limited duration. It is a pity that Sony did not find a solution for this problem. The only thing it intends is to give a long cable and a kind of lock so that the cable does not become disconnected.

Yes, for some players it may be a trifle that has no major impact when you have a long cable to charge, but they would have sold us a wired controller better. Come on, it certainly sounds finicky, it’s understandable, but the DualSense Edge should have a better battery and it doesn’t.

Should you buy the DualSense Edge?

The Nintendo Switch pro controller, the DualSense and the current model of the Xbox controller are the best gamers have to play. The experience has never been so comfortable and efficient. Come on, what comes next will be something we didn’t expect or, the perfection of perfection. The question is that, when a “professional” model comes out, well, people believe that this is the limit.

The reality is that this kind of controller, in the precise case of the DualSense Edge, is an experience for very meticulous fans who want to mess with each of the parameters that a $200 controller can offer. Fortunately, this “control pro” has all those features and functions for you to take advantage of. Even changing the stick is an important addition that, despite the cost, solves the drift problem quickly and easily.

The DualSense Edge is a nice piece of hardware, the package it comes in is nice and useful. It has basic customization and replacement parts and is generally worth it. It would be wonderful if it had a much more dignified stack, but it didn’t.

