Despite the fact that the year is about to end, video games are still the order of the day. Some are very good and are probably meant to make excellent Christmas gifts. So yes, some installments are still in this month, and in a good way, like the franchise of Dragon Quest of Square Enixthat this year he launched a very flirtatious spin off, we are talking about Dragon Quest Treasures.

This one has as protagonists the characters of the delivery number XI. That is, Mia and Erick, the classic pair of sassy and friendly brothers, howeverin the delivery of treasures We will find this duo of characters in their children’s version. However, this does not mean that Dragon Quest Treasures be one more extra service, because definitely, after playing it we can say that it is a consistent delivery.

Dragon Quest Treasures is an action-adventure RPG in which it permeates all the vitality and particularities of its original franchise, while implementing small, but important changes —as it is in the modalities of the video game that is no longer turn-based—.

The story of the brothers

Erik and Mia are on a Viking ship working for the navigating ruffians, who care little for their well-being, but are interested in their free help. The little ones are there but they seek to negotiate their freedom. Also, they are natural adventurers, they want to look for treasuresso in this way they try to exert pressure and motivate a solution to their problems.

Source: Square Enix

One starry night, the little ones will see two small and flying creatures in the middle of the boatthey are winged One is pink and the other is green —which correspond to the figures of a kitten and a pig, respectively. The creatures want to communicate with them, but the children do not understand them. They are released anyway and embark on a little overnight journey.

The mystery begins to take shape when, together with the creatures, they arrive at a kind of ruins in which —in Arthurian format—, the little ones take out a pair of very shiny daggers that seem to have been chosen. It’s some kind of divine design. For their part, the creatures begin to speak and the boys are able to understand them.

The creatures will also choose them —as a kind of familiar that will accompany them on the adventure. After that, Erik and Mia will be sucked into some kind of dimensional tunnel. Because they resist, they fail to get through it together. By the time Mia realizes, her brother has come through and she will have to do the same.

Source: Square Enix

However, when she goes through the portal, she realizes that she is completely alone, so she has no choice but to explore in search of her brother. Once they’re together, everything will be more fun.

You will be introduced to Draconia, an ancient city in the sky that is made up of the skeletons of the rather mythical pair of golden dragons..

Already for this moment, which starts the story that could be considered the main one, is that we will have three essential objectives:

Get as many treasures as possible—as good Dragon Quest Treasures —, with the aim of growing the arsenal and gaining prestige.

Compete with other seekers who have the same goal: search for gems and other treasures.

The most important point of the narrative vertebra—which is especially combined with the mechanics—is the search for the legendary gems, which will slowly reveal the mysteries that surround the protagonists: who are they, where do they come from, what is their obviously important role with daggers and magical familiars?

Now, the narrative is interesting, however, it is not the most dynamic, nor does it cause such a memorable surprise. At times it can feel very slow or repetitive, although it is more or less understandable, from the perspective that the pieces of an important but sufficiently unknown puzzle come together.

Source: Square Enix

Even with this, the narration is not the strong point both for its fluidity and for its themes.

The mechanics and enemies of Dragon Quest Treasures

The gameplay is quite simple and intuitiveIn addition, it has the classic RPG:

Ranged attack—a slingshot, you’ll have to find stones from chests, so it’s not unlimited. The weapon strike is capable of traversing the map, it can even help you solve puzzles. Its effects are various, ranging from healing health to dealing various blows.

Jumps – you need your party of monsters to be able to carry them out, they will be quite useful.

Melee combat —chain combos—

The rolls — dodge and role shields —

The party —possesses clairvoyance abilities that help you directly, as well as strong combat and exploration abilities—

For its part, the catalog of enemies will be wide, ranging from Knights —with a slight touch of wick—, pirates —hybrids—, slimes, shadows, etc.

Source: Square Enix

The battle commands that you can use in critical situations are essentially two:

Regroup

Attack with full arsenal

It will depend on the strategy you use which favors you. Especially when you have to face a boss – it is worth mentioning that this scope is limited but, each of the bosses will be worth it, it will be consistent enough, but not truly memorable either.

special attacks

They will consist of the classic energy/power bar. And they appear as:

A devastating movement -berserker type, to the entire landscape of the screen.

Power boost to the character.

Source: Square Enix

Emphasizing the mechanics, although it seems very strange, the gameplay, to a certain degree, is addictive for being simple. Since it is quite enjoyable and bearable.

Exploration in semi-open maps

As we mentioned previously, the main suspicion and the strongest point of delivery is exploration.

Also, as we noted in the preview, you can use any of the protagonists, they are interchangeable at the base, just like the party that makes up the team. Something quite important about this is that, the different monsters will have different abilities and strategically, the player will have to choose his company for each quest.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, the party will join you in an unconventional way, we mean that it is a matter of chance that a monster that you ran into or fought joins your character catalog.

The importance of exploration

Exploration helps you level up, and collect materials that will allow you to create different things. —items that help you restore yourself, increase skills, and even finish quests. The objects that you find in the exploration, you must carry, but the positive thing is that you have a large inventory. And it itself reiterates the quality of exploration that seeks and proposes Dragon Quest Treasures.

Dragon Quest Treasures

Obviously the most important thing is to find the treasures with the help of your party. To all this, there is something quite memorable about the characters that will help you, because they have an ability: a kind of clairvoyance that lets you see where the treasure is. Subsequently you just have to explore, recognize the place and dig to get the great gift.

In this way, clairvoyance is one of the most important and innovative abilities of Dragon Quest Treasures and this points precisely to a question of observation, recognition and inspection gameplay which is what the game proposes as the greatest merit.

Source: Square Enix

However, despite the fact that this is the most obvious objective, it is still a bit repetitive and at times it becomes a bit tedious to continue in the same way.

The graphic section

Yes ok there is not a new and dynamic proposal, no one could deny that it is a clean and wonderful experience. He cleans up because his style is polished and nice enough.

The cinematics have the essence of the franchise that will definitely make you vibrate while immersing yourself in the fantastic world, especially when playing against the blue of the sea or the sky. As well as the images of dragons —Draconia—. It is simply beautiful and especially fantastic.

On the other hand, the music is more passable than memorable.. And the design of the characters is daring, but not in a way that their construction invites you to learn more about them or to empathize with their situations. Even with all that, the attention to detail is visible in a good way.

Dragon Quest Treasures: Is a mostly exploratory RPG installment worth it?

Dragon Quest Treasures will make fans of the franchise fall in lovealthough it is not the most complex or daring, it is not at all and the memories or explanations about the protagonists will be appreciated.

Secondly, if you’re an RPG player and want a slight variation, Definitely the change of dynamics —as we mentioned, in this RPG it is no longer supported by turns—, it would be good for you.

Even If you’re starting out, this is a pretty viable option. It is sufficiently entertaining, colorful and enthusiastic on a narrative and mechanical level.

The video game is a journey that helps you relax while having fun.

