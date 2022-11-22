Like the anime, the premise that we are presented with in Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom is as crazy as it is charming: One summer day, Nobita and his friends, fed up with being scolded by their parents for not doing their homework or eating the vegetables on their plate, decide to go on a spontaneous trip to clear their minds. Destiny? Another planet!

For those who don’t know, Doraemon is a manga born from the mind of Fujiko F. Fujio, which follows the misadventures of a boy with more than dire luck, Nobita, and a robot cat that came from the future to help him improve her, the titular Doraemon. First published in 1969 in Japan, this manga and the subsequent anime have enjoyed great success inside and outside their country of origin, becoming a cultural phenomenon that continues to this day.

In the case of Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, this is both for those who grew up laughing at the occurrences of Nobita and Doraemon, as well as for those who are completely unaware of them. Here they do not get involved with events or past encounters from the manga or anime, but rather show us a totally new story for both the protagonists and the player, so that we all go together discovering this new world and meeting the colorful characters that surround it. inhabit.

an improved formula

The video game saga Story of Seasonsformerly called Harvest Moon, It’s pretty straightforward: you’re presented with a farm, the tools to tend it, a pretty town full of generally friendly locals to socialize with, and a few natural areas to explore or do other activities like fishing and bug-catching; all this to the rhythm of an internal clock that adds one minute for every real second.

In Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom That same base is maintained, but without being limited, because a key detail of the friendly blue cat is that it has a seemingly infinite number of futuristic gadgets that are convenient for any type of situation, and this is an element that the game does not despise at all. .

A spaceship, a chewing gum that allows you to speak unknown languages, a mini-cloud that releases water at will, an adapter ray with which you can explore the mysteries at the bottom of the sea, a caprocopter to fly through the sky; If the imagination can do it, Doraemon has it, and making use of each of his gadgets is a great delight.

Other excellent additions worth mentioning come, first, in the form of a variety of mini-games that we can play on certain dates each month, and that in some cases replace the purely visual events of the main line of video games; Second, as a minor but well-received detail, there is the possibility of increasing our energy without spending money, taking naps until the time we decide and having dinner at home with our friends.

As art pictures come to life in Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

An important element of the game is exploration, and in this installment you will not want to skip it, because the graphics of this game are simply beautiful. The art direction simulates that of a watercolor painting, which already makes it very captivating, but the best thing is in the large amount of detail that can be appreciated wherever you go; I am talking about closed spaces that overflow with personality and years of living together, and a diversity of landscapes that do not remain static, but are full of life.

On the other hand, the soundtrack is not memorable, but adequate, something that is standard both for this video game saga and for the anime on which this game is based.

Nobita does it again!

While in the Story of Seasons saga the plot is virtually the same every time, if not almost non-existent, we must remember that Nobita’s infamous bad luck accompanies us in this game, so from the outset we get into a big bind, and at the same time they hint to us that the beautiful kingdom we arrived at is actually in grave danger. It should be noted that it is not a complicated plot, and that, after all, it is a farming simulator, by which I mean that there is no urgency; here everything but your crops and livestock can wait.

In addition, both our protagonists and the charismatic inhabitants of the kingdom are full of stories that they want you to know, in a style that tries to get closer to the episodic plots of the anime. I highlight that in this installment we only control the character of Nobita, who is a child, for which, naturally, there is no possibility of engagements or marriages, not even with his beloved Shizuka (they are very small!). What there is is a friendship system with all the characters in the game, through which we can unlock their stories and various charming scenes.

However, although this adds dimensions to the characters, the eventual nature with which we are presented with these stories can become very overwhelming at first, as each stage cut is activated automatically when you arrive at a specific location, and Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom It leaves you wherever it ends. Suffice to say that on the third day I was forced to see five cuts in a row without even taking a step.

Added to this, the number and duration of the tutorials will be excessive for players who prefer a more intuitive method, like me.

A great addition to Doraemon Story Of Seasons:

A recurring problem that popular anime suffers from is that the video games that are born from them often leave a lot to be desired. Although some can be decent and even entertaining, many others are truly pitiful. None of this has been the case Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdomthat if there is something about it, it is that it was not only made with respect for the video game saga that bears its name, but it is precisely Doraemon that elevates this game to another level, in more ways than one.

