We cannot deny the popularity of games soulslike and its influence on the market. We have seen many titles that fall into this category and now we are just a few minutes away from the arrival of Dolmen. A proposal that gives us a similar experience, but in an extraterrestrial setting.

This work of Massive Work Studio It will be released on May 20. We already had the opportunity to try everything it has to offer and that is why we share it with you. So you can decide whether or not to embark on the space adventure that prepares you Dolmen.

Dolmen puts us into a world of alternate realities

In Dolmen you take on the role of a soldier. Your mission takes you to the mining planet Revision Prime, the only place in the universe where the crystals that give the title its name are obtained. This small site was attacked by an invading force, so it is your duty to recover some of the precious stones and rescue miners in the process.

The value of these crystals lies in the fact that they can cause the union between different realities. Both those who sent you, as well as your enemies, intend to get hold of these crystals. The Dolmen it also has a function within the gameplay, which we will explain later.

History is not the forte of Dolmen. Outside of the initial cinematic there is not much content in this aspect. You will find several miner logs, but most of them tell things like they got locked up or things like that. Most of the time you are moving forward and fighting against different creatures.

The source of most information will be your mission controller, who suddenly makes comments about what is happening. At the end of it all it becomes a typical story of space conquerors. Which is a shame as we consider that he did not take advantage of the concept of the convergence of realities caused by the Dolmen.

Its gameplay is quite familiar

The gameplay of Dolmen will be immediately familiar to those who have played a souls-like title. You have light and heavy attacks, as well as the ability to protect yourself with a shield. Perhaps one main difference is that you equip a firearm that you can draw at any time. In addition to that you can add them to do corrosive, fire or ice damage.

You have three bars to pay attention to: the health bar, the stamina bar, and the energy bar. The stamina depletes as you dodge and melee attack, but replenishes itself if you take a break. The energy one is used to activate your firearms and to heal you. To recover the latter you must use batteries that are replaced every time you find a save point.

These places where your progress in Dolmen is saved, are small alien-looking machines. With them you can travel to your ship, where you level up and build new weapons with the items you find. You can also use them to instantly travel to anyone you’ve used before.

Upon death you return to the last save point you touched and lose all your nanites, the ‘currency’ with which you level up. Of course you don’t lose them forever, you have the opportunity to recover them if you return to the place where you fell in battle. It is here that we ‘see’ the Dolmen in action.

Supposedly every time you die a timeline ‘ends’, but by touching your remains you can reset it. This is only done as a mention, as it doesn’t really have an impact on gameplay. Dolmen. It should be noted that you only lose your nanites when you die and not the items you find on your journey.

Dolmen will have you crafting your way to victory

The various enemies you face in Dolmen they will drop some items from time to time. These will be used to make new equipment on your ship to make your mission easier. From pieces for your armor, to new weapons and shields.

As you progress through the game you will find miners who will give you designs to create new things. The bosses will be the ones that give you the ones with the most powerful weapons. However, getting the necessary pieces to create them involves facing them repeatedly.

The heads of Dolmen they are not particularly difficult and you can revive them whenever you want to face them again. Unfortunately we find that most are not very fun to face. They have very easy patterns to memorize and you will surely win in a couple of tries.

Crafting the weapons from the parts of these bosses could be considered worthwhile. Since these are some of the strongest in the game and will make your time with Dolmen. Of course, determining whether you want to do this is entirely up to you. Although it is also very redundant since some bosses are repeated simply by advancing the story.

Its visual aspect could have used more development time

The weakest element of Dolmen It is your visual section. Not only does it look like an Xbox 360 and PS3 generation title, it also has a lot of visual bugs. Strange white lines appeared repeatedly for seconds. Not to mention that textures sometimes take a while to load.

We should also mention that even though we played it on PS5, Dolmen they have a huge amount of loading screens. They are not excessively long, but they are so constant that they can become somewhat annoying. It seems to us that Dolmen needed a little more ‘oven time’ before coming out.

Dolmen is just a generic experience

We would be lying if we say that Dolmen It is an unplayable title. It has its good points and can be funny at times. However, we consider that it does not have any element to be considered an unmissable experience. Its story doesn’t touch on anything new, its mechanics have already seen better execution, and it’s not particularly challenging.

The concept, of a soulslike in a sci-fi setting, is quite interesting. However, it fails to stand out in any way. Taking into account its starting price, it is advisable to wait for a discount if you really want to try it. If you get to try it, do not forget to share your opinion in our Discord.

We played Dolmen on PlayStation 5 thanks to a code provided by a Koch Media representative in the region.