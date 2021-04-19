Normally when we hear “role playing” we think of wizards, dragons, turn-based combat and a long etcetera. Disco Elysium is a unique role-playing game, because it takes the elements of this genre and places them in real life, gives it an unrepeatable personality and will make you laugh out loud without problem.

On Disco Elysium There are no battles per se, but there is research, interaction with the world, and many, many dialogue trees.

The story puts us in control of a detective who is investigating a mysterious murder … or so it seems, because after a drunk the man has amnesia, he doesn’t have a badge, he doesn’t have money, nor his gun, and if you don’t take care of yourself, he doesn’t have no basic decency.

This title originally launched on PC in 2019, garnering several awards among the best of the year.

Now that it came to PlayStation consoles and improved its editing as “Final cut”, We tested it in a PS5. So was our experience.

Your starting stats and skills that you develop will help you pass (or fail) certain dialogues and actions in the world. And there is also a bit of chance involved, like rolling the dice in an RPG.

Freedom to be a complete clown at Disco Elysium

From the beginning the game shows you two things: Disco Elysium it’s hilarious, but it also has permanent consequences. Just for seeing myself in the mirror and being funny, my character was stuck with a drunken old man grimace that would accompany me throughout my game.

In almost all dialogue trees there are a couple of options that lose all coherence and if you are like me, you probably want to choose them just because they sound funny; like trying to flirt with the person you are questioning.

On several occasions I tried to be an exemplary cop, but I found such funny and absurd dialogues among the options that I simply had to choose them. It has been a long time since I laughed so much at a video game.

The best thing is that the further you advance in the game, you realize that what could have been a simple case during a drunkenness, can take on very deep political overtones.

Now let’s go to the highlights of this new version, what does it mean Final cut?

Final cut

This is the name of the final version of the game, which has important improvements over the original game two years ago. This version has a free upgrade if you already had it on PC.

The first thing you will notice is the voice acting for all the characters, because before it was limited and also, some of these performances were not that good.

It’s over! Disco Elysium: The Final Cut it has a ton of standout voices that add even more personality to this colorful world.

We are talking about voice for more than 300 characters, including the narrator and the character’s abilities. More than a million words.

Additionally, there are now four new missions for each core political ideology in the game: communism, moralism, ultra-liberalism, and fascism. More than just side quests, these can dramatically alter the game.

The character’s mind is more complex than it appears. All these sections could give you advantages.

Disco Elysium on PS5

We already saw how the edition is Final cut, but now let’s focus specifically on the platform.

Bringing a hit from PC to consoles is always a challenge, especially if you make extensive use of the keyboard and mouse. In fact, the transition of controls from PC to PS5 is rare, as you can tell that the developers did not want to make big changes.

On PS5 you walk with the left stick and, as if it were a mouse pointer, you move a cursor with the right stick. This is the way you interact with the world and it certainly feels very weird on PlayStation.

At the beginning I was like a fool approaching the objects and pressing X, hoping that this would interact. Someone has played a lot on consoles.

In addition, we must take into account that on PC and PS5 we usually play at different distances from the screen. In the case of the PC it is closer.

The beautiful watercolor type background art of Disco Elysium it can be very confusing watching on television. On several occasions I got stuck in the game because I did not know where to go and it was all because I did not see a path that perhaps with a monitor stuck to my face would have been easier

There’s a button that highlights interactivity for you, but it feels unnatural.

Finally, there were some bugs in the PS5 version, although they are being corrected little by little and practically whenever I go to play, there is a new update. At least in my experience, none were very serious.

Simply put, the PS5 version is not the best, but if you don’t have a PC that runs it well, it is not a very inferior version either.

Sometimes the hero will have to think about things and not always in a street market.

Worth it?

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adds good production values ​​and more good times to this solid indie game from two years ago. It is a unique experience that any gamer should try.

However, the PS5 version does not have such good controls, had few adjustments and was buggy at first. Play it here only if you don’t have a PC that supports it.

We play the PS5 version. It is now also available on PC.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5) Graphics and sound

8.7 / 10 Positive A great story with a lot of humor

Great art direction

Final Cut now has full voice acting Negative Few console adjustments

Some bugs that have been corrected





