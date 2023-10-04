













Review: Detective Pikachu Returns – Cute and investigative at the same time









Come on, it’s not about Pikachu now working on NCIS or Law & Order – although it would be interesting to see something like “special Pokémon victim unit” – it’s more of an experience in which you have to reach out to someone. more than one creature or human being who needs a lot of help.

Now, the grace of Detective Pikachu Returns It lies in the improvements in the quality of life of the experience and those small details that make it more entertaining. Because yes, in reality we are facing a sequel that many have been waiting for a long time, they were even thinking that the second part of the film was going to arrive sooner.

Given all this, it is time to solve the mystery of whether Detective Pikachu Returns Is it that game we deserve or is it the one that Nintendo Switch can offer, especially because in these times, we feel like we are getting the latest from Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Detective Pikachu Returns point by point

Pikachu imposing Law and Order

One of the benefits it has Detective Pikachu Returns is that it tells you what happened in the previous game. Sure, the presentation of the facts is not the most efficient but it more or less gives you context of what is happening or “how much time has passed” between one delivery and another. Of course, the spoiler is not so serious because you are left with doubts, so you are going to want to play the 3DS one, which will not be so easy to get.

Now, the scenario exposed by the video game is very clear. You’ve already saved the world and well, they want to congratulate you, the thing is that the adventure is interrupted by a moment that makes you think if things are really going well at all, because you did the work in the previous game, but now, You’re already suspecting.

Detective Pikachu is still as cute as in the previous installment, but that doesn’t mean he stops having that power of deduction that helps him catch criminals and solve mysteries. To that he adds that he can chat with other Pokémon which helps to have more statements to solve the cases. Come on, this may not be Law and Order, but you will be that detective who has the skills to save the day.

In addition to good Tim, who is paired with Pikachu in Detective Pikachu Returns, there are more characters with whom you team up and even have close relationships. Of course, you must remember that you have a duty and that means solving a mystery that not even Scooby-Doo and his friends could decipher.

These Pokémon talk and have a lot of personality

I know that Scooby-Doo’s last joke was very stale, especially since those Mystery Order cases weren’t very simple. In Detective Pikachu Returns The beginning of the game experience is very clear and simple, but as you go through the other cases, the investigations become more and more complicated. You already have to stop and think about how you are going to solve the case.

The point here is that, faced with such a challenge, you have to bring out the best in yourself so that no one can stop you. And it’s nothing more than that Tim and Pikachu have to start investigating every corner of the settings where the mysteries take place, for nothing. You have a lot of interaction, which is key to solving each of the cases.

This is where the grace of Detective Pikachu Returns comes out. What do I mean? Well, it’s very simple. The interaction with other Pokémon in this game is key. There will be times when you need to ask those eyewitnesses that humans can’t understand and get as much information out of them as possible.

Yes, it’s an exercise that takes place very separately from when you’re using Tim, so this is where the personality of those Pokémon that don’t have a voice and deserve to be heard because they have a story to tell or something to complain about comes out. There will even be some who will need your help and you will have to provide it, even though they are secondary cases that are not in much of a hurry to be resolved. These kinds of details make the gaming experience very entertaining.

Investigating like Tim or Detective Pikachu

Explain the game mechanics Detective Pikachu Returns It may be a bit redundant, because in the end it is not exactly a title with “point and click” mechanics like Danganronpa, but it does have a certain space for explanation which is key for investigation.

So that the purpose is controlled and disorder does not prevail, in Detective Pikachu Returns We have a notebook (thanks to that you should notice that this is not a modern era) and from there you take several notes. The simplest cases are resolved by collecting a couple of pieces of evidence and that’s it, everything is resolved very quickly.

The point is that the difficulty increases and it is necessary to investigate each of the corners of the game where the accidents took place. It is a constant coming and going that you must pay close attention to, because at the slightest mistake you end up stuck. Of course, you don’t have to undertake the deduction process alone, you also have the support of Pikachu who will not only tell you that he is hungry or wants to drink a lot of coffee, he will also clarify several doubts for you.

Finally, you use both protagonists with the sole objective of being able to catch those who want to do their thing. Thanks to the fact that the game mechanics do not focus solely on a single action or making your guesses, the experience is very dynamic and agile.

Solving the cases

Very good, we already told you that you have a notebook in which you put important data from each of the investigations in charge. Yes, everything starts very relaxed, you go from point A to point B and you get evidence, but it’s still not enough, so you have to keep investigating and if you’re missing something or you can’t find it, well, you’re going to get stuck.

Now, that doesn’t mean that the game is bad, on the contrary, video games with a research theme are not necessarily simple. Of course, deduction in video games is something that may be “obvious”, however, the title in question puts enough obstacles in your way so that you don’t think so quickly about how a case is going to be resolved.

So that the king is not a headache, you have the chance to have several Pokémon join your cause. This gives much more variety to the actions, especially when you have to go in search of a very specific object. For example, seeing Pikachu riding a Growlithe seems cute and entertaining, however, it is a very useful and necessary activity.

Connect the dots of all the plot developments of Detective Pikachu Returns It is a very entertaining exercise that is well worth exploring and enjoying from beginning to end, especially because it is an experience that makes you think a lot. Come on! It puts your brain to work for good.

Yes ok Detective Pikachu Returns It is a game that focuses on research and certain activities that you do with some Pokémon, we must point out that perhaps the visual presentation, in general, although it looks pretty, could be much better.

If a game is based mainly on its visual narrative, it will need to look more than just attractive. Come on, you should go for something full of detail in each building, park or square you are visiting. There are scenarios in the 3DS games that have more love and complexity than this video game for Nintendo Switch.

Now, we want to imagine that we are using the same base as the one seen in the handheld game. If so, then there are certain limitations. So, somehow they had to manage to really make the experience feel, at least, in high definition.

There is no complaint with the music, much less with the voice acting, let’s say that even the animations in each expression of our hero look quite good. Surely more than one would have loved Dany De Vito as the voice of Pikachu, but at least it wasn’t Ryan Reynolds.

Should you buy Detective Pikachu Returns?

Creatures He is not only dedicated to playing the game Pokémon TCGalso worked on the development of Detective Pikachu Returns. His knowledge of the IP and its characters makes us excited once again in a world where instead of fighting, you have to save Ryme City by investigating and making the most of that power of deduction that you have saved.

Detective Pikachu Returns Not only is it a game that has a lot of charm thanks to the world where it takes place or because its protagonist has all the personality in the world. The exercise of research seems very simple, even basic, however, it is still challenging. Each of the mysteries to be solved becomes more difficult and the challenge is there all the time.

