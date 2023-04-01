













Review: Destiny 2 Lightfall – An expansion with very few memorable additions

Since its release I had time to test it and I spent a lot of time on this new expansion. Therefore, here I share my opinion, which may help you decide whether to return to this world or wait for the next load of content.

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s story is nothing memorable

the plot of Destiny 2 Lightfall begins an attack on the fleet of The Witness, who is the great villain of this saga. However, our guardian is forced to take a detour to the city of Neomuna located on the planet Neptune.

Once here, we find ourselves involved in a seemingly time-sensitive mission between two factions. The fearsome forces of the alien Calus and a species of tribal androids. Both are searching for something called the veil to control his power.

Source: Bungie

The narrative aspect of Destiny 2 Lightfall It is perhaps its weakest point. Your campaign missions are over in a relatively short time. Personally it took me about six hours to come to the conclusion of this little brawl. However, I never felt interested in what was going on.

The characters, both allies and villains, are unremarkable and never show any evolution. Also, the power of the veil is never explained, we don’t know exactly what it can do and why we need to have it before our adversaries.

Perhaps the worst thing is that he feels quite disconnected from the main conflict of destiny 2. While we kicked off with an exciting head-on attack on The Witness, we never return to this thread in Lightfall. Which gives this expansion the feeling of being a filler.

The gameplay remains the same, with some improvements

The gameplay of destiny 2 it stays the same in Lightfall. The addictive cycle of completing missions to get more and better equipment is still there. Although it also adds a new class that makes going through the city of Neomuna more dynamic.

The main element of combat in this title are the firearms which are handled as in any FPS. With the left trigger you aim and with the right you shoot. But here classes come into play. Depending on which ones you choose, you will have different abilities for your physical attack and grenades. In addition, each class has its own special and very powerful attack that charges up after every certain amount of time.

Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces a new class known as strand, which gets to be a lot of fun. With this, the grenades are replaced by a hook that can help you climb and traverse great distances easily. While the physical attack is replaced by a kind of kunai that leaves enemies suspended in the air. As an added bonus, killing them lying like this will spawn a ball of energy that you can throw at other enemies for much more damage.

The highlight of this new class is its special move. Once charged, it allows us to become skilled ninjas with devastating melee attacks and a lot of mobility. In addition to the fact that the enemies eliminated while we are in this mode also leave energy balls.

The missions and raids in Destiny 2 Lightfall become very challenging

Although the story of Destiny 2 Lightfall It’s not that good, some of its missions become very challenging. Especially since it adds a couple of novelties to its enemies that become headaches. Of course, if you have friends, everything could be easier.

Some enemies drop a power core of sorts upon being killed. It stays on the map until you destroy it, but in the meantime, it makes nearby enemies stronger. So you will have to be vigilant to take them out of the equation as soon as you can.

Source: Bungie

One of the most challenging enemies I encountered was a huge being with a sickle. His attacks do a lot of damage and he won’t stop chasing you, making it very difficult to find a place for your shields to recharge. As if that weren’t enough, it has a special attack that can drain all your abilities so you can’t use them.

As for his new raid, Root of Nightmaresthis is quite interesting. Since it takes us to a ship that has been consumed by different types of flora. Although it is short and not that difficult, it becomes very entertaining. Especially for its beautiful landscapes and its music. Not to mention, there is a section where teamwork is crucial. I won’t spoil it for you in case you want to experiment on your own.

A whole new world that sadly feels empty

Between missions and raids you will have to travel through the city of Neomuna, which is another of the weak links in this expansion. Its design feels quite generic and not unlike other futuristic cities we’ve seen in the past. Not to mention, it feels very empty.

Because it is very big it is rare to meet other players, except for very specific points. There aren’t many NPCs to make her feel alive either. Even the enemies are very absent unlike other maps of destiny 2.

Source: Bungie

That’s why I didn’t feel like exploring even a bit beyond their main activities. In fact, once I completed the missions and raids, I took every opportunity to go looking for other events on the different planets in the system.

Is this Destiny 2 expansion worth it?

Destiny 2 Lightfall adds some really fun gameplay elements thanks to Strand’s class. His raid is very interesting and entertaining, and his missions become quite challenging. However, all this novelty wears off very quickly, making this expansion less than memorable.

The new characters and the new settings were a must. This could be forgiven if it was a small thing, but all the marketing sold it as the next big expansion. In addition to the fact that its cost is relatively high if we compare it with the content that it truly offers.

Source: Bungie

The cycle of raids and weekly missions of destiny 2 still just as addictive. That’s why my time playing lightfall it wasn’t total tedium. But if you were looking forward to this expansion, my recommendation is to wait for the next one. Especially since throughout the month that I was playing, my opinion did not change with what they added. If you get to play it, don’t forget to share your opinion in our discord.

We played Destiny 2 Lightfall on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Bungie representative in the region