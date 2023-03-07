April 2023 will see the long-awaited return of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with the expected arch of the blacksmiths that many want to see. In order for the chicken coop to get a little excited and the fans to get excited, it was decided to make a world tour of this series where in a special presentation of 1 hour 50 minutes it is possible to see the last two episodes of the “arc of entertainment” and the first two chapters of the new.

Aniplex, ufotable and others involved decided that instead of making a movie like the one in Mugen Trainthe best thing was to remaster in 4K the last episodes of the arc of the entertainment of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and put the first two of the blacksmiths arch. The idea, in the execution, is a nice escape from the production of a movie, but does it live up to the expectations of the fans?

This is one of those moments in which critics must be very precise with what this product “for cinema” does well and what it really does not achieve, for X or Y reason. Much emphasis must be placed on the issue that it is not a perfect package, but it is not that bad either.

The famous remastering of the last episodes of the entertainment arc

A new generation of anime fans watched in the last two episodes of the entertainment arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba what is considered one of the best animations of all time. That is a major statement because we should compare it with Akira, Ghost in the Shell and the best of Studio Ghibliemphasizing the works of satoshi kon or the director Mamoru Hosoda.

As you read it: the animation of a TV anime is on a par with other works, even crafts. But, come on, that topic can be somewhat subjective. The question here is that those chapters were transferred to 4K and the graphic result is very worthy on the huge screen of a movie theater.. It is even important to consider that perhaps seeing the film in Imax would be ideal.

Source: Aniplex | ufotable

Also, at least in the projected press feature, the audio wasn’t set up right, however it wasn’t, at least not initially, which is certainly important. It shouldn’t be impossible to morph 2.1 stereo audio to 7.1 if you have the source material, but at least on this compilation it wasn’t really a standout.

What is a fact is that these two episodes of the entertainment arc are very entertaining, exciting, captivating. They take your breath away and seeing them again on the huge cinema screen leaves your mouth open. That is where we must applaud that the experience is well worth it. The only question would remain as to whether they will put it in the Macro room.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Road to the Swordsmith Village – Was it better to watch it on TV?

The question behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village is that it gives you a preview of the first two episodes of the new season that premieres in April, which sounds pretty decent because they prepare you “for the good”, however, it continues to be the structure of the anime and is more like a pause after all we saw at the end of the entertainment arc.

Now, they put us first the introduction of all the moons. This section is certainly heavy and although it is an animation full of effects in which we see the next rivals of the pillars, it must also be admitted that perhaps they are presented too soon. We couldn’t even tell who are the ones who will do the job of stopping Tanjiro and his friends.

Source: Aniplex | ufotable

On the side of the demon hunters we have a very special detail and that is that, once again, they remind us that they are human beings who are far from invincible. The recovery time of the protagonists of the series is certainly long. You even wonder how long poor Nezuko is doing as Tanjiro recovers from his injuries. This way you understand how human they are, even though they do great feats.

It is also great to see how the pillars that will now have to face the band of Muzan Kibutsujiespecially when you have two very different elements: The pillar of love and the pillar of mist. mitsuri he is going to steal the hearts of many, especially for his treatment of Nezuko, while Tokito Muichiro it smells like it will be really strong, without the need to do much of a show. There will even be no shortage of comparisons with rengoku and tengen uzui.

The best thing was not to make balls and generate expectations

As we mentioned at the beginning, it was not necessary to throw another movie of the quality of Mugen Train, the joke is better to take advantage of what is there and let expectations go down like a ball on a water slide. Because? Well, from the beginning it was clear that the plan was going to work and that with theaters open to everything, it was now or never. The investment may have had its cost because it is not the same to plan for the cinema as it is for television.

Now the product of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It has been proven that it is very good and that people enjoy it. There is no loss, it can be said that it is the “new big anime” that is enjoyed in a bestial way around the world no matter when it arrives. Come on, it does not have the same regularity as at the time Bleach, Naruto and One Piece, but the quality of the animation is a guarantee that it is better to enjoy it little by little, than with a bad job and quickly.

Source: Aniplex | ufotable

On the subject of ufotable, this is a guaranteed quality studio and they always take their animation to another level. Come on, they try all kinds of techniques, they make important efforts and everything so that their productions are the most applauded. We’ll see if the fights in the blacksmiths’ arch have such spectacular battles that they will leave us speechless.

Now, the most important thing right now to address a very simple question…

Is it worth going to the cinema to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village?

Homer Simpson says it in the Simpsons movie, Why do you pay for something you can watch on TV “and for free”. Well, in our case, streaming through Crunchyroll or Netflix. The thing is simple. It makes all the sense in the world to see such a good product in the cinema again, there should be no doubt about that.

Source: Aniplex | ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village It fully complies with the premise of igniting passion for a series that many fans are consuming with great patience. The truth is that the product does not disappoint, it is clear with its message that there are 4 chapters packed in a special and that, if you are a fan, you must see it.

We don't know how long it will be in theaters, so the best thing you can do is go at once, because it looks like it could be one of those projections of 1 or 2 weeks and it's over. Does this announcement excite you?