In 2008, Electronic Arts published the original delivery of dead space to become a classic and a great example of space terror. Its atmosphere and setting was something that was rarely seen back then. The decisions to eliminate indicators on the screen to present everything as elements within its universe was a watershed. It was quite an immersive and exciting experience.

Now, nearly 15 years later, EA and Motive Studios have set out to revitalize this story for a modern audience. Of course they wanted to take advantage of new technologies and make some changes to justify the existence of this revision. Did they make it? Here we tell you.

How true does the story of Dead Space stay?

As you will remember, dead space is the survival story of engineer Isaac Clarke. His seemingly easy journey to fix the USG Ishimura turns into a nightmare filled with monsters and religious fanaticism. Most of his narrative stays the same in the remake.

However, although the base is the same, there are events and characters whose arcs have changes. These serve to surprise even those who know the original from head to toe. They also feel like respectful and welcome changes, as they give more background to various events.

Source: Motive Studios

As if that were not enough, the remake of dead space adds side quests that serve as a diversion from the main plot. Completing them feels satisfying because of the rewards and because they delve into the events of the USG Ishimura before the arrival of Isaac and his team.

The story of the original was already pretty solid and well told. The remake simply smoothes out some rough edges and adds elements to deepen aspects that were left somewhat open. For this reason, it remains a story worth telling, which can equally captivate and surprise both neophytes and old acquaintances.

The gameplay also makes its changes but remains almost intact

Regarding the gameplay of the remake of dead space stays pretty similar. Isaac’s main defense is different firearms. Each one has a main shot and a secondary one that can get you out of various jams. He can also punch with his fists to push monsters away or stomp to deal damage to downed enemies.

In addition to this, you can use kinesis to take some objects, such as pipes or gas tanks, to throw them and do damage. You also have the option of using stasis with which you can slow down the movement of enemies to give yourself a breathing space.

Source: Motive Studios

Its gameplay feels more similar to Dead Space 2 as it borrows elements from that title.. For example in the sections without gravity Isaac can now float freely and fight at the same time. Whereas in the original he could simply jump to another part of the room.

Also the fact of being able to impale enemies with tubes or with their own sharp limbs comes from the sequel. Overall the combat feels quite satisfying and due to the scarcity of resources you never feel like a can-do. You will surely have confrontations where you would rather run than fight against what seems like endless hordes.

Progression in Dead Space is based on the narrative

In it dead space Originally, players got new weapons through a store. In the remake this changes and now we find the weapons scattered throughout the USG Ishimura. Some are just there, while others are still in the arms of unlucky crew members. This change seemed pretty cool to me, mostly because of the nature of the game.

Every weapon and even Isaac’s suit can be upgraded in the multiple upgrade banks on the ship. To do this, players need power nodes that they can find while exploring or can buy in the store. Each item has its own upgrade tree.

It should be noted that the branches of this tree are not fully open from the beginning. Players must find weapon parts in order to open all branches and fully upgrade a weapon. This is quite conducive to exploration.

Source: Motive Studios

Of course the store is still there. As you explore the USG Ishimura you can find item skins to expand its catalogue. This way you could buy bullets and first aid kits in case you find yourself at zero. You will also find different outfits that increase your defense and the number of objects you can carry.

There are so many things you can improve in Dead Space that a single trip through its campaign will not be enough. Fortunately you can jump into the new game plus mode once you finish his story. In this one you can experience it all over again, but with all the costumes, items and upgrades you already got.

I can’t help but mention that the new game plus mode also has its own exclusive collectibles. Which, when put together, will give you a secret ending. So there’s a lot of replayability in this title.

A survival horror with some metroidvania

One of the most noticeable changes in the Dead Space remake is that you can tour the entire USG Ishimura. As you advance in its history, more sections are opened. In the last moments you can go through it from end to end in search of any chest or improvement that you could have missed.

Here come the secondary missions that I mentioned a moment ago. Several of them will send you to sections of the ship that are not necessarily your main objective. But these diversions are quite welcome as they dig deeper into the story and usually give you very nice rewards for your time.

Source: Motive Studios

One of the additions in this Dead Space are the ‘permissions’. As you explore there will be doors that will not open until you have the indicated level of permission. These levels are achieved by advancing the story. Once you are at max level, you can return to parts of the ship where you left unlocked doors. The good news is that the map helps mark the ones you may have missed. Obviously these places contain very useful objects for your mission.

This is why I say Dead Space adds a metroidvania element. Since there will be sections that you will have to return to once you have more tools to advance. Which can considerably increase the game time and opens the door to another of the most striking features of the remake.

Dead Space’s director of intensity won’t let you rest easy

Since Dead Space remake favors backtracking, they added something called the intensity director. This is an AI that evaluates your performance and adds enemies or changes scenery elements to make you feel unsafe. Wow he does it.

In my time touring the USG Ishimura over and over again I had quite a few very unpleasant surprises. In rooms where he was sure he had finished off all the necromorphs, he would find another group of them. But the intensity director’s job was not limited to just putting enemies in front of me.

Source: Motive Studios

There were also sections where I returned to that went from perfectly lit to pitch black. In addition to the fact that the sound design indicated to me that it was full of dangers. However, it was not like that, nothing ever jumped out of the shadows, but the discomfort was there. The intensity director fully complies with his job.

If we add to this that there are sections that force us to switch the energy from lights to vital systems or vice versa, we have a game that doesn’t ‘let you rest’. Dead Space Remake manages to keep you uncomfortable and on your toes throughout its duration. So any fan of this type of game is welcome to try it.

beauty in decay

At a graphic level, dead space looks downright spectacular. The reflections and stage lighting add to his sense of despair. Despite the death and monsters around, there are scenarios that can leave you stunned.

A separate mention for the use of particles, since there are sections where the smoke does not allow the enemies to be seen. The fire looks truly deadly and bright, while the poison gas sections really convey how suffocating it could feel.

Source: Motive Studios

The audio design is worthy of applause since at every moment you are listening to things that make your skin crawl. In my time playing there were several jumps caused by simple sound samples. If you have the opportunity to play it with headphones, it is highly recommended.

My time playing was on a PlayStation 5 console where the haptic feedback from the DualSense adds to the immersion. Every time you take something, it sounds in the control, just like when you find text or audio. Also, each weapon and its fire mode feels different to control. You even get to feel the weight of your stomps when you land the final blow on an enemy.

Dead Space: a remake that more than justifies its existence

Dead Space is a remake that in my opinion managed to surpass the original. There is no doubt that in time I will return to the classic to remember it, but the remake seemed to me the definitive version of this story. His plot goes deeper here, we learn more about Isaac’s psychology, we get to tour the USG Ishimura, and the progression is more satisfying.

Your changes are quite welcome and in my opinion they improve some aspects of the original. For example, boss battles become more epic and unique here. Even so, everything remains quite respectful of the work of those who created it 15 years ago.

Source: Motive Studios

As Resident Evil 2 Remake was at the time, I think Dead Space should be taken as an example. Since it keeps what came before quite intact, at the same time that it adds mechanics that make it worth visiting once more. Any horror fan should play it and fans of the franchise shouldn’t hesitate to buy it. Now I can’t wait for them to remake 2 with this same quality. If you buy it, don’t forget to share what you think through our discord.

We played Dead Space on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by an EA Games representative in the region.