Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Game mechanics – 80%

History – 80%

Music – 80%

Graphics – 80% Summary Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster gives us the definitive way to enjoy this trip to Willamette with excellent graphics and well thought-out and implemented quality of life improvements. The game is still as fun as ever, making it a must-play for all fans of the series. Although it does have some performance issues. Genre: Action-adventure



Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC



Release: 09/19/2024



Publisher: Capcom



Developer: Capcom

In 2006 Capcom surprised us with Dead Risinga new zombie game that was nothing like other experiences of the time. Instead of focusing on horror elements and resource management, it gave us a story full of humor and different ways to take down the undead.

18 years after that installment that gave us a much-loved franchise, Capcom is giving it a chance in life again after 8 years of absence with Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Now that I’ve spent time enjoying everything it has to offer, I’ll tell you if it’s worth returning to Willamette.

What you need to know about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

What is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster about?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster presents us with exactly the same story as the 2006 original. Here we take control of freelance journalist Frank West who arrives in the town of Willamette, Colorado after receiving tips that something is happening there that could be the scoop of his life.

Upon arrival, he finds a town infested with zombies and is forced to take refuge in the Parkview shopping center. Here you will have three days to survive while getting to the bottom of what caused the zombie outbreak and rescuing other survivors..

Source: Capcom

The story of Dead Rising It has never been known for being incredibly complex, but it is interesting enough to keep you moving forward. Especially since you have to keep an eye on the time you have left if you want to get to the bottom of the whole zombie mystery.

It is also one of those games that has multiple endings depending on your performance, which invites you to play it more than once. This combined with its entertaining gameplay makes it perfect to revisit over and over again trying out different strategies to get the best possible outcome.

The gameplay received quite a few changes but you can still play like in the past

The gameplay in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster In the basics it’s the same. Frank can pick up different objects from the mall to use against the zombies. From simple benches, to old axes and toy X-busters. Plus, as you level up you get more abilities to defend yourself in melee combat.

Speaking of leveling up, the best way to do it is with Frank’s camera. This allows us to take photos of different genres. The more creative and with more elements of each one, the more experience we gain. Not to mention there are unique opportunities as well as stickers scattered around the mall that give you extra points.

While all this remains, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster made very welcome changes. One of the main ones is the addition of a life bar to items that lets you see how much life they have left in their lifespan.In the original this didn’t exist, instead objects would start flashing red, but you didn’t know exactly how much time they had left.

Source: Capcom

Another change I liked the most was that Frank’s different special attacks are now easier to do and are linked to specific buttons. The original forced you to make strange combinations of the stick and buttons that made it not as accurate or made you do things you didn’t want to.Of course, you also have the option to play with the original title’s controls in the main menu.

If that wasn’t enough, Capcom borrowed a bit from its Resident Evil remakes and also gives us the ability to move while aiming. In addition to improved aiming reticles that makes firearms in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster become even more useful.

You still need to keep track of your time, but it’s now easier to keep track in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Those who have played this series of games know that timing is a crucial part of the experience. Missions are not available indefinitely, and if you take too long you may miss out on experiencing certain things. This remains the same in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

However, here it is easier to follow the different ‘firsts’ available at certain times. All because its developers added the option to follow up to three at a time. In the original you could only follow one and an arrow pointed in the general direction of it.

Source: Capcom

In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster The arrow is replaced by points on a radar above your head that, in addition to the direction, tell you the distance left. Also, if it is above or below you, it also adds a small indicator so that there is no mistake and you know exactly where to go. Not to mention that the objectives are also marked on the map.

All of these changes in the remaster make it much less tedious to organize yourself to cover different firsts in a single trip. It also helps you plan better because it is much clearer how much time you have left to complete them before losing them.

Survivors are now much less of a headache

Another integral part of the original was the rescue of various survivors throughout the mall. Unfortunately, it was quite difficult to get everyone safely to the security room due to their poor AI which always made them head straight into groups of zombies.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster made several changes to their AIs and now they are even useful to help you survive. They even added a little new mechanic where you can see what weapons survivors are best with to make them more efficient. Plus they now follow your instructions better.

Source: Capcom

You can simply have them follow you or point them to the side where you want them to gather. The best thing of all is that they will do it without complaining and you no longer have to be as worried about them as the original.. This makes you more inspired to go out and rescue them, which will be very beneficial in leveling up and improving your chances of survival.

Wilamette and its inhabitants are given new life in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Of course the biggest improvement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It is in the graphic section thanks to the use of the RE Engine. This makes the models of the human characters look much more realistic and detailed, but the best thing is in terms of the scenarios.

Thanks to this new engine, Willamete feels more special and each of its different seats shines with its unique themes. In addition, depending on the time of day, the scenery and its lighting change, which sometimes provide visual spectacles. If you play it, don’t forget to visit Wonderland Plaza at night.

Source: Capcom

This also makes zombies look more grotesque than ever and hits feel more brutal. Capcom definitely did a great job giving its cat’s hand to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster which, together with the changes in its gameplay, makes it in no way inferior to modern triple A games.

The experience was very entertaining but I found a somewhat annoying problem

In general Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It is a very entertaining and fun game to play. Furthermore, throughout my time playing the game I hardly encountered any graphical or programming errors. However, towards the end a fairly constant problem arose.

Towards the end of the game you have access to some pretty powerful firearms. Unfortunately, when using them there is a bug in the game that somehow makes zombies immortal and untouchable. Also, if there are too many of them, it causes a huge frame drop that makes the game practically unplayable.When I encountered this error I wanted to wait for it to be fixed, but the only solution was to close and reopen the game.

Source: Capcom

As I said, This problem is more present towards the end of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster while the rest of the experience is very goodHopefully Capcom will release a patch soon to fix this flaw, as they have a really fun and worthwhile title.

Should you give Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster a chance?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It’s a very good game that you won’t regret playing, especially when Capcom fixes the bug I mentioned. It’s even recommended for those who have already experienced the original or its first remaster from 2016, as it has several additions that you won’t want to miss and make the experience feel quite fresh 18 years after its original release.

If this is your first time experiencing this Capcom series, it’s a great way to get into it, as it’s much more accessible than the original and could lead you to enjoy the rest of the series. Maybe this is exactly what Capcom is looking for to determine if the series deserves another chance at life.

Source: Capcom

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It’s just what a remaster should be. It keeps the story and gameplay aspects intact, but takes advantage of the opportunity to attack certain areas with quite favorable results that make it the definitive way to enjoy this experience. Not to mention that with the RE Engine it’s the best this series has looked in years. We even want to see the first sequels given the same treatment. If you get to play it, don’t forget to share your thoughts on our site. Discord.

We played Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Capcom representative in the region