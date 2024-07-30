From its first screenings, Night with the Devil was established as one of the films horror films of recent years. Even Stephen King, creator of several classic horror literature, shared his enthusiasm for it on social media. This made distributors decide to give it a chance on as many screens as possible.

Now it will finally be available to Mexican audiences starting this August 1st. I had the opportunity to see it before its release and that’s why I’m sharing my impressions here. Although I can tell you in advance that I thought it was one of the most unmissable horror films of today. You’ll soon find out why.

Key points from our review of Night with the Devil

What is At Night with the Devil about?

At Night with the Devil shows us the last episode of a late night talk show called Night Owls, hosted by Jack Delroy. For a while this was the most watched show on television and his star quickly rose in the entertainment world. However, he decided to step away from the spotlight after a personal tragedy.

Source: IFC Films

Some time later he returns to the program but he is obviously not as popular as before. In an attempt to boost his ratings, he decides to invite a supposedly possessed girl to the show on Halloween night in 1977. What follows is one of the darkest events on American television.

The presentation of the film is one of its strongest and most creative points.

The preamble of At Night with the Devil It already tells us that what we will see is supposedly the master of what was broadcast that night. This includes exactly what happened on broadcast television, as well as several behind-the-scenes shots that give us more insight into the story.

As such, the entire film literally plays out like a late-night show from the 1970s. It even features a square format throughout, with the absence of color marking the commercial breaks. Additionally, the screen is filled with ‘noise’ which is what televisions of that era looked like and the sound design is also made to sound like it is coming from an old TV.

Source: IFC Films

It also begins with a fake documentary to take us into the story that makes us feel At Night with the Devil much more authentic. This, combined with the decision to use very little-known actors, helps further sell the fantasy that this actually once happened.

Of course, the ‘found footage’ presentation is already much older than At Night with the Devil. Still, I think the directors did a great job here in giving it just that nighttime show treatment. Those who grew up in the era or with similar shows will know that they went over the top when it came to recreating them.

Night with the Devil brilliantly captures the seventies

Another part where it shines quite a bit At Night with the Devil is in its representation of the 1970s. Not only in the filming sets of Night Owls, but also in the costumes and behaviour of both the guests and the spectators of the show.

Here I want to make a special parenthesis for David Dastmalchian, who plays Jack Delroy. Throughout the film he becomes a completely charismatic presenter from that era, but he also opens up some very dramatic moments and some madness that enhances the experience.

Source: IFC Films

I think that the seventies feeling in At Night with the Devil and it extends beyond the sets. Also, its handling of horror is quite similar to some films of the genre that came out during those years. A much more subtle horror but one that stays with you even after the credits roll.

Don’t expect much gore and jumpscares

To go deeper into this feeling, I want to remember the horror of films like Rosemary’s Baby, The glow either The ExorcistThere aren’t a huge amount of jumpscares or gore like in more modern films. Rather, they go because of a psychological terror that goes deep into your mind.

At Night with the Devil It does not matter. His focus is more on creating a terrifying atmosphere and invading the viewer with a constant question of what will happen next?Of course, this doesn’t mean that it shies away from more striking images front and center. There is some of that, but there are more hidden but disturbing images that might follow you out of the theater if you pay attention.

Source: IFC Films

This works in the film’s favor. From the very first moments, it sets out what is going to happen and keeps you on the edge of your seat. We know it was a night that ended badly for everyone, but that doesn’t stop it from being captivating to see how the macabre events unfold.

At Night with the Devil It even goes further by playing with the viewer’s own mind in a very good scene. Obviously I won’t go into details so as not to spoil it for you, but you’ll undoubtedly know what I meant when you see it. Right now I can’t remember another movie that conveys a similar feeling.

Night with the Devil makes good use of its low budget, although it is also noticeable

At Night with the Devil It is a low-budget film. Still, it’s noticeable that the directors made the most of this and most of the time it works in their favor. The feeling of claustrophobia due to the format and the fact that everything happens in the same place tells you that there will be no way to escape when everything goes to hell.

However, this budget also works against it at key points. There are some scenes with very noticeable visual effects, but in a bad way. It’s impossible to worry about someone getting electrocuted when lightning looks so cartoonish.

Source: IFC Films

Maybe knowing this was why they decided to leave these effects in very short scenes, but it is still quite noticeable and manages to take you out of the great premise that was established. At Night with the Devil. For me, this is the most negative point in a film that generally achieves what it sets out to do.

Should you watch it?

At Night with the Devil I find it a very interesting proposal that shows that there are different very effective ways to cause terror. It gives us a very creative use of the found footage format combined with a plot that draws you in with laughter and then gives you lasting scares.

Even if you are not a fan of horror movies, but you are a cinema lover, I recommend that you watch it at least once. I think it has the potential to become a future classic that will be revisited in the future. Although as I said, its visual effects keep it from becoming completely great.

Source: IFC Films

So if you’re looking for something worth your money in cinema, you should definitely give this a try. At Night with the Devil. Well, in addition to entertaining yourself, you will be supporting a completely refreshing and original idea that we need so much these days.

