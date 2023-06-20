













Review: Crash Team Rumble – Fruit collecting has never been so fun and addictive | EarthGamer

The marsupial has already proven that it can jump into other genres like party games or racing games with success. Now that thanks to Activision we had the opportunity to play this new experience, we tell you if you should join this new party or if you should skip it completely.

What is Crash Team Rumble about?

Crash Team Rumble is a new multiplayer game starring various characters from the Crash Bandicoot universe. Here the goal is to face off in four-on-four matches to collect as many wumpa fruits as possible in a given amount of time. The first to reach the limit is the one who wins.

Source: Activision

In terms of history, there is none here. Once you start the game, you will only participate in a small tutorial to learn the basics of its mechanics. After that, you are completely free to jump online and enjoy all the madness this game has in store for you.

The gameplay is quite simple but very fun

As for the controls to play, these are very basic and surely very familiar to all Crash Bandicoot fans. With the left stick you move your character and with the right the perspective of the camera. We play on PS5, where x is the jump button and square is the one you use to attack. Then come the variations in the characters.

Each of the characters we were able to play with had their own specific way of attacking or their own moves. For example, Crash’s girlfriend Tawna can use her grappling hook to dash around with R2. By pressing the same button, Dingodile can use her cannon to suck up wumpa fruit and even the new character Catbat can fly a bit by pressing X several times.

Source: Activision

The changes in the characters invites you to try each one that it offers Crash Team Rumble. Over time, there will surely be one that is more suited to the way you like to play or that is more suited to the strategy you have with your team.

It should be noted that being a team multiplayer title, there is a lot of emphasis on working together and complementing each other to win. Not to mention that the characters in Crash Team Rumble they are divided according to the role for which they work best.

Taking a role is vital to winning in Crash Team Rumble

In the initial version of Crash Team Rumble we find eight playable characters. According to the function they fulfill, they are divided into three types: scorers, blockers and boosters. Each of these types is necessary to have more chances of winning.

In the scorers we find Crash Bandicoot, Tawna and Catbat. Their specialty is mobility and they are the ones that can collect the most fruit. In the blockers we find Dingodile, Dr N. Brio and N. Tropy woman, who are very strong and have abilities to eliminate the rest of the players or steal their fruit.

Source: Activision

Finally in the booster class are Coco Bandicoot and Neo Cortex. Both are weak to attack, but they can activate faster some gems that multiply the team’s fruit. In addition to being able to release powers that are scattered around the field faster.

And if that was not enough Crash Team Rumble adds a special item that you can use when pressing triangle. Before each game you decide what your special will be. In our time playing we saw from plants that slow down rivals, to refrigerators that heal our allies.

These special items can be used once their bar is filled, which increases over time. But we can speed up the process by doing the ideal tasks for the character we use. That is, if we collect fruit with Crash, if we eliminate enemies with Dingodile or if we support our team with Coco.

Collecting fruit is the main thing, but each map has its special touch

Of course the main objective of the games of Crash Team Rumble is to collect fruit and bring it to your base. However, each of the maps we play on has traps or improvements that we can activate. Either to make our job easier or to make life miserable for our rival.

In our game time we find a force field that prevents anyone from getting into our base. As well as a spaceship attack all over the map that makes it very difficult to collect fruit. Nor can we forget some flamethrowers that are activated right at the opposite base, so that the opponents cannot go and leave their fruit.

Source: Activision

These traps or abilities are activated by collecting relics that are also scattered on the map. Having enough of them, we can go to the mark on the floor that represents the power to leave them. Each power has its specific number of relics needed to activate and the whole team can cooperate to activate them.

It is the set of all this that makes each game of Crash Team Rumble immediately descend into amusing chaos. Since there are many variables to take into account beyond just collecting fruit. In addition, the use of powers, gems and special abilities makes it very easy to flip the score at any time, so the fight for victory is constant.

Play more to put your special touch on Crash Team Rumble

The fun it gives Crash Team Rumble could be enough to keep you hooked for hours. However, its developers decided to add a series of unlockables to reward all your invested time. From new characters, to customization elements.

It should be noted that when we started playing we only had Crash, Dingodile and Coco available. Playing with each of them and gathering experience made them unlock their other classmates. So you will have to play a long time to get all the characters out.

Source: Activision.

Once you get everyone out and have a favorite in Crash Team Rumblethen you can give it your personal touch. Likewise, the more we play, we can get different hats, caps, and skins for the characters.. Thus, even if you are in a team of pure Coco Bandicoots, you will surely be able to differentiate yourself from the rest.

Something we should mention is that Crash Team Rumble It is designed to last many more seasons. So surely with time new characters and aspects will arrive that may have a cost. But in the time we were playing, everything was unlockable just by playing..

Should you give it a try?

Crash Team Rumble is a curious experiment with Crash Bandicoot that we think works very well. It’s quite fun and chaotic, which will easily make you spend many hours on it without getting bored. Especially with the incentive of unlocking more things the more you enjoy.

Our only concern would be that it is a fully multiplayer game, which also has a cost. In other words, its lifetime will depend entirely on how the public receives it.. We hope that many will give it a try, so that Activision and Toys For Bob will continue to support it for many years to come.

Source: Activision

Since the only way to enjoy it solo is with practice games with the computer and frankly, that is not as much fun as facing unpredictable and thinking opponents. If you are one of those who will play it, do not forget to go to our discord to invite us to some games.

We played Crash Team Rumble on PlayStation 5 with early access provided by an Activision representative in the region