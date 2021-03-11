That moment of the console generation has arrived when they are filled with improved versions of titles that we already played before. Now it is the turn of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. What changes does this version have? They’re worth it?

This is our review of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in its next generation version.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Returns

A quarter of Crash Bandicoot It was one of the most pleasant surprises I experienced in the past year.

In the history of video games there have been a lot of series that were huge hits in the 80s and 90s, but nothing else fails to update to modern times with the right combination of nostalgia and updated mechanics. We are watching you Against, Sonic and a very long etcetera.

Nevertheless, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time He knew how to take the elements that most excited us from the Naughty Dog trilogy of the 90s and gave it new features in its playability with skins that allowed you to have various abilities, ranging from slowing down time, to spinning with fury through the air.

In addition, there are five selectable characters, four of them with very different gameplay and with dedicated levels built around their differences.

To find out all the details of Crash Bandicoot 4You can read our review that back then it was on its Xbox One version. Right now we are going to focus only on its Xbox Series update.

Optimized crash

The first thing you should know is that this game is optimized for free to its next-gen version if you already have it on Xbox One. It was an update of more than 20 GB.

This update allows it to be played in native 4K resolution and everything running at 60FPS. This if you are playing it in Series X. If instead, you are in a Series S, the 4K will have upscale.

The colorful graphs of Crash Bandicoot 4 They look clearer than ever, although honestly it’s not a huge difference either unless you see them running side by side.

Now let’s get to the most positive: previously Crash Bandicoot 4 it took up to more than 20 seconds to load a level. Something that worsened considering that it is a loading screen to exit the level towards the map; and then another to go off the map to a new level.

On the other hand, in its version of Xbox Series X entering from one level to another took around 6 seconds only. We are talking about a reduction in brutal loading times.

On the other hand, Crash Bandicoot 4 took its time to come out on the Xbox Series, considering that it was released since October 2020. As such, there may be some disappointed who expected some kind of additional content.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in next-gen it is simply a technically improved version of what we already enjoyed last year. And unless you have eagle eyes and an amazing TV, the only thing you’re going to notice is load times.

It’s worth it?

Crash Bandicoot 4 It was one of its best family friendly titles of 2020 and months later it comes to spread love on new platforms where it is more than welcome.

The best thing is that the next-gen update improves even one of the biggest weaknesses that this game had initially, which is the load times.

Of course, do not expect any kind of additional content.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series. Previously it was already for Xbox One and PS4. This review is based on the Xbox Series version.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Xbox Series) Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive The great platform of 2020 reaches more consoles

On Xbox Series X loading times decrease dramatically

The next-gen update is free





