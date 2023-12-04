Corsair HS80 Max, which you can find here on the company’s official website, they are headphones with an overall low price which I must admit, I was rather skeptical at first. After a period of intense testing, However, I slowly changed my mind and today I want to tell you about it in my full review.

Unboxing and features

A book should never be judged by its cover, but I must admit that these Corsair HS80 Max pleasantly impressed me right from the unboxing. The packaging studied and capable of seducing the eye thanks to some well-studied little gems it left me very satisfied, but since a book should never be judged entirely by its cover, I obviously recommend you read the entire review. For now though Here is the contents of the package:

1x HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset

1x Wireless USB adapter

1x USB Charging Cable (1.5m)

1x Quick Start Guide

1x Safety Leaflet

1x Warranty Card

Much more interesting is undoubtedly the technical data sheet. We have in front of us some headphones with approx 20 hours of battery life, wireless (up to 18 meters), RGB, compatible with the main gaming platforms including PlayStation, PC and Xbox, certified Dolby Atmos, with microphone and RGB. I must also point out that the build quality is excellent, with a really good and very customizable headphone adjustment system. But we’ll talk about this shortly.

Corsair HS80 Max, let’s put them to the test!

These Corsair HS80 Max are obviously plug and play, once the USB stick is connected and the headphones are turned on we will be ready to play. Before talking about this however, I would like to introduce you to the headphone adjustment system. The company opted for two velcro zippers which allow you to adjust the classic padded headband in a precise manner, to say the least.

We have then two soft covered pavilions in what looks like velor to me. A choice that I fully approve as not only it is more breathable and comfortablebut it also avoids what happens over time with sponge coverings, i.e. the small pieces covering it coming off.

I have to say then these headphones they are very light, and even after a long time of play the discomfort is reduced to a minimum. Be careful though, isolation is not total as in other pairs of headphones but here personal taste comes into play. I always prefer to have a minimum of daily background while playing, but probably if you are looking for perfect isolation from external noise, you should consider carefully before purchasing.

Let’s get to audio quality, starting immediately with a key factor: if you intend to play on PC, then you will hardly find headphones that can compete at this price range. Thanks to the iCUE software these Corsair HS80 Max reach very high peaks when it comes to sound.

They cope well in every situation, both in terms of gaming and listening to multimedia, immersing you in the adventure. I must admit that the default profile didn’t excite me, but after playing a bit with iCUE I found my perfect setting and compared to for example my Pulse 3D you can feel the difference.

This is obviously if you play on PC and can therefore take advantage of the software. I then had the opportunity to try the headphones in question on PlayStation 5 and here I must say that Sony’s Pulse 3D are the masters. First you will have to give up 3D audio which is offered exclusively by the company’s headphones.

Secondly, unlike the Pulse, every time you turn off these Corsair HS80 Max, if the key remains inserted in the console, theitself will not go directly to monitor audio, but it will remain set to that of the headphones, forcing you to perform the manual switch. The Pulses, on the other hand, once turned off automatically switch to the monitor audio. Niceties I realize, but the Pulse are playing at home and it’s impossible not to notice it.

Finally let’s talk about microphone that guarantees excellent quality, obviously compared to the price of the product. But I will tell you more about this in the paragraph relating to Bluetooth.

iCUE, find the perfect setting!

iCUE is the software that the company makes available and which will allow you to customize your Corsair HS80 Max to the fullest. Before talking about it, however, it is important to briefly tell you about the layout of the physical keys of the Corsair in question: on the left side we have the on/off – activation/deactivation button of wireless mode. Then we have a very convenient wheel to adjust the volume.

The gem is that the scroll wheel on the Corsair HS80 Max is even clickable, allowing you to navigate between the different presets you choose and access some iCUE functions. On the right side of the headphones there is a MFB button (Multi Function Button) which allows you to manage all Bluetooth functions. Interesting factor is that as you have certainly guessed via iCUE you can customize the result of pressing the button. We’ll also have a really cool feature called SoundID.

In practice SoundID, through some tests, will promise to search for the best balancing configuration for you of your Corsair HS80 Max, giving you the audio quality best suited to you. For now it seems to work decently, I was quite satisfied with the final result.

Bluetooth? And there it is!

Corsair HS80 Max follow the line of classic Bluetooth headphones with one peculiarity however: wireless and Bluetooth coexist, allowing you to have headphones connected to your phone during your gaming sessions. The purpose of this? Let’s say you’re on Discord having fun with your friends and you get a call on your phone, by pressing the Bluetooth button, the call will be forwarded to the headphones and you will be able to easily speak thanks to them without having to remove them.

Obviously the audio of the Discord call he will be isolated in the meantime and no one will hear your conversation. A really not bad function if you think about it which I assure you will impress you a lot. The audio is very good, the people I tested with said it felt very good, so I can’t complain! Too bad that in the absence of Wireless, there is no possibility of using Bluetooth for media.