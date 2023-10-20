For the indies

The independent scene has become one of the most important pillars of the medium. While super productions go through difficult times thanks to financial and business issues, the so-called indies show off their best cards, promoting innovation and the true values ​​of gaming. To prove the above, what we have seen in 2023, a year full of large deliveries that have come from the least expected corners and with truly limited resources. The name of Jeppe Carlsen is one of the most important of this entire movement, because not only was he a pioneer with things like Limbo, but it made us understand that this type of production could compete in quality with any other. After his departure from Playdead after finishing the also jewel of Insidethe Danish creative joined a new company to work on his new project, which is finally reaching us under the name Cocoon.

As I told you a few moments ago, one of the great advantages of independent or low-cost development is that you can take important risks without major consequences, that is, testing crazy ideas both at a conceptual level and at the generation of a new one. IP, as well as the game mechanics themselves. As we saw in Carlsen’s last two works, Cocoon is a game that takes a brutally different path from everything that is currently being done, presenting a completely minimalist and simple control interface, which works in a highly sophisticated puzzle environment, resulting in a truly particular and very special video game that From the moment you drink, it impresses you with ideas that it is difficult to imagine how they were granted and then executed in such a good way.

Less is more

As the years have progressed, video games have followed a natural cycle of sophistication in all sections. The graphics are more realistic than ever, the controls increasingly have more buttons and of course, the mechanics have become complex and at times difficult to approach, especially for newcomers. Despite the above, there is also a group of developers who have found beauty in simplicity and precisely on that, they have built new, extremely special ideas. Cocoon It is proof that less is more and that even using only the analog and a button, you can build great dynamics that we have never seen before.

Talk about the narrative of Cocoon It is quite complicated because of how ambiguous it becomes. As in Jeppe Carlsen’s other works, here we do not have a single line of dialogue. The game starts when our character appears to land from outer space in an unknown world, which he begins to explore with the aim of eliminating a series of monsters that plague him. The ending does not do much more, leaving us with a feeling of important emptiness with the clear objective of us drawing conclusions and giving our own interpretations. If you don’t like such vague stories, you will surely feel lost in this game, but I repeat, that is the author’s style.

In addition to the way he carries his narrative, Cocoon It is a game that clearly regrets carrying any element that is not totally and completely essential. What I mean by this is that we are looking at a title that does not have any kind of graphical interface; That is, at no time does it tell you “with such a button you do this.” The title relies entirely on what it presents to you within its own world so that you yourself can deduce what to do next. And does all this work? Yes, better than it should in fact. Despite the above, the experience flows like nothing else and if you only have the slightest sense of logic, you can make your way through its intricate puzzles.

Having said the above, I tell you that Cocoon is a game totally focused on puzzles with an aerial view that on more than one occasion takes a very interesting isometric point, leaving aside the 2D perspective of Inside and Limbo. There is no combat as such, but there are confrontations against bosses in which we have to use different elements to defeat them, which in reality present us with an elaborate problem that we have to solve under pressure. The interesting thing about it is that as I already mentioned, everything works with the simple use of the analogue and a single button. Without further ado. It blows my mind how such advanced things have been achieved with such a simple interface.

But well, what makes the gameplay of Cocoon? At first you will feel that the game is going down a fun, but quite normal path. The problems it asks us to solve are things like moving a sphere, changing switches, or activating a moving platform. All very well designed, but nothing out of the ordinary. Things start to get really crazy when you realize that that sphere that you have been carrying for a long time is actually an entire world that you can enter at certain times to resolve situations that affect the other world in which you were. This idea goes out of the stratosphere when you find another world, in which you can put the first sphere you had found. Yes, a world within another world. You can imagine how things get when you find a fourth sphere.

It is very complicated to explain only with words how everything I am telling you works, but for now, I only see them as puzzles that require actions in different worlds that can contain themselves and that we, as players, decide when and how. make those changes. Yes, I know it sounds really complicated and the truth is that I can’t imagine the way in which Jeppe Carlsen proposed all this to, for example, his team of programmers. I can’t even think how you conceive such abstract ideas and then put them into a planning document for later execution. The best thing about this whole thing is that Cocoon It doesn’t use a single word to explain it to you, it simply presents it and trusts the user’s intelligence.

In addition to the above, we have that each sphere or world that we find gives us a new kind of power. For example, the first allows certain platforms to appear when we are loading it, while the second makes certain objects appear or disappear when we interact with them. As you are probably already imagining, these mechanics combined with other puzzles and of course, with the whole world changing thing, make Cocoon in a highly sophisticated game in design that starts from very simple ideas and foundations. I think we are rarely faced with such a clear example of what it means to be elegant when it comes to video game design. Simply brilliant.

Exploring color

Undoubtedly, one of the things that caught the most attention of Limbo When it was being launched 13 years ago, it was what was special about its graphic and artistic style. All this gloomy black and white simply captured us thanks to the deep atmosphere it created around the entire adventure. This matter remained in Inside, but now with precise touches of color that also caused something within us. Already leaving Playdead, the Danish creative decided to go down a markedly different path with Cocoona much more colorful one with clear intentions of not only being aesthetic, but also contributing to the gaming experience as such.

The decision to insert so much color in Cocoon It’s clear. Since it does not have any kind of graphical interface, the game requires all the visual help possible so that we players do not feel lost. To achieve the above, each of the game worlds was assigned a color. The first is an orange desert, the second a kind of rainy swamp where green tones reign and thus, each space is easy to recognize so that you always know clearly where you are standing and yes, it works in a great way as an example of what it is like. that even the graphics and visual style of a game can be used to improve gameplay.

On the art direction side we still have a title that is far from Jeppe Carlsen’s previous works. Both our character, as well as the worlds we visit and those who inhabit them, have all kinds of insects that are part organic and part mechanical. It seems like a civilization built almost everything we see many years ago, making the experience feel more mysterious. Music helps a lot with all this, since it is quite occasional and when it appears, it usually transmits a strong feeling of desolation. It is important to mention that the game is made in Unity and above all, the effect that is created when you switch at will between one world and another is truly impressive.

For this review we use the Xbox Series Of course, the latest Microsoft machine is well suited for this type of game, so you usually get great results in terms of image quality and, above all, performance. I have a huge doubt about how the Switch version works, especially in terms of how you instantly switch between worlds. It is most likely that Cocoon run well in the Nintendo hybrid, because it will surely find its largest market there, but it will have to be confirmed.

Maybe the shock of seeing for the first time Cocoon not be as strong as it was with Limbo, but I assure you that Geometric Interactive is delivering a beautiful game full of color that precisely uses its artistic style to favor the design of its core gameplay, an issue that we do not always see within the medium. The design of both the main character and the enemies is very outstanding and makes you feel like you are in a place you shouldn’t be, but that holds a huge secret that you simply can’t stop chasing.

Forging legend

The independent scene has gone from being just another section of the medium to an entire institution from which several of the most important developers and creatives of all time have emerged. I believe that for some time now the name of Jeppe Carlsen has occupied a privileged place among all this, and now with Cocoon, simply affirms how special he is when creating video games, because in a completely different studio than the one that made him famous, he delivers probably his most sophisticated and advanced work. The interesting thing about this whole matter is that we are not dealing with a pretentious and over-complicated title as it could be. The WitnessFor example, no, here we have an extremely fun game that starts from very simple fundamentals to amaze us with great ideas, always putting fun first.

Thanks to its impeccable and very elegant design, deep atmosphere and cryptic story, Cocoon It becomes a new gem of the medium that is experiencing a 2023 of real amazement, and a new triumph of independent development that involves modest budgets with small teams. Once again, it is made clear to us that perhaps a good part of the future of this industry lies not so much in AAA super productions worth hundreds of millions of dollars and years-long processes, but in titles with achievable objectives using much more realistic resources. Another game that you simply cannot miss for anything and that also, due to its duration that does not exceed five hours, is ideal to take any weekend and have a time that is not only very fun, but highly memorable and that will undoubtedly leave you something If you love this form of entertainment, of course, it is art in the fullest sense of the term.