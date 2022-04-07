What were you doing in 1999? Were you already born? Did you play with your older brother’s Super Nintendo? If you had to live the passage between the 20th and the 21st century, surely you lived a little of everything. A transition between a slow Internet like the arrival of the fortnight and bombardment of information. Among all that was Chrono Cross.

This sequel to chrono trigger He proposed a game that reached an entire generation that had a PlayStation. Surely many of those who played it had already passed titles like Final Fantasy VII, VIII And till Lunar. A sequel to the legendary title of the legendary Super Nintendo game that was born from the mind of Akira Toriyama, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Yūji Horii Sounded pretty good, right?

Chrono Cross It had new game mechanics, a different scenario and a fresh proposal for the RPG of the time. Of course, it was confusing like many games of that generation. The story was slow, with very specific objectives and you could easily get lost if you didn’t pay attention to what you were doing.

Replaying this title was not an impossible task. If you had a PS3, you could buy it through the playstation store and enjoy it on an HDTV with more or less decent scaling. But, if you left that experience hovering between 1999 and 2003 – just to put a date – then that memory you have is certainly blurred.

What is Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers?

First of all, you have to define this title for what it is: a remaster. These kinds of proposals technically revive a game from several generations ago, retouch it and make it possible to enjoy it once again with the hardware for which they are released.

Many of the titles of that time, which were already betting on a 3D presentation, suffered a lot visually, but, somehow, all those limitations were circumvented and many worthy games were created. In the precise case of this title, it is possible to appreciate that the problems of the past are still loaded and that is so easy to digest.

Graphically, Chrono Cross It was worthy and had a truly colorful color palette that exploited the benefits of the PlayStation at that time. Play it on a HDTV or, hopefully, 4K. The viewing experience is good, but it also feels strange because it’s clearly not from this era.

A remaster doesn’t just come with tweaked characters or corrected worlds to fit on a bigger screen, it also comes with some quality of life improvements and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is no exception. You can move faster, turn off random combat, and much more.

Quality of life improvements are key to getting you back in the game

Right now, although several friends of yours who played NES Final Fantasy games say otherwise, there is no way to go back to the turn-based RPGs of the 90s. Sure, you can psych yourself up and play Dragon Quest XI and have all the patience in the world, but if the formula isn’t solid, or appealing, forget it! You must like suffering.

To revive Chrono Cross – or maybe Final Fantasy VI – can be a problem right now. For this reason, Square Enix made a series of adjustments that make this version much more user-friendly, especially for those without much free time. We already told you that the game runs much faster thanks to a “fast forward”.

We also have a “battle boost” to make battles much easier. To that add automatic battles that give you the correct commands to get ahead. This will help you level up much more easily and without breaking the bank. To this we must add that you can disable random battles with monsters.

The quality of life imposed on Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition it’s pretty good and makes the gaming experience much more streamlined. Come on, it reminds you that when you were young you had plenty of time to play and that you didn’t mind wasting hours on something that can now be enjoyed more quickly.

The experiments that Chrono Cross had

chrono chross it comes with a color system that is not so easy to understand at first. That’s why you must pay close attention to everything, because if not, you’re going to make balls. This is an affinity system where characters in the game are assigned one of six colors. You have to put them in an opposite order: white with black, red with blue and green with yellow.

This can help you make your attacks stronger and defeat enemies much easier. Come on, that’s how JRPGs were during the 90s and especially with the PlayStation. They brought very purposeful things and this one stayed that way because we didn’t see it replicated again.

The song that comes the original soundtrack of Chrono Cross.

The experiments not only fell on the game system, but also on the characters, which varied greatly from each other. Kid and Serge were the complete opposite. So much variety gives rise to you starting to give more than one turn to this particular title, just as happened with chrono trigger.

The story is not so digestible with chron cross, It has many plot holes that were left to what the player thought. It was what it was for back then, alternate realities, crazy accidents and a jump between dimensions that lend themselves perfectly to general confusion. If you don’t lose the thread of the story, it’s because you paid attention in class.

We also recommend: It’s back! Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch

Thanks for Radical Dreamers

Yes, Chrono Cross It is an experimental object in which squaresoft I was looking to get out of a comfort zone because back then it was possible. The margin of error was very wide and not so expensive thanks to the PlayStation. Now, the return of this title is accompanied by a wonder called Radical Dreamers that, honestly, we thought would never come back.

Radical Dreamers it was a game of satellaview that never left Japan and supposedly served as a kind of bridge between chrono trigger and Chrono Cross. Thanks to its history, it was possible to know the connections between both games. The best of all is that it will no longer remain as a lost piece in the memory, you can now play it and in an understandable way.

Also keep in mind that this is a text adventure, so you’re going to feel like it’s a bare-bones or worthless experience, even though you make a lot of decisions. The truth is that you should give it a try, because this title no longer depends on an Internet connection for you to enjoy it.

the combo of Chrono Cross with Radical Dreamers It was a great decision by Square Enix and I’m glad they ventured to put everything in one package. With all this, we must solve the following and important question:

Should you buy Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers?

Square Enix It has balanced its releases in an interesting way, just as it publishes a remaster of a SNES game, brings us a totally new proposal or the sequel to some other game. This shows that there is variety to cater for all tastes. what about Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition?

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a very special bundle that brings to life one of the most beloved games from the era of the first PlayStation. The problem is that it is a title, which, like many others of the time, did not age very well. It has a lot of quality of life adjustments, the characters look very beautiful, but it also feels old. Of course, reviving Radical Dreamers was the best decision of all.

Should you buy it? Without a doubt, as long as you see it in physical format. In digital it is fine, but preserving it will not be easy, and Radical Dreamers deserves to live in some way without fear of it disappearing. Get it physical if you’re willing to treat yourself to playing again Chrono Cross.

Let’s play Chrono Cross; The Radical Dreamers Edition on your PS4 version via PS5 backwards compatibility with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.