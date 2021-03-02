Through decades, Capcom he has sold us time and again compilations of his classic games. At the time he did it with the series Generations, then with the Classic Collection and many more. Come on, this is a way that different generations can enjoy those proposals again. This time, the turn belongs to Capcom Arcade Stadium.

We could discuss for hours the traditional theme of ‘again they sell you the same thing as 30 years ago’, however, this time we are going to analyze the effort behind Capcom Arcade Stadium, a collection that goes beyond the compilation and tries to give players options to enjoy an era that will not return.

It’s worth it? Is it worth making the investment? Why would you be paying? Well, we are going to solve these questions and many others that revolve around Capcom Arcade Stadium which is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Is it like going back to the machines?

Capcom Arcade Stadium It’s a kind of tribute to the time when Capcom It was part of the video game renaissance after everything that happened with Atari and ET. Come on! They are simple experiences, but where emotion and adrenaline play a very important role.

You have to understand that arcades during the 80’s were designed to get you coins and make you play for short periods of time. It was a business and that is perfectly reflected in the presentation of Capcom Arcade Stadium, a very Japanese machine room that is almost impossible to find in a place other than the Land of the Rising Sun.

Now, you have at your choice more than 30 games that are divided into platforms, brawlers, fighting and shooting. You can play them as if you were looking into an arcade or as if it were an ordinary game. We will touch on this kind of customization sections later, however, we can tell you that they are a key part to establish the environment of Capcom Arcade Stadium.

In general, it is a kind of jukebox to which you put a virtual currency and you choose if you want to suffer shooting with a World War II plane or you try to get used to playing Street Fighter II: The World Warrior with the uncomfortable Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch. The options are there for you to take advantage of.

We also recommend: Censorship? Capcom changes the new version of Street Fighter 2 to avoid hurting susceptibilities

What it’s like to play from the Nintendo Switch Capcom Arcade Stadium

Capcom Arcade Stadium presents you the original emulated ROMS of the old games of Capcom. You can choose what kind of version of the game you want, if the North American or the Japanese one. There will be some occasions when you can only choose the one in the Land of the Rising Sun, but these are only very specific cases where certain arcades did not reach this side of the Pacific Ocean.

Now, the experience with each game varies a lot, especially since sometimes we have to deal with the ‘input lag’ or the lack of transmission speed that the controls of the Nintendo Switch have. Nothing happens when it comes to a shooting game, but when it is already a platform title like Ghouls N ‘Ghost everything changes because the space to make mistakes is minimal.

The same is true of the three Street Fighter II iterations that require more of a Pro Controller than recessed Joy-Con. If you add to this that you could face the possible drift of the left control, then maybe you already screwed up. At the end of the day, you have to be very fixed and demanding to realize it, because it is easier to adapt to the error than to realize that it is wrong from the beginning.

Ultimately, the Nintendo switch has portability and that makes you can carry all those games with short experiences that are in Capcom Arcade Stadium wherever you want because that is the nature of the console and it is clear that there is a marked consumer of certain arcade games and this is not the first collection with old titles that is put on sale.

Capcom Arcade Stadium separately or the complete package?

As we already mentioned, Capcom Arcade Stadium collect 32 games of all kinds for arcade lovers. Yes, you will find many games that will be repeated, but, 1943 is not the same as 1941 and Captain Commando does not look much like Final Fight.

Of course, you will not find games with the Alien or Marvel licenses, but the collection is quite solid, especially for those players who feel that the best era of video games was the one in which you had to put tokens or coins to an arcade to entertain you.

Now, the presentation of the game is very important and Capcom Arcade Stadium It gives you a good number of options so that each title looks the way you like it best. As we already mentioned, you can watch the game as if you had a Japanese cabinet in front of you and move the camera to appreciate the other machines to your right or left.

You can also choose other styles, have pixel art cows as a frame, the logos of Capcom and much more. You also have filters to emulate the old CRT screens so that each title looks even more nostalgic. You can even change the orientation of the game so that you can play vertically. That’s a pretty lucky addition that you should take advantage of.

How they gonna keep you busy

However, Capcom Arcade Stadium It does not have online multiplayer, so you will have to wait to gather your friends to relive the old glories in your house. This is bad? It depends, because Capcom added some very discreet options so there is some kind of reason to play a lot.

Right off the bat, you will have various kinds of challenges that have to do with getting the best score, finishing the game with a single tile or within a time limit. Yes, you are not going to get some kind of special ending, but you will get an in-game recognition. It may not sound so extraordinary, but it is a kind of incentive to compete with the sole objective of having the best record, a detail that gave you a status at that time.

The joke is that Capcom Arcade Stadium it gives you a good reason to play online and struggling to reach some kind of record set by some unreachable Asian user. The option is there and it will depend on each player if they can take advantage of it or want to keep their experience as casual as possible.

With all these contexts in place, it was time to resolve the most important question of the review exercise. Capcom Arcade Stadium …

Should you buy Capcom Arcade Stadium?

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is not the first time that Capcom put together a compilation of his games of yesteryear. He did it on the first PlayStation and Sega Saturn, also on the PS2, on the PSP, PS3 and now he does it again on Nintendo Switch. These kinds of movements should not surprise us, let’s say they are different ways of preserving experiences.

The difference between Capcom Arcade Stadium and the other compilations that Capcom has published in the past lies mainly in the quality of its presentation and the variety of options available to make the experience optimal for each user. The emulation is not perfect, but the intent is laudable and beyond pretense, this is a collection of games that should be enjoyed for what it is and nothing more.

It is strange that Capcom Arcade Stadium sold in separate packages when it could easily be traded as a single item. Before its launch, the presentation of the product was confusing, but, already seeing the execution, we can say that it is a promise that fully fulfills its objective.

We play Capcom Arcade Stadium with a code issued by a representative of Capcom in North America in Nintendo Switch.

Capcom Arcade Stadium $ 39.99 USD Graphics and sound

7.5 / 10 Positive Many customization options

Weekly challenges to overcome

Good collection of games

The presentation highlights and sets the atmosphere Negative Lacks certain historical licenses

Joy-Con input lag can be a problem

Its DLC is somewhat illogical

Selling separately doesn’t make sense





