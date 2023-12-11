













Now, the situation with this game is as follows. The campaign is as short as the duration of the Easter holidays, however, that does not mean that it is bad or that it should be judged in such a way. The single player experience in Call of Dutyat least in Modern Warfare III, is certainly reduced and missing something.

On the other hand, we have the multiplayer that only knows how to fully fulfill its task of entertaining us, while the zombies have a new formula that you are going to enjoy. Yes, it is a complete product that is judged in a very unjustified way that does have good and bad things.

With all this, we must ask ourselves the question for which we came, does it make sense to play the 2023 edition of Call of Duty? It's time to find out once and for all.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III point by point

The campaign is a good introduction to Warzone

The good and the bad of the campaign Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is that it has many nods to what the Warzone mode is. We continue with the events of the second part of the series and we have to stop the Russians once again. Yes, it's a cliché, but someone has to do it.

The plot is fair: it has a little drama, many betrayals, some suspense and the action that always accompanies Call of Duty since it exists. The point is that instead of the experience being linear and exciting with every bullet you take, it is very passive and with open world missions.

The joke is that you unlock the map and do certain actions so that the mission continues. If this section didn't feel so Warzone, it would surely be accepted by a greater number of players, but, unfortunately, it is a kind of “Warzone” in miniature.

Surely we will have players who do accept the presentation of the campaign in this way, especially because it goes by like water, but there will also be those who waited a little longer to be able to get the most out of a video game that did not come cheap at all.

The multiplayer is always compliant and solid at all times

Let's not fool ourselves, the reason why many play this series is because of its multiplayer element. It works, it works, it has seasons and there is always a way to visit and enjoy. The question here is how much they can improve it. For example, are there new game modes? Have the animations improved?

The first thing you should know is that we have traditional modes such as death match and zone control. Depending on the season, we will have some additional game modes such as Gunfight, All or Nothing, Headquarters, Team Gunfight and Infected.

Additionally, you must remember that the progression is shared, it is important to note that the content rotates, so it is not always the same over and over again. Now, if you return to multiplayer after several years of not touching it, well, you are going to feel a little out of place because they have really made changes. There is even one where we have a canted sight which is very useful and may need adjustment.

Without the need to be some kind of shock or something that changes the scene of first-person shooter games forever, we can only tell you that the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It fully fulfills its task of not making you look bad and giving you several hours of play, because that is its plan, especially if you already have your squad.

Zombies changes a lot of what you already know

Zombies mode was supposed to be exclusive to Black Ops, however, they thought it Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It would be the ideal place for players to enjoy this gaming experience. The point is that there were many changes here, some certainly drastic that make us think that the real risk in development was here.

You see, zombie mode in Call of Duty Black Ops It was always about overcoming hordes of zombies in very specific scenarios in which you had to survive. The one who endured, well it could be said that he was quite a hero. Now, the formula has changed, because we have an open world map that you unlock little by little.

It's not like it's Warzone with zombies, not at all. Yes, some Battle Royale mechanics are used, but that's it. Let's say you're still trying to survive, but you no longer only have to deal with the living dead, but also with human beings because it was easy for Makarov to command his troops and you have to fix everything.

One thinks that zombies should be a much more linear mode of survival, fast and without so many obstacles. What are you going for? But what was proposed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It is certainly entertaining and well worth experiencing. Yes, when you have a team with other friends, the experience becomes much friendlier because everyone is working towards a common good, but when they are with strangers, everything goes to hell.

The presentation fully complies

One of the details we must discuss about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – at least in its next generation version – is that the game has a good amount of very well executed visual details. Yes, for many moments it is usually a very dark video game, but you also realize that it has many details, no matter if you are in a huge city or an open field.

Now, the discussion can be started about which Modern Warfare looks better, if it is II or III. MW II had a lot of texture rendering issues, especially when you were in the missions that involved a helicopter, while in MW III there are perhaps times when the presentation feels a bit simple, especially when you have to deal with these maps. open world.

What is true is that the animations within the game have a lot of or run at 30 frames or 60. When they are in real time it feels like the game flows naturally at 60 frames per second, but when there is already a pre-rendered image then So the experience feels like 30 frames and the downturn is real.

Yes, there is a real effort to maintain the game with a decent quality with the current generation of consoles, but it must also be admitted that the presentation cannot be so disparate when there are many people playing on PS4 and Xbox One. Will this be the last COD delivery that is between generations or will next year's game still come out on previous consoles?

It's a good game, but it could be much better

The duration variable in a video game is certainly complicated to judge, especially because the price of these products is not usually very cheap and it is normal for us to think that the longer the duration, the greater the justification when playing. The issue with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It is complicated because it should be clear that campaigns are not 20 hours long.

On the other hand, the replay value in this video game is in the multiplayer section and not elsewhere, especially because it is where the largest number of users are found. As long as this section is useful, the better, because they can spend on the battle pass, make microtransactions and so on. Yes, that's the real deal and the truth is that if the content wasn't worth it, then the game wouldn't be generating those profits year after year.

Now, the zombie mode is very compliant. There is no doubt about that. The experience feels foreign to everything we see in Black Ops, which is fine. Perhaps the bad thing is that many will think “that it is not the same” and that is why it is no longer valid. However, this mode has a lot to contribute and looks really entertaining for the short, medium and long term. It seems difficult for it to evolve, it even seems that it will end up being an addition to Warzone if its success is high enough.

From all this it is possible to put together a better game of what the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Yes, it closes the reboot of the series and it seems unlikely that other installments will go through the same thing. Even, under the command of Xbox we could say that perhaps more evaluations will be carried out so that the series stops being annual. Anything can happen.

Should you buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

Back to the same. Just as it is inevitable in autumn in the northern hemisphere of the Earth, it is a fact that we will have a new Call of Duty. That's how life works and somehow Activision has managed to capitalize on this exercise again and again. Sometimes the result is memorable and other times it simply ends up being an experience to forget and no way.

What happens with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It is very simple. The campaign is short and the plot is not the best of all if we compare them with previous video games. The multiplayer is decent and it is seen that it is an element that can never fail. Zombie mode does feel fresh as it is a totally different experience compared to Black Ops. At the end of the day, this was a regular installment that did have the elements to be better than it was.

