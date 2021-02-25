Bravely Default II it is a ‘modern’ title painted in the old fashioned way. Why? It has all the traditional elements that have accompanied oriental RPGs for decades: magic crystals, the traditional hero, the empowered princess who also needs help, very bad villains and magic.

This RPG seems to be made with a very specific mold, a very subtle, fair and functional recipe. Why innovate in something if we can perfect what already exists? Well that’s right and wrong, depending on where you look from.

Bravely Default II it’s fine because it offers its audience the same as in the previous installments with a solid RPG, with old mechanics focused on ‘jobs’ and beautiful designs. Bravely Default II it is wrong because it abuses those elements and makes it repetitive and tired.

It’s worth it? Is there a point in acquiring it now that it will go on sale on Nintendo Switch? Let’s see if it really Bravely Default II has something else to offer fans of the genre who are sometimes not so demanding just because it is a Japanese product.

Traditional storytelling schemes

The story of Bravely Default II It is the typical hero who is saved from misfortune and by chance of fate ends up involved in a conflict of kingdoms where someone is about to lose his power and, to regain it, he will need the help of strangers.

Hence a tragedy occurs, the sleeping power of the hero awakens and the light of hope begins to shine on a journey through a huge world full of mysteries, alliances and challenges to overcome. Does the story sound familiar to you? Of course! It is the basis of many RPG proposals from Japan. Why move him? Okay, Bravely Default II he has that prerogative and defines his characters in a very basic way.

Despite the clichés and the typical narrative, it is possible to find some stories that make you think a bit and make you develop some empathy for the characters. Yes Bravely Default II If you give more importance to these moments at a narrative level, you would not feel that you are following the same path as always when it comes to wanting to overthrow the new government that took you out of your kingdom.

Now, it’s easy to say that all Japanese RPGs are the same in their structures, but, let’s take Dragon Quest XI as an example; we have the path of the hero, but also an important rotation of protagonists with something to tell and a development to follow. Bravely Default II does not give much importance to what each of his heroes can say beyond a fearsome persecution.

A unique combat system

What is really worth it Bravely Default II it is, without a doubt, their combat system. For the new ones, the series – which incidentally don’t have to play past installments – the term Bravely refers to attacking, while Default is defending. If you attack, you spend a BP which you recover on turn, while when defending you accumulate a BP. During a turn you can spend up to 4 BP, which you have to recover one at a time when filling a bar.

This game scheme allows you to either be very offensive or cautious and strategist. Thanks to this, we have a unique combat system that makes you think very well about how you are going to prepare a duel against an interesting variety of enemies. For example, if you notice that you have four monsters of a lower level, you spend all the BP to finish them in one lap.

However, you may have a defensive strategy if you suddenly run into an enemy that triples your health. To this we must add that the BP accumulation or spending scheme not only affects your characters, but also the enemies and if you have someone who defends himself a lot, it is because he is going to attack you several times in a row and that can break your strategy.

Bravely Default II jobs are the reason to keep playing

Bravely Default II It has a job system based on stones called asterisks that, in addition to having a growth development by levels, unlock passive skills and traditional magic or special attacks that spend magic points or health points depending on the case.

The grace of the jobs, in addition to providing variety in the combats as in Final fantasy tacticsIt is in the appearance that the characters have when they are a knight, black magician or the traditional apprentice. Yes, it is a very superficial aspect, but playing with these elements relieves a bit of the stress of this leveling up all the time.

Likewise, each character has the possibility of having two jobs; one primary and one secondary. The one you place first is the one that will level up with each fight, while the second only gives you the skills you have previously unlocked. This means that you will have to change the jobs more than once and that translates into your parameters being adjusted and you change your armor and weapons.

On the other hand, the passive skills that are unlocked as the jobs level up, work in very particular ways. For example, there will be times that a passive ability allows you to recover magic points despite spending them or being stronger against certain enemy attacks. Thanks to this, proposing a prior strategy becomes much more entertaining than normal.

Bravely Default 2 is ‘grindeo-landia’

A detail that hurts the experience of Bravely Default II lies in the fact that many elements of the deliveries that came out on the Nintendo 3DS were lost. Before, it was much easier to level up with automated commands and an easy-to-adopt game scheme. You could skip the random encounters and go perhaps a friendlier path.

Here, enemies are in sight and you have to face them to level up. This becomes repetitive, tiring, and unrewarding. When your team of heroes in Bravely Default II reaches a certain level, you will see that there will be some enemies that will run in terror, while the others, as if it were Metal Gear SolidIf they see you, they will chase you until you leave them behind.

Now if you feel like the monsters are really broken and hitting really hard, it’s because you haven’t been leveling up enough. This means that you have to go back and forth, over and over, until you reach a point where you are ready, only to find that you may have to switch jobs to keep unlocking skills.

Yes, it is a traditional exercise, very Japanese, from yesteryear, which worked more than 20 years ago. The series already had those adjustments to make the experience more bearable, however, Bravely Default II It takes them off and leaves you gasping for air. You should grind at any cost. You have no other option to advance, even when you have an NPC accompanying you who gives you a little help depending on the chapter you are in.

Improved presentation and character design

The art of Bravely Default II falls to Hajime Onuma and Naoki Ikushima, while the overall design is by Shota Fukubaru. His creations present us with big heads, with small bodies that more or less remind us of those of Final fantasy tactics. The highlights are the details on the clothes and that they look like dolls whose main material is vinyl.

The stages are very large, while your characters while you explore they look really tiny. Every time you enter a tavern or a palace, it seems that you step into a dollhouse. When there is a clear change of scene, you enter an even larger place. Even the proportions do not feel so correct, but we are talking about a fantastic world.

On the other hand, while you are looking for the crystals that will give you back your kingdom, you will find many secondary missions, some simpler than others, that give you a series of rewards sometimes a little useless and sometimes something very valuable. The last straw may be that you have to go back and forth from a dungeon to a local town to deliver cutlery and canteen to an explorer.

Another activity that you feel is worthwhile because it happens while the game is not in action, is that of a ship that launches to explore islands and defeats monsters. In exchange you will get materials, stones that grant experience and other functional items that will be very useful in the medium term. Now with all these points exposed, we are going to solve that doubt …

Is it possible that you buy Bravely Default II?

Bravely Default II It will surely meet the expectations of the red bone follower of oriental RPGs, however, you have to be realistic and admit that behind some very colorful, entertaining and strategic mechanics, we have a game with a poor story that you already know. Worthwhile narratives are only secondary and character development is poor.

If you are going to play this RPG, it is because you really like the old school of this genre and you are not bothered by the excessive hours of grind that seem to be designed for players who have a lot of free time. Once again, the appeal lies specifically in its game mechanics, which will make you think before acting before each duel.

Finally, Bravely Default II is a title whose solid gameplay mechanics and job system support the traditional story that you have known for decades. The grinding is excessive, sometimes even ridiculous and tiring, unbalancing the experience in a regrettable way when past installments offered a much more balanced and fair package for the final experience.

Should you buy Bravely Default II? Perhaps you are looking for a really attractive offer and thinking that you are going to dedicate many hours of play to it.

We play Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.

Bravely Default II $ 1,350.00 MXN Graphics and sound

7.0 / 10 Positive The combat system is very entertaining

Some secondary narratives are interesting

The job system is attractive and deep Negative Much of the game focuses on leveling up

The development of the story is poor and falls into the cliché

The presentation is not extraordinary





