That through the Metacritic site, which in addition to offering an average of the qualifications of the specialized media shows the evaluations of the players.

It is precisely the latter that show a trend that only seeks to harm Burning Shores.

The press gives this content an average of 81/100, which is not bad at all. But across 520 reviews users give it an average of 3.0/10, which is incredibly low.

Why is this DLC of the Guerrilla Games game getting so bad ratings from players?

One of the main reasons is that some did not support that it includes an option for Aloy to start an LGBTQ+ relationship with one of the included characters.

This is something that apparently they already guessed at Guerrilla Games but that did not prevent them from including it in the expansion Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

It’s up to the player whether this happens or not, but some don’t even want options like this to be included.

But it’s not the only reason why players are valuing so bad to the content for this video game. The other is that Burning Shores only be available for the PS5 version and not for the PS4.

Horizon Forbidden West is available on both Sony home consoles. However, Guerrilla Games decided to make this expansion exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

So through this review bombing, players who have a PS4 are complaining about this exclusion from the study.

This is a controversial point about this downloadable content but it is doubtful that there will be any change in the near future.

Some say that the best thing was that Horizon Forbidden West was exclusive to PS5; this way no one would be complaining that Burning Shores It hasn’t made it to the PS4 version.

Sony and Guerrilla Games wanted players to be able to enjoy the game on their last generation console.

But the expansion has very demanding content and it is the reason that they preferred to only handle it on the PS5. So you can exploit the power of this console.

