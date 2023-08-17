













However, the blue bug movie is a pleasant surprise and perhaps just what DC needs to come back. Thanks to Warner Bros. we had the opportunity to see it and we can say that it is a good superhero movie, although sometimes it has its flaws.

The important points of our opinion of Blue Beetle

What is Blue Beetle about?

In Blue Beetle We follow Jaime Reyes, a young man who, due to a chance encounter, ends up in possession of a strange artifact in the shape of a beetle. This turns out to be alien technology that bonds with him and gives him powers that transform him into the eponymous superhero.

Of course, this technology is of interest to the villains of the tape, who will do everything to get it back. This will lead Jaime to adapt to his new powers and accept his role as the new hero of Palmera City. Which opens the way to a series of adventures and creative action scenes.

Source: Warner Bros.

For one, Blue Beetle ticks all the boxes of an origin story. A hero who doesn’t want to be, the tragedy that forces him to accept his gifts and even the villain who is basically the same as him, but in a bad way. Even so, he manages to find his own identity thanks to the charisma of his cast and action scenes that take advantage of the character’s unique powers.

It also has a very marked and well-achieved representation of what it is like to grow up in a Mexican family. Since the director filled the film with many jokes and moments that will resonate with the public in Mexico. Which could help you a lot in our market.

An air of freshness within the DC universe

Even though its main story feels full of clichés, Blue Beetle manages to have a freshness within the DC universe. This is partly thanks to the new setting of Palmera City, which is its own entity. We no longer have a Gotham City or Metropolis that feels like any other big city in the world. Here we have a stage with its own aesthetic that combines a futuristic city with the best of Los Angeles and Miami.

The aesthetics of the tape also does its part to stand out. In a way it feels like an eighties movie, but modern. Filled with neon lights and technology that looks old-fashioned yet futuristic at the same time. Even the director’s fanaticism for video games is noticeable, since he uses various items, such as the power glove, to pass them off as defense devices.

Source: Warner Bros.

Of course, what gives more freshness to Blue Beetle is its protagonist played by Xolo Maridueña. The actor has a lot of charisma and it is not difficult for him to introduce us to an insecure, failed and at the same time very empathetic young man. It was a great choice to make this new movie hero able to connect more with audiences.

Also here we have a hero who is clearly a rookie. So much so that he requires a lot of help from his family to save the day.. In this section, most of the actors who give life to the Reyes family do a great job of showing that they would give everything to protect their loved ones.

Special mention for George Lopez, who plays the eccentric and anti-establishment Uncle Rudy. His scenes are very funny, but also the actor can go from giving you moments of comedy to an emotional conversation without any effort.. We will surely see more of him in the future.

The power of family is both Blue Beetle’s strength and weakness.

The Reyes family plays a very important role throughout Blue Beetle. This is very much in line with the film’s Latino representation, since Mexican families are really very close. This at times makes her feel unique, but towards the end it works against her a bit.

None of the family members, apart from Jaime, have powers. However, throughout the plot we learn that they have certain abilities that make them more useful.. Unfortunately these feel taken out of nowhere and could break the audience’s immersion.

Source: Warner Bros.

Personally I didn’t think it was such a big problem. But I understand that it could cause problems for several viewers. Especially after seeing her I witnessed several expressions of disbelief with the revelations of each extraordinary attribute of the Reyes family.

Is he the savior the DC universe has been waiting for?

being honest Blue Beetle it does nothing to break the mold of superhero origin movies. You can practically see the list with the points crossed out that you must comply with. Even so, it packs enough differentiators to feel somewhat fresh in a market that is beginning to feel saturated.

It is also a very entertaining film with a good rhythm that makes it perfectly enjoyable. Nothing will happen if you decide to let it go, it’s not like you’re missing out on the best movie of the decade, but you won’t regret it if you give it a chance on your next visit to the cinema either.

Source: Warner Bros.

Perhaps what works most in favor of Blue Beetle is that he is a completely new hero for the seventh art. This already gives him an edge with audiences who may already be tired of seeing so many heroes like Batman and Superman. If we add to this that it has good jokes, creative action scenes and a charismatic star, then we have a movie with potential.

I am also very confident that it will become a film that is very well adopted by the Mexican public. His references to the country’s popular culture and Mexican gold cinema are worthy of applause and will surely earn him a very good word-of-mouth recommendation.

Finally I want to mention that DC could have the solution to their movies with Blue Beetle. Perhaps in the future they should focus on creating enjoyable, contained plots that insist on telling their own story instead of expanding a huge universe. In addition to the fact that it is time to give the spotlight to heroes that people do not know but who are equal to or even more charismatic than their favorites.

If this is the first step in his new universe, then we’re in for one with quite a bit of potential.

