Some of the most famous protagonists of video games have a detail in common, they usually have spin-offs that tell their story in detail before they saved the world or became what they are. Kratos has his Chains of Olympus, Mario has Yoshi’s Island and our dear Witch of Umbra has Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon.

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon It is that prequel to the three PlatinumGames action games that show us an empowered, strong heroine, with many resources and a very special personality that makes her admirable. But, before being what you know today, what was it like?

In a game that alludes to Alice in Wonderland, we see how little Cherry sets the hard goal of becoming a full-fledged witch, the question is that the road will not be easy. The choice of how these events are narrated was something very special and surely more than one will be delighted by how he can be such an expressive protagonist in both frustration and happiness.

Cereza’s case is very special and many of the most devoted fans of the witch from Umbra will see a side they never imagined, or maybe they did, if they saw the bigger picture behind a female character who wasn’t always so powerful.. Remember that the hero’s path begins with a first step and a goal.

The story of the little aspiring witch and her cat

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon tells us the story of Cereza, who lives in a fantastic, special and magical world. Her mother is locked in a cell for loving a man in a forbidden way and she has her, who visits her daily, after seeing a very special being, she prepares to do everything possible to get her out of it.

The point is that Cherry is relegated to becoming a witch learning from a certainly strict teacher with whom the margin of error is minimal. The game exposes that the protagonist lives under certain stress because she must expect nothing less than perfection from her mentor. This is where you start to feel some empathy for the little girl because why should someone at such a young age go through so much martyrdom?

Source: PlatinumGames

Well, some kind of trauma has to happen from somewhere for the story to have a purpose and Cherry is given the task of transforming into a witch at any cost. The facts are told by a narrator who tells you the story in the form of a bedtime storyonly instead of closing your eyes, you stay awake wanting to know how the heroine overcomes all the challenges in front of her.

This is where the first deep departure from the original Bayonetta games is noticeable, because in those proposals you have a special exploration, enemies to defeat as you progress and a final boss per level. Cherry has the help of Chesire and the way you learn to play with both is part of the personality of this title.

We also recommend: Bayonetta announces a prequel with Cereza and The Lost Demon

Cherry will move your heart for her tenderness and attitude

It is necessary to give Cereza an important space in this review of Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon. Because? It is very simple, the character arouses an affective feeling that is rarely seen in a video game. The attitude of our protagonist is very diverse. Sometimes she shows all the desire to perform a task like moving a bucket of water and at other times she is frustrated when a spell doesn’t work.

The way they designed the character of Cereza is awesome, even the voice acting is remarkable. Getting emotional is impossible. Come on, a baby will feel all the fulfillment when she manages to take her first steps despite falling and, in the case of the little witch, it shows absolute happiness when something goes right for her. It’s like when you suffer so much and then feel relieved to get a small victory.

Source: PlatinumGames

Cherry expresses her feelings in a very special way and with limited resources. Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon is a game totally unrelated to the presentation of the original Bayonetta trilogy and stands up thanks to its narrative quality and art straight out of a 6 or 7 year old’s fairy tale.

This is where we realize that a video game can only live from the so-called “gameplay”, it must also have a story to tell, a reason to move forward, a goal to achieve and you want Cereza to go as far as possible. , because surely something great is waiting for you at the end of the road.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon makes you coordinate your hands like rarely

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon It is divided into 2 in the game mechanics section. First you have some puzzles of a more or less moderate difficulty. Sometimes Cherry will need to fight her way out while leaving Chesire in her beast mode behind and other times, this monstrous companion will need to be launched when it’s small when you need to move forward, or when it’s big, as it will have to destroy obstacles that get in its way.

Sometimes Cherry will have to use her magic to paralyze enemies while Chezire uses her strength to defeat those monsters that the little witch stops with her magic. Each character is controlled with their respective Joy-Con or stick: the left for Cherry and the right for Chesire. This requires some coordination and practice, but in practice it is a fun and challenging exercise.

Source: PlatinumGames

The progress is more or less linear with some moments of back tracking. For example, there are times when you have to enter challenges where you not only overcome certain puzzles, but also enemies that can be a problem. In order to make the experience much less complicated, it is important to follow the progression of the game and open up the skill tree of the characters.

As you surely already noticed, the game mechanics are totally different from what PlatinumGames did for many years. For some it could be a mistake, however, under the proposal of Cereza’s story, it was the best choice to tell a story that will touch your heart.

The artistic direction is capital and impressive

As I already told you, Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon it is a complete departure from the previous Witch of Umbra titles. The story is told in the form of a story, with the movement of a book page and very well done art.

The design of characters, monsters and even objects has a very special harmony. The color palette, the music, everything matches. The different environments have congruence, this is one of those cases in which you really feel a great job in the presentation.

Source: PlatinumGames

On the other hand, the direction in the dubbing is also a notable issue, worthy of applause. Sometimes you will love Cereza’s voice, in other times she will make you suffer and in others even angry, the achievement of generating sensations in you, while you play, is a very important section.

PlatinumGames did a remarkable and audacious job of breaking away from their original work to tell a fresh, eye-opening and enchanting new story, that’s how we should describe this remarkable job, taking advantage of what the Nintendo Switch can do and not so much so that it will simply look bad.

Should you buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon?

The Bayonetta trilogy of games was very good, if also admittedly confusing. The most common was to think that the story of the Umbra witch ended there, with nothing more to tell. It was the closing of an era, wasn’t it? Well what about Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon is a clear example that, when you have good ideas and concepts, you can give a new life to an important video game character.

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon it’s a pleasant surprise that Bayonetta fans are going to applaud. Not only its game mechanics are entertaining and fresh, the origin story of the witch of umbra is really charming and emotional. Cherry’s voice acting is outstanding. Platinum Games really went above and beyond in creating a new experience in a universe that we thought had come to an end, but now has many narrative doors to explore.

Source: PlatinumGames

Do you agree with the rating? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and join our community in discord.

We played Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.